DIRTcar Summer Nationals 2019 Tour Features 28 Races in 32 Days With Nearly $800,000 At Stake

CONCORD, NC — December 4, 2018 — The DIRTcar Summer Nationals “Hell Tour” is the most challenging month in dirt track racing, and 2019 will be no different.

The schedule features 28 race nights over 32 days covering about 3,800 miles from Peoria Speedway in Illinois on Wednesday, June 12, through Saturday, July 13, at Oakshade Speedway in Ohio. It will wind from Illinois to Indiana, down to Tennessee, back to Kentucky, Missouri, Wisconsin and Michigan before finally crowning at champion in Ohio. As daunting as it might sound, it’s actually about 800 miles less than previous seasons, saving that bit of wear and tear on the competitors.

At stake is nearly $800,000 in purses alone. If a driver was to win every race and collect the champion’s share of the point fund, he would pocket nearly $250,000 … a pretty decent month’s work!

New in 2019, fans will be able to follow the tour much easier by watching races on DIRTVision.com with a Late Model Fast Pass when the event isn’t at their home track. Know the stories before you get to the track by following along every night!

For more details on the Summer Nationals, go to TheHellTour.com, and for details on the Late Model Fast Pass to watching the Summer Nationals, go to DIRTVision.com.

Northern Kickoff Week

June 12 Wednesday Peoria Speedway Peoria, IL $5,000 June 13 Thursday Kankakee County Speedway Kankakee, IL $5,000 June 14 Friday Sycamore Speedway Maple Park, IL $10,000 June 15 Saturday Dirt Oval @ Route 66 Joliet, IL $10,000 June 16 Sunday Fayette County Speedway Brownstown, IL $5,000

Legends Week

June 18 Tuesday Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL $5,000 June 19 Wednesday Belle-Clair Speedway Belleville, IL $5,000 June 20 Thursday Spoon River Speedway Canton, IL $5,000 June 21 Friday Tri-City Speedway Pontoon Beach, IL $10,000 June 22 Saturday Fairbury American Legion Speedway Fairbury, IL $10,000 June 23 Sunday Tri-State Speedway Haubstadt, IL $5,000 June 24 Monday Clarksville Speedway Clarksville, TN $5,000

Challenge Week

June 26 Wednesday Paducah International Raceway Paducah, KY $5,000 June 27 Thursday Brownstown Speedway Brownstown, IN $5,000 June 28 Friday Terre Haute Action Track Terre Haute, IN $10,000 June 29 Saturday Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Pevely, MO $10,000 June 30 Sunday Lincoln Speedway Lincoln, IL $5,000

Independence Week

July 2 Tuesday Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI $5,000 July 3 Wednesday La Salle Speedway La Salle, IL $5,000 July 4 Thursday Macon Speedway Macon, IL $5,000 July 5 Friday Farmer City Raceway Farmer City, IL $10,000 July 6 Saturday Highland Speedway Highland, IL $10,000 July 7 Sunday Quincy Raceways Quincy, IL $5,000

Champions Week