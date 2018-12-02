Mike Harrison wins Modifieds Gateway Dirt Nationals!

December 1st, 2018
Modifieds B-Feature 1
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Brent Mullins (41m)
Litchfield, Il.
|2.
|2.
|Levi Kissinger (8K)
Mt Vernon, In.
|3.
|3.
|Kyle Steffens (8)
St Charles, Mo.
|4.
|8.
|Phil Dixon (A1)
Crosby, Tx.
|5.
|10.
|Evan Fink (242)
Glasford, Il.
|6.
|7.
|Nick Roberts. (23jr)
Des Moines, Ia.
|7.
|4.
|Chad Wheeler (88)
Muskogee, Ok.
|8.
|11.
|Morgan Ward (37JR)
Watertown, Sd.
|9.
|6.
|Tanner Mullens (2x)
Wichita, Ks.
|10.
|5.
|Trent Young (10Y)
Crofton, Ky.
|DNS.
|9.
|Jamie Lomax (36L)
Lake Village, In.
|DNS.
|12.
|Jessie Hoskins (71)
Longdale, Ok.
Modifieds B-Feature 2
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Tim Hancock (0)
Mt. Olive, Il.
|2.
|3.
|Robbie Eilers (3E)
Highland, Il.
|3.
|9.
|Joe Dresch (5)
Brighton, Il.
|4.
|6.
|Jim Black (10x)
Bonne Terre, Mo.
|5.
|2.
|Darron Fuqua (87)
Mayetta, Ks.
|6.
|8.
|Bobby Pierce (32)
Oakwood, Il.
|7.
|10.
|Todd Shute (5s)
Des Moines, Ia.
|8.
|4.
|Shaun Hortsmann (24)
Highland, Il.
|9.
|5.
|Matt Cooper (18c)
Mckenzie, Tn.
|10.
|11.
|Joe Duvall (91)
Claremore, Ok.
|11.
|7.
|Kyle Strickler (19)
Mooresville, Nc.
|DNS.
|12.
|Randy Timms (5T)
Wheatland, Ok.
Modifieds B-Feature 3
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Jeffrey Ledford (18)
Pontiac, Il.
|2.
|5.
|Kc Burdette (44KC)
Parkersburg, Wv.
|3.
|8.
|David Wietholder (05)
Liberty, Il.
|4.
|9.
|Ryan Gillmore (3366)
Springfield, Mo.
|5.
|10.
|John Clippinger (16c)
Evansville, In.
|6.
|11.
|Clay Money (7)
Penokee, Ks.
|7.
|4.
|Chris Arnold (99w)
Chesterfield, Va.
|8.
|2.
|Tommie Seets Jr (6)
Alton, Il.
|9.
|7.
|Derek Losh (21)
Rennsselaer, In.
|10.
|6.
|Michael Long (18L)
Fowler, Il.
|11.
|3.
|Rick Conoyer (14C)
St Peters, Mo.
Modifieds B-Feature 4
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Mike Harrison (24H)
Highland, Il.
|2.
|2.
|Tommy Sheppard Jr (T6)
New Berlin, Il.
|3.
|4.
|Jeff Leka (3L)
Buffalo, Il.
|4.
|6.
|Jordan. Grabouski (30)
Beatrice, Ne.
|5.
|8.
|Chase Allen (130)
Milothian, Tx.
|6.
|3.
|Royal Jones (131)
Las Cruces, Nm.
|7.
|9.
|Kevin Adams (40)
Cameron, Wi.
|DNS.
|5.
|Peyton Taylor (01x)
Batesville, Ar.
|DNS.
|7.
|Tyler Nicely (25)
Owensboro, Ky.
|DNS.
|10.
|Mark Anderson (31)
Canton, Il.
|DNS.
|11.
|Drake Troutman (7T)
Hyndman, Pa.
Modifieds A-Feature
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|12.
|Mike Harrison (24H)
Highland, Il.
|2.
|6.
|Mike McKinney (96m)
Plainfield, Il.
|3.
|13.
|Levi Kissinger (8K)
Mt Vernon, In.
|4.
|9.
|Brent Mullins (41m)
Litchfield, Il.
|5.
|17.
|Kyle Steffens (8)
St Charles, Mo.
|6.
|3.
|Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.
|7.
|8.
|Kenny Wallace (36)
Imperial, Mo.
|8.
|19.
|David Wietholder (05)
Liberty, Il.
|9.
|4.
|Nick Hoffman (2)
Mooresville, Nc.
|10.
|18.
|Joe Dresch (5)
Brighton, Il.
|11.
|7.
|Trey Harris (A-1)
Hillsboro, Mo.
|12.
|21.
|Tanner Mullens (2x)
Wichita, Ks.
|13.
|22.
|Chris Arnold (99w)
Chesterfield, Va.
|14.
|16.
|Tommy Sheppard Jr (T6)
New Berlin, Il.
|15.
|1.
|Josh Harris (22)
Utica, Ky.
|16.
|15.
|Kc Burdette (44KC)
Parkersburg, Wv.
|17.
|11.
|Jeffrey Ledford (18)
Pontiac, Il.
|18.
|2.
|Dean Hoffman (1D)
Troy, Il.
|19.
|14.
|Robbie Eilers (3E)
Highland, Il.
|20.
|20.
|Jeff Leka (3L)
Buffalo, Il.
|21.
|5.
|Chad Sellers (E55)
Breese, Il.
|22.
|10.
|Tim Hancock (0)
Mt. Olive, Il.
Best race of the entire weekend hands down
One hell of show Mike Harrison 24
Congratulations!
Congrats Mike Harrison!! Awesome race
Hell of a job.
Did you notice he actually passed cars!
Rich Mueller yes I did. But bell didn’t. So. I guess he sucks to. Go pierce.
Who said u cant pass
Congratulations!
Congratulations Mike Harrison