2019 DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals Tour Features 31 Events from June 12 to July 27

CONCORD, NC — December 4, 2018 — The DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals tour will span June 12 to July 27, including 27 events over 32 consecutive days. A new two-race weekend, July 19-20, at Cedar Ridge Speedway in Kentucky will serve as a prelude to the championship finale July 26-27 at Fairbury American Legion Speedway.

The tour will compete on nearly all of the same nights and at the same venues as the DIRTcar Summer Nationals tour, giving Modified fans a chance to watch the series with a Late Model Fast Pass on DIRTVision.com. Know the stories before you get to the track by following along every night!

For more details on the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals, go to TheHellTour.com, and for details on the Late Model Fast Pass to watching the Summer Nationals, go to DIRTVision.com.

2019 DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals

June 12 Wednesday Peoria Speedway Peoria, IL June 13 Thursday Kankakee County Speedway Kankakee, IL June 14 Friday Sycamore Speedway Maple Park, IL June 15 Saturday Dirt Oval @ Route 66 Joliet, IL June 16 Sunday Fayette County Speedway Brownstown, IL

June 18 Tuesday Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL June 19 Wednesday Belle-Clair Speedway Belleville, IL June 20 Thursday Spoon River Speedway Canton, IL June 21 Friday Tri-City Speedway Pontoon Beach, IL June 22 Saturday Fairbury American Legion Speedway Fairbury, IL June 23 Sunday Tri-State Speedway Haubstadt, IL June 24 Monday Clarksville Speedway Clarksville, TN

June 26 Wednesday Paducah International Raceway Paducah, KY June 27 Thursday Brownstown Speedway Brownstown, IN June 28 Friday Terre Haute Action Track Terre Haute, IN June 29 Saturday Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Pevely, MO June 30 Sunday Lincoln Speedway Lincoln, IL

July 3 Wednesday La Salle Speedway La Salle, IL July 4 Thursday Macon Speedway Macon, IL July 5 Friday Farmer City Raceway Farmer City, IL July 6 Saturday Highland Speedway Highland, IL July 7 Sunday Quincy Raceways Quincy, IL

July 9 Tuesday TBA July 10 Wednesday Thunderbird Speedway Muskegon, MI July 11 Thursday I-96 Speedway Lake Odessa, MI July 12 Friday Oakshade Raceway Wauseon, OH July 13 Saturday Oakshade Raceway Wauseon, OH

July 19 Friday Cedar Ridge Speedway Morgantown, KY July 20 Saturday Cedar Ridge Speedway Morgantown, KY