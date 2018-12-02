Home --> Race Track News --> Missouri --> Mike Harrison wins Modifieds Gateway Dirt Nationals!

Mike Harrison wins Modifieds Gateway Dirt Nationals!

Mike Harrison

December 1st, 2018

Modifieds B-Feature 1

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Brent Mullins (41m)
Litchfield, Il.
2. 2. Levi Kissinger (8K)
Mt Vernon, In.
3. 3. Kyle Steffens (8)
St Charles, Mo.
4. 8. Phil Dixon (A1)
Crosby, Tx.
5. 10. Evan Fink (242)
Glasford, Il.
6. 7. Nick Roberts. (23jr)
Des Moines, Ia.
7. 4. Chad Wheeler (88)
Muskogee, Ok.
8. 11. Morgan Ward (37JR)
Watertown, Sd.
9. 6. Tanner Mullens (2x)
Wichita, Ks.
10. 5. Trent Young (10Y)
Crofton, Ky.
DNS. 9. Jamie Lomax (36L)
Lake Village, In.
DNS. 12. Jessie Hoskins (71)
Longdale, Ok.

 

Modifieds B-Feature 2

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Tim Hancock (0)
Mt. Olive, Il.
2. 3. Robbie Eilers (3E)
Highland, Il.
3. 9. Joe Dresch (5)
Brighton, Il.
4. 6. Jim Black (10x)
Bonne Terre, Mo.
5. 2. Darron Fuqua (87)
Mayetta, Ks.
6. 8. Bobby Pierce (32)
Oakwood, Il.
7. 10. Todd Shute (5s)
Des Moines, Ia.
8. 4. Shaun Hortsmann (24)
Highland, Il.
9. 5. Matt Cooper (18c)
Mckenzie, Tn.
10. 11. Joe Duvall (91)
Claremore, Ok.
11. 7. Kyle Strickler (19)
Mooresville, Nc.
DNS. 12. Randy Timms (5T)
Wheatland, Ok.

 

Modifieds B-Feature 3

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Jeffrey Ledford (18)
Pontiac, Il.
2. 5. Kc Burdette (44KC)
Parkersburg, Wv.
3. 8. David Wietholder (05)
Liberty, Il.
4. 9. Ryan Gillmore (3366)
Springfield, Mo.
5. 10. John Clippinger (16c)
Evansville, In.
6. 11. Clay Money (7)
Penokee, Ks.
7. 4. Chris Arnold (99w)
Chesterfield, Va.
8. 2. Tommie Seets Jr (6)
Alton, Il.
9. 7. Derek Losh (21)
Rennsselaer, In.
10. 6. Michael Long (18L)
Fowler, Il.
11. 3. Rick Conoyer (14C)
St Peters, Mo.

 

Modifieds B-Feature 4

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Mike Harrison (24H)
Highland, Il.
2. 2. Tommy Sheppard Jr (T6)
New Berlin, Il.
3. 4. Jeff Leka (3L)
Buffalo, Il.
4. 6. Jordan. Grabouski (30)
Beatrice, Ne.
5. 8. Chase Allen (130)
Milothian, Tx.
6. 3. Royal Jones (131)
Las Cruces, Nm.
7. 9. Kevin Adams (40)
Cameron, Wi.
DNS. 5. Peyton Taylor (01x)
Batesville, Ar.
DNS. 7. Tyler Nicely (25)
Owensboro, Ky.
DNS. 10. Mark Anderson (31)
Canton, Il.
DNS. 11. Drake Troutman (7T)
Hyndman, Pa.

 

Modifieds A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 12. Mike Harrison (24H)
Highland, Il.
2. 6. Mike McKinney (96m)
Plainfield, Il.
3. 13. Levi Kissinger (8K)
Mt Vernon, In.
4. 9. Brent Mullins (41m)
Litchfield, Il.
5. 17. Kyle Steffens (8)
St Charles, Mo.
6. 3. Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.
7. 8. Kenny Wallace (36)
Imperial, Mo.
8. 19. David Wietholder (05)
Liberty, Il.
9. 4. Nick Hoffman (2)
Mooresville, Nc.
10. 18. Joe Dresch (5)
Brighton, Il.
11. 7. Trey Harris (A-1)
Hillsboro, Mo.
12. 21. Tanner Mullens (2x)
Wichita, Ks.
13. 22. Chris Arnold (99w)
Chesterfield, Va.
14. 16. Tommy Sheppard Jr (T6)
New Berlin, Il.
15. 1. Josh Harris (22)
Utica, Ky.
16. 15. Kc Burdette (44KC)
Parkersburg, Wv.
17. 11. Jeffrey Ledford (18)
Pontiac, Il.
18. 2. Dean Hoffman (1D)
Troy, Il.
19. 14. Robbie Eilers (3E)
Highland, Il.
20. 20. Jeff Leka (3L)
Buffalo, Il.
21. 5. Chad Sellers (E55)
Breese, Il.
22. 10. Tim Hancock (0)
Mt. Olive, Il.
10 comments

  1. Jeremiah Reese
    December 2, 2018 at 1:12 am

    Best race of the entire weekend hands down

    Reply
  2. Terry ODell
    December 2, 2018 at 1:18 am

    One hell of show Mike Harrison 24

    Reply
  3. Denise Marler-Black
    December 2, 2018 at 1:25 am

    Congratulations!

    Reply
  4. Mary Salvator Stryker
    December 2, 2018 at 1:34 am

    Congrats Mike Harrison!! Awesome race

    Reply
  5. Caroll Dimmitt
    December 2, 2018 at 2:10 am

    Hell of a job.

    Reply
  6. Troy Wallace
    December 2, 2018 at 2:20 am

    Who said u cant pass

    Reply
  7. Brandi Hilmes
    December 2, 2018 at 7:29 am

    Congratulations!

    Reply
  8. Shelli Ward Edmiston
    December 2, 2018 at 8:12 am

    Congratulations Mike Harrison

    Reply

