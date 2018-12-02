Christopher Bell takes Gateway Dirt Nationals Midget win!

December 1st, 2018
Midgets B-Feature 1
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Tucker Klaasmeyer (27)
Paola, Ks.
|2.
|2.
|Sam Johnson (72)
O’fallon, Mo.
|3.
|6.
|Jerry Coons Jr. (25)
Tucson, Az.
|4.
|8.
|Karter Sarff (21ks)
Mason City, Il.
|5.
|3.
|Caleb Armstrong (1st)
New Castle, In.
|6.
|4.
|Tim Crawley (4J)
Benton, Ar.
|7.
|7.
|Landon Simon (1s)
Indianapolis, In.
|8.
|9.
|Kevin Thomas Jr (05)
Avon, In.
|9.
|5.
|Frankie Guerrini (85)
Sacromento, Ca.
|10.
|11.
|Michael Faccinto (7)
Hanford, Ca.
|11.
|10.
|Brayton Lynch (1k)
Springfield, Il.
|DNS.
|12.
|Parker Price-Miller (9p)
Kokomo, In.
Midgets B-Feature 2
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|2.
|Rico Abreu (97K)
Rutherford, Ca.
|2.
|3.
|Zeb Wise (39BC)
Angola, In.
|3.
|1.
|Tanner Carrick (71k)
Lincoln, Ca.
|4.
|4.
|Tyler Thomas (91t)
Catoosa, Ok.
|5.
|6.
|Billy Pauch (77P)
Frenchtown, Nj.
|6.
|5.
|Holly Shelton (67k)
Gold River, Ca.
|7.
|7.
|Tim McCreadie (9)
Watertown, Ny.
|8.
|11.
|Casey Shuman (32)
Tempe, Az.
|9.
|12.
|Brian Shirley (3s)
Chatham, Il.
|10.
|10.
|Chase Briscoe (21b)
Broken Arrow, In.
|11.
|8.
|Maria Cofer (35)
Macdoel, Ca.
|12.
|9.
|Sammy Swindell (1)
Bartlett, Tn.
Midgets B-Feature 3
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Blake Hahn (52)
Tulsa, Ok.
|2.
|2.
|Brady Bacon (76m)
Sapulpa, Ok.
|3.
|3.
|Chad Boat (84)
Mooresville, Nc.
|4.
|11.
|Sheldon Haudenschild (17S)
Wooster, Oh.
|5.
|6.
|Ryan. Robinson (71)
Foresthill, Ca.
|6.
|8.
|Jonathan Beason (8j)
Broken, Ok.
|7.
|7.
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr (17BC)
Mooresville, Nc.
|8.
|5.
|Austin Brown (7B)
Belleville, Il.
|9.
|4.
|Terry Babb (88)
Decatur, Il.
|10.
|9.
|Gage Walker (56x)
Fairland, In.
|11.
|10.
|Bobby Pierce (19p)
Oakwood, Il.
Midgets B-Feature 4
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|4.
|Chris Windom (5)
St Louis, Mo.
|2.
|1.
|Cj Leary (55)
Greenfield, In.
|3.
|8.
|Justin Grant (4A)
Avon, In.
|4.
|2.
|Andrew Felker (57)
Sedalia, Mo.
|5.
|5.
|Spencer Bayston (97)
Lebanon, In.
|6.
|7.
|Dave Darland (36)
Atlanta, In.
|7.
|3.
|Colby Copeland (87)
Roseville, Ca.
|8.
|6.
|Alex Bright (77)
Collegeville, Pa.
|9.
|9.
|Jake Neuman (3n)
New Berlin, Il.
|10.
|11.
|Davey Ray (33)
Indianapolis, In.
|DNS.
|10.
|Kody Swanson (37)
Kingsburg, Ca.
Midgets A-Feature
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|2.
|Christopher Bell (21)
Norman, Ok.
|2.
|4.
|Shane Golobic (17w)
Elk Grove, Ca.
|3.
|10.
|Rico Abreu (97K)
Rutherford, Ca.
|4.
|5.
|Zach Daum (5D)
Pocahontas, Il.
|5.
|12.
|Chris Windom (5)
St Louis, Mo.
|6.
|16.
|Cj Leary (55)
Greenfield, In.
|7.
|9.
|Tucker Klaasmeyer (27)
Paola, Ks.
|8.
|17.
|Jerry Coons Jr. (25)
Tucson, Az.
|9.
|19.
|Chad Boat (84)
Mooresville, Nc.
|10.
|6.
|Jason McDougal (15)
Avon, In.
|11.
|15.
|Brady Bacon (76m)
Sapulpa, Ok.
|12.
|13.
|Sam Johnson (72)
O’fallon, Mo.
|13.
|14.
|Zeb Wise (39BC)
Angola, In.
|14.
|18.
|Tanner Carrick (71k)
Lincoln, Ca.
|15.
|11.
|Blake Hahn (52)
Tulsa, Ok.
|16.
|3.
|Logan Seavey (67)
Sutter, Ca.
|17.
|7.
|Kyle Larson (01)
Elk Grove, Ca.
|18.
|20.
|Justin Grant (4A)
Avon, In.
|19.
|1.
|Tyler Courtney (7BC)
Fishers, In.
|20.
|8.
|Tanner Thorson (3c)
Caron City, Nv.
|DNS.
|21.
|Ryan. Robinson (71)
Foresthill, Ca.
This weekend was my first time seeing these things race, y’all definitely need these back next year!! Sorta nice seeing something different. Along with the show those boys put on! Well done.