DIRTcar Summer Nationals 2019 Tour Features 28 Races in 32 Days With Nearly $800,000 At Stake

DIRTcar Summer NationalsCONCORD, NC — December 4, 2018 — The DIRTcar Summer Nationals “Hell Tour” is the most challenging month in dirt track racing, and 2019 will be no different.

The schedule features 28 race nights over 32 days covering about 3,800 miles from Peoria Speedway in Illinois on Wednesday, June 12, through Saturday, July 13, at Oakshade Speedway in Ohio. It will wind from Illinois to Indiana, down to Tennessee, back to Kentucky, Missouri, Wisconsin and Michigan before finally crowning at champion in Ohio. As daunting as it might sound, it’s actually about 800 miles less than previous seasons, saving that bit of wear and tear on the competitors.

At stake is nearly $800,000 in purses alone. If a driver was to win every race and collect the champion’s share of the point fund, he would pocket nearly $250,000 … a pretty decent month’s work!

New in 2019, fans will be able to follow the tour much easier by watching races on DIRTVision.com with a Late Model Fast Pass when the event isn’t at their home track. Know the stories before you get to the track by following along every night!

For more details on the Summer Nationals, go to TheHellTour.com, and for details on the Late Model Fast Pass to watching the Summer Nationals, go to DIRTVision.com.

Northern Kickoff Week

June 12 Wednesday Peoria Speedway Peoria, IL $5,000
June 13 Thursday Kankakee County Speedway Kankakee, IL $5,000
June 14 Friday Sycamore Speedway Maple Park, IL $10,000
June 15 Saturday Dirt Oval @ Route 66 Joliet, IL $10,000
June 16 Sunday Fayette County Speedway Brownstown, IL $5,000

Legends Week

June 18 Tuesday Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL $5,000
June 19 Wednesday Belle-Clair Speedway Belleville, IL $5,000
June 20 Thursday Spoon River Speedway Canton, IL $5,000
June 21 Friday Tri-City Speedway Pontoon Beach, IL $10,000
June 22 Saturday Fairbury American Legion Speedway Fairbury, IL $10,000
June 23 Sunday Tri-State Speedway Haubstadt, IL $5,000
June 24 Monday Clarksville Speedway Clarksville, TN $5,000

Challenge Week

June 26 Wednesday Paducah International Raceway Paducah, KY $5,000
June 27 Thursday Brownstown Speedway Brownstown, IN $5,000
June 28 Friday Terre Haute Action Track Terre Haute, IN $10,000
June 29 Saturday Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Pevely, MO $10,000
June 30 Sunday Lincoln Speedway Lincoln, IL $5,000

Independence Week

July 2 Tuesday Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI $5,000
July 3 Wednesday La Salle Speedway La Salle, IL $5,000
July 4 Thursday Macon Speedway Macon, IL $5,000
July 5 Friday Farmer City Raceway Farmer City, IL $10,000
July 6 Saturday Highland Speedway Highland, IL $10,000
July 7 Sunday Quincy Raceways Quincy, IL $5,000

Champions Week

July 9 Tuesday TBA    
July 10 Wednesday Thunderbird Speedway Muskegon, MI $5,000
July 11 Thursday I-96 Speedway Lake Odessa, MI $5,000
July 12 Friday Oakshade Raceway Wauseon, OH $5,000
July 13 Saturday Oakshade Raceway Wauseon, OH $10,000
    Really wish they would seperate the world of outlaws from this series….chops the hell out of the local guys

    sucks that they don't come to cedar lake anymore

    Steve Nicholas Rex here you go

    I'm surprised to see Paducah on the list!

    Jarred Hare Jacksonville, Macon, farmer city

    Tommy Gaither Zach Gaither William Gaither

    Would be so awesome to see as a fan.
    Way this schedule is all the driving between races just took low budget ,local racers out of making more than just a couple fans to will have a lot of traveling

    Why in the hell is Brownstown Indiana only 5,000 to win next year???

