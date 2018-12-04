DIRTcar Summer Nationals 2019 Tour Features 28 Races in 32 Days With Nearly $800,000 At Stake

CONCORD, NC — December 4, 2018 — The DIRTcar Summer Nationals “Hell Tour” is the most challenging month in dirt track racing, and 2019 will be no different.
The schedule features 28 race nights over 32 days covering about 3,800 miles from Peoria Speedway in Illinois on Wednesday, June 12, through Saturday, July 13, at Oakshade Speedway in Ohio. It will wind from Illinois to Indiana, down to Tennessee, back to Kentucky, Missouri, Wisconsin and Michigan before finally crowning at champion in Ohio. As daunting as it might sound, it’s actually about 800 miles less than previous seasons, saving that bit of wear and tear on the competitors.
At stake is nearly $800,000 in purses alone. If a driver was to win every race and collect the champion’s share of the point fund, he would pocket nearly $250,000 … a pretty decent month’s work!
New in 2019, fans will be able to follow the tour much easier by watching races on DIRTVision.com with a Late Model Fast Pass when the event isn’t at their home track. Know the stories before you get to the track by following along every night!
For more details on the Summer Nationals, go to TheHellTour.com, and for details on the Late Model Fast Pass to watching the Summer Nationals, go to DIRTVision.com.
Northern Kickoff Week
|June 12
|Wednesday
|Peoria Speedway
|Peoria, IL
|$5,000
|June 13
|Thursday
|Kankakee County Speedway
|Kankakee, IL
|$5,000
|June 14
|Friday
|Sycamore Speedway
|Maple Park, IL
|$10,000
|June 15
|Saturday
|Dirt Oval @ Route 66
|Joliet, IL
|$10,000
|June 16
|Sunday
|Fayette County Speedway
|Brownstown, IL
|$5,000
Legends Week
|June 18
|Tuesday
|Jacksonville Speedway
|Jacksonville, IL
|$5,000
|June 19
|Wednesday
|Belle-Clair Speedway
|Belleville, IL
|$5,000
|June 20
|Thursday
|Spoon River Speedway
|Canton, IL
|$5,000
|June 21
|Friday
|Tri-City Speedway
|Pontoon Beach, IL
|$10,000
|June 22
|Saturday
|Fairbury American Legion Speedway
|Fairbury, IL
|$10,000
|June 23
|Sunday
|Tri-State Speedway
|Haubstadt, IL
|$5,000
|June 24
|Monday
|Clarksville Speedway
|Clarksville, TN
|$5,000
Challenge Week
|June 26
|Wednesday
|Paducah International Raceway
|Paducah, KY
|$5,000
|June 27
|Thursday
|Brownstown Speedway
|Brownstown, IN
|$5,000
|June 28
|Friday
|Terre Haute Action Track
|Terre Haute, IN
|$10,000
|June 29
|Saturday
|Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55
|Pevely, MO
|$10,000
|June 30
|Sunday
|Lincoln Speedway
|Lincoln, IL
|$5,000
Independence Week
|July 2
|Tuesday
|Wilmot Raceway
|Wilmot, WI
|$5,000
|July 3
|Wednesday
|La Salle Speedway
|La Salle, IL
|$5,000
|July 4
|Thursday
|Macon Speedway
|Macon, IL
|$5,000
|July 5
|Friday
|Farmer City Raceway
|Farmer City, IL
|$10,000
|July 6
|Saturday
|Highland Speedway
|Highland, IL
|$10,000
|July 7
|Sunday
|Quincy Raceways
|Quincy, IL
|$5,000
Champions Week
|July 9
|Tuesday
|TBA
|July 10
|Wednesday
|Thunderbird Speedway
|Muskegon, MI
|$5,000
|July 11
|Thursday
|I-96 Speedway
|Lake Odessa, MI
|$5,000
|July 12
|Friday
|Oakshade Raceway
|Wauseon, OH
|$5,000
|July 13
|Saturday
|Oakshade Raceway
|Wauseon, OH
|$10,000
Jay Bradshaw
Dylan Jackson
Brian Mackenzie
Really wish they would seperate the world of outlaws from this series….chops the hell out of the local guys
sucks that they don’t come to cedar lake anymore
Chris Sands
Steve Nicholas Rex here you go
Chris Zuver thank u
I’m surprised to see Paducah on the list!
Allen Weisser
Jarred Hare Jacksonville, Macon, farmer city
Lincoln
I’m going!
Joe Swip
Tommy Gaither Zach Gaither William Gaither
Josh Gaither I seen this looks like a good line uo
Zach Gaither yeah it does
Yall wanna follow the tour with the mod🤣🤣
Tommy Gaither yessss lol
Tommy Gaither better get a better motor loo
Or more bumpers 🤔
Mandy Downs Cruse
Pat Thompson
Good series
Tyler Holtkamp
Would be so awesome to see as a fan.
Would be a dream to have an open trailer for a 604 crate late model and a pick up with a camper shell to sleep in back of and follow it every night and just see how many times I make the “a” main. lol
Adam White
Way this schedule is all the driving between races just took low budget ,local racers out of making more than just a couple fans to will have a lot of traveling
Why in the hell is Brownstown Indiana only 5,000 to win next year???