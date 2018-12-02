Central Missouri Speedway Announces Two Summer Racing Series with Lakeside Speedway for 2019!

Central Missouri Speedway

December 2, 2018

By Sam Stoecklin

(Warrensburg, MO) Just weeks after celebrating the 2018 season with the combined championship banquet, Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) and Lakeside Speedway continue their working relationship into the new season and are pleased to announce two Summer race series for 2019 racing! The first series takes place in the month of June with the second event occupying the month of August.

The month of June brings the Top Dog series, in which each track will host five events for drivers to accumulate points to determine a series champion across the two tracks. Race divisions include A-Mods, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks. The second series begins in August and runs for five weeks, again using an accumulative championship points system. Race divisions for August include A-Mods, B-Mods, and E-Mods.

Lakeside Speedway is the longest-running sporting venue in the Kansas City metro and boasts a loyal and long-standing following of dedicated drivers and fans for its Friday night program. Central Missouri Speedway owners and promoters Earl and Susan Walls are entering their 24th year of Saturday night race operations. Their work ethic and business acumen serves as the pinnacle of race promotions.

A combined total exceeding $21,000 is marked for participating drivers between the two series. Ten drivers in each race division will receive payout with details for the full pay scale in each divisions to be announced at a later date. The payouts are over and above each of the tracks’ weekly race purses and the tracks will pay out their regular feature race purses in addition to the special race series points fund at the end of the series!

In the month of August for A-Mod drivers, approximately $20,000 in winnings is on the line between the two tracks combining the already planned special series payout, the weekly winning payout of $1,000 at each of the tracks, and the planned big-money specials during this time frame, an unprecedented feat in the storied history of Kansas City Modified racing!

Speaking of big-money events, CMS recently finalized event details for its upcoming special-event weekends. Action begins with the annual Memorial Day weekend events on Saturday, May 25th for the annual $500-to-win Pure Stock special plus A-Mod qualifying events, Street Stocks, B-Mods, and Mod-Lites. Then, on Sunday, May 26th, action continues with A-Mod qualifying and the $3,000-to-Win finale. B-Mods, E-Mods, and ULMA Late Models also join in on the action.

The track then continues its long-standing tradition of racing over the Independence Day weekend and although Independence Day falls midweek again next year, CMS has assembled a stellar lineup of action to satisfy drivers and fans alike. Action begins Saturday, July 6th with $500-to-win Mod-Lites, A-Mod qualifying, plus Street Stocks, B-Mods, and Pure Stocks. Sunday, July 7th features A-Mod qualifying and the annual $5,000-to-Win, 50-lap, Tom Wilson Memorial BBQ Bowl. Mod-Lites return for $1,000-to-win and ULMA Late Models will be on hand for the finale of the series’ annual Triple Crown Shootout!

CMS is well aware most attendees will return to work on Monday morning this particular week, but in keeping the program to just three classes, feels this is the best option for drivers and fans wishing to participate in the annual special events weekend without interfering with family events and Friday night racing programs at other venues. The annual Fireworks extravaganza will fall on the previous Saturday, June 29th.

The third special-event of the season takes place Labor Day weekend beginning on Saturday, August 31st for Seeburg Muffler Race Night featuring A-Mod qualifying, $1,000-to-Win B-Mods, Street Stocks, Mod-Lites, Pure Stocks, and guest class E-Mods as part of the Top Guns Series. Action concludes on Sunday, September 1st with A-Mod qualifying plus the $3,000-to-Win finale, $1,000-to-Win B-Mods, and the return of ULMA Late Models.

The final special-events weekend takes place in September as the track’s season comes to a close with the Third-Annual Street Stock Showdown! This event has already become a driver and fan-favorite weekend at CMS. Action starts on Friday, September 20th with three rounds of Street Stock heat races plus B-Mods. The weekend concludes with Street Stock B-Mains and the $5,000-to-win Street Stock 40-lap finale. B-Mods return as the support class once again. Additionally, Mod-Lites and ULMA Late Models are scheduled to be part of the weekend action with specific nights of competition to be announced. Each night will feature three car classes. The updated schedule is conveniently located at www.centralmissourispeedway.net.

Rules for Pure Stocks, Street Stocks, and guest class E-Mods are now available on the track’s Website at under the RULES link. The updated track general rules are also available and feature new requirements for drivers regarding number and lettering on their cars in addition to new requirements for crew personnel making their way to the infield to work on cars during main events. Drivers and crew are strongly encouraged to view the updated rules sets. Mod-Lite rules are being finalized and will be announced once details are finalized.

For B-Mods and A-Mods at CMS, drivers may utilize both American Racer and Hoosier Tires in 2019. The tires allowed are the IMCA/Hoosier stamped G60-15. Although not sanctioned, A-Mod and B-Mods utilize USRA rules. IMCA Modifieds are invited to compete at CMS as long as they are 100 percent IMCA compliant.

Registration for the 2019 season at CMS is underway. Registration is $10 off now through the end of March with the fee at $50. After this timeframe, registration returns to the regular fee of $60. The registration form is found under the DRIVER link on the track’s website. In 2019, pit passes at CMS increase to $35 for weekly events and $40 for special events.

In 2019, all proceeds from 50/50 raffles will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Consistent with the vision of founder Danny Thomas, no child is denied treatment based on race, religion or a family’s ability to pay.

CMS will provide 5 gallons of free racing fuel to any racer who bought fuel from them during the 2018 season. During the recent end-of-season calibration of the meters, Earl was not completely satisfied with the reading. There is a log of all 2018 fuel sales so if you are one of those drivers, we look forward to providing you 5 gallons of fuel in 2019! This offer must be redeemed during the planned practice session or within the first two weeks of the season.

CMS is building its team of 2019 business partners. There are opportunities for primary, contingency, affiliate, and presenting sponsorship for individual race nights, race divisions, and entire race season. Our partners benefit from our online and social media presence and from race-night participation and public relations.

The track has a solid rapport with its business partners and includes their information throughout the season via press and media releases and most importantly, announcers use every opportunity to talk about sponsors while on the track PA system before and during race nights. CMS cares about its business partners and shares information with race fans and drivers. For additional business partner information for the 2019 season contact Susan Walls at 816.229.1338. No calls after 8 p.m. please.

Stay tuned to the track website for continuing news and information and for the recently updated race schedule by pointing your browser to www.centralmissourispeedway.net. Stay current with CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Join our email group by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green!

Central Missouri Speedway Business Partners Include: Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Midwest Coatings, Classic Hits Power 97.7 FM, Logan Contractors Supply, Inc., Budweiser, Pepsi, Country 94.1 FM KFKF, Joslin’s Jewelry, Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station, KMMO FM 102.9, Seeburg Mufflers, World Finance, Batliner Recycling, Heartland Waste, Big O Tires, O’Reilly Auto Parts Warrensburg, RacinDirt.com, Victory Trophies & Plaques, DQ Grill & Chill of Warrensburg, Brooks Automotive LLC, Kleinschmidt’s Western Store, OK Tire Stores, Elk Horn Tent and Canvas, Miller Lite, Zaxby’s Absolutely Craveable Chicken, Blue Springs Truck Line, OK Wheel Alignment, Elite Auto Repair, LJS Graphics, Eickleberry Concrete & Construction, Rick Darling Performance, JA Performance and Outdoor Services, Alternative Wire and Cable, and RockAuto.com.