Home --> Race Track News --> Missouri --> Christopher Bell takes Gateway Dirt Nationals Midget win!

Christopher Bell takes Gateway Dirt Nationals Midget win!

Christopher Bell

December 1st, 2018

Midgets B-Feature 1

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Tucker Klaasmeyer (27)
Paola, Ks.
2. 2. Sam Johnson (72)
O’fallon, Mo.
3. 6. Jerry Coons Jr. (25)
Tucson, Az.
4. 8. Karter Sarff (21ks)
Mason City, Il.
5. 3. Caleb Armstrong (1st)
New Castle, In.
6. 4. Tim Crawley (4J)
Benton, Ar.
7. 7. Landon Simon (1s)
Indianapolis, In.
8. 9. Kevin Thomas Jr (05)
Avon, In.
9. 5. Frankie Guerrini (85)
Sacromento, Ca.
10. 11. Michael Faccinto (7)
Hanford, Ca.
11. 10. Brayton Lynch (1k)
Springfield, Il.
DNS. 12. Parker Price-Miller (9p)
Kokomo, In.

 

Midgets B-Feature 2

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 2. Rico Abreu (97K)
Rutherford, Ca.
2. 3. Zeb Wise (39BC)
Angola, In.
3. 1. Tanner Carrick (71k)
Lincoln, Ca.
4. 4. Tyler Thomas (91t)
Catoosa, Ok.
5. 6. Billy Pauch (77P)
Frenchtown, Nj.
6. 5. Holly Shelton (67k)
Gold River, Ca.
7. 7. Tim McCreadie (9)
Watertown, Ny.
8. 11. Casey Shuman (32)
Tempe, Az.
9. 12. Brian Shirley (3s)
Chatham, Il.
10. 10. Chase Briscoe (21b)
Broken Arrow, In.
11. 8. Maria Cofer (35)
Macdoel, Ca.
12. 9. Sammy Swindell (1)
Bartlett, Tn.

 

Midgets B-Feature 3

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Blake Hahn (52)
Tulsa, Ok.
2. 2. Brady Bacon (76m)
Sapulpa, Ok.
3. 3. Chad Boat (84)
Mooresville, Nc.
4. 11. Sheldon Haudenschild (17S)
Wooster, Oh.
5. 6. Ryan. Robinson (71)
Foresthill, Ca.
6. 8. Jonathan Beason (8j)
Broken, Ok.
7. 7. Ricky Stenhouse Jr (17BC)
Mooresville, Nc.
8. 5. Austin Brown (7B)
Belleville, Il.
9. 4. Terry Babb (88)
Decatur, Il.
10. 9. Gage Walker (56x)
Fairland, In.
11. 10. Bobby Pierce (19p)
Oakwood, Il.

 

Midgets B-Feature 4

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 4. Chris Windom (5)
St Louis, Mo.
2. 1. Cj Leary (55)
Greenfield, In.
3. 8. Justin Grant (4A)
Avon, In.
4. 2. Andrew Felker (57)
Sedalia, Mo.
5. 5. Spencer Bayston (97)
Lebanon, In.
6. 7. Dave Darland (36)
Atlanta, In.
7. 3. Colby Copeland (87)
Roseville, Ca.
8. 6. Alex Bright (77)
Collegeville, Pa.
9. 9. Jake Neuman (3n)
New Berlin, Il.
10. 11. Davey Ray (33)
Indianapolis, In.
DNS. 10. Kody Swanson (37)
Kingsburg, Ca.

 

Midgets A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 2. Christopher Bell (21)
Norman, Ok.
2. 4. Shane Golobic (17w)
Elk Grove, Ca.
3. 10. Rico Abreu (97K)
Rutherford, Ca.
4. 5. Zach Daum (5D)
Pocahontas, Il.
5. 12. Chris Windom (5)
St Louis, Mo.
6. 16. Cj Leary (55)
Greenfield, In.
7. 9. Tucker Klaasmeyer (27)
Paola, Ks.
8. 17. Jerry Coons Jr. (25)
Tucson, Az.
9. 19. Chad Boat (84)
Mooresville, Nc.
10. 6. Jason McDougal (15)
Avon, In.
11. 15. Brady Bacon (76m)
Sapulpa, Ok.
12. 13. Sam Johnson (72)
O’fallon, Mo.
13. 14. Zeb Wise (39BC)
Angola, In.
14. 18. Tanner Carrick (71k)
Lincoln, Ca.
15. 11. Blake Hahn (52)
Tulsa, Ok.
16. 3. Logan Seavey (67)
Sutter, Ca.
17. 7. Kyle Larson (01)
Elk Grove, Ca.
18. 20. Justin Grant (4A)
Avon, In.
19. 1. Tyler Courtney (7BC)
Fishers, In.
20. 8. Tanner Thorson (3c)
Caron City, Nv.
DNS. 21. Ryan. Robinson (71)
Foresthill, Ca.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Christopher Bell & Tyler Courtney take Gateway Dirt Nationals Friday Midget prelim Feature wins!
  2. Christopher Bell Captures Night One of the Pepsi Nationals
  3. Chris Bell takes Belleville Midget Nationals victory!
  4. Christopher Bell takes Gold Crown Midget Nationals $10,000 payday!
  5. Bryan Clauson takes night 2 of Gold Crown Midget Nationals at Tri-City Speedway!
  6. Christopher Bell Reigns Undefeated in POWRi National Midgets

Tagged with:

One comment

  1. Lindsey Hansen
    December 2, 2018 at 1:14 am

    This weekend was my first time seeing these things race, y’all definitely need these back next year!! Sorta nice seeing something different. Along with the show those boys put on! Well done.

    Reply

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2018 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy