Time to ring in 2019 with the release of the new tour schedule!

CONCORD, NC — Dec. 4, 2018 — The World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series 2019 tour will span 47 races at 36 total tracks in 16 states and includes nine new venues to the schedule, shown below.
The season kicks off on Feb. 8-9 with the Winter Freeze IX at the Screven Motorsports Complex for a two-night show in Sylvania, GA before heading down to Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, FL for the 48th Annual DIRTcar Nationals, Feb. 13-16. Four straight nights of racing alongside the Super DIRTcar Series will showcase a 50-lap, $10,000-to-win feature event each night, with each driver’s best two finishes being counted towards their season points total.
Several of the multi-day destination events were announced last month (click here to see them), now the full picture of the 2019 season has come into focus.
From Florida, the Series invades Tennessee for a huge weekend, where it will compete March 8 at Duck River Raceway Park in Lewisburg, TN for the first time since 2017 followed by the Tennessee Tipoff at Smoky Mountain Speedway on March 9.
Following the Illini 100 in April, the month of May features seven race nights, with the Outlaws visiting Muskingum County Speedway for the first time since 2010, where 2007 Series Champion Steve Francis picked up the win. Then, fast forward to the end of May and the Series caps off the month at a track never before tamed by the Outlaws – Cochran Motor Speedway in Cochran, GA.
The new track trend continues the very next night, June 1 at Lancaster Speedway in Lancaster, SC. This will really throw the Outlaws a curveball, as it’s not often the teams see unchartered territory in back-to-back nights. June features six race nights, including the three-day, $30,000-to-win Firecracker and the third consecutive year where the Outlaws will take on the Summer Nationals stars at Terre Haute Action Track and Federated Auto Parts Raceway @ I-55.
An 11-race month of July, highlighted by the Prairie Dirt Classic, kicks off Independence Day weekend on July 5 at the appropriately-named Independence Motor Speedway in Independence, IA. The month will also feature two tracks brand-new to the Series in Wisconsin – July 9 at ABC Raceway in Ashland and July 14 at Red Cedar Speedway in Menomonie.
August features nine race nights, beginning with the $50,000-to-win USA Nationals at Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, WI and finishes out with visits to the I-96 Speedway in Lake Odessa, MI, for the first time since 2014, and Sharon Speedway for the inaugural Battle at the Border in Hartford, OH. After this final Midwest swing, the stretch run to the championship winds through New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Tennessee before concluding with the World of Outlaws World Finals presented by Can-Am championship weekend at The Dirt Track at Charlotte.
“The schedule in 2019 will feature traditional venues and new tracks,” Series Director Matt Curl said. “Our trend toward monthly destination events continues to grow while we also build on highly competitive races from Georgia to North Dakota, Missouri to New York. As we saw this past season, the battle for the championship will be intense and we expect it to go down to the wire once again in Charlotte.”
For all the 2019 season updates, make sure to check out our Twitter and Facebook. And new in 2019, watch every race live on DIRTVision.com to get all of the storylines before coming out to watch the Outlaws at your home track!
|Date
|Day
|Track
|Location
|To-Win
|February 8
|Friday
|Screven Motorsports Complex
|Sylvania, GA
|$10,000
|February 9
|Saturday
|Screven Motorsports Complex
|Sylvania, GA
|$10,000
|February 13
|Wednesday
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville, FL
|$10,000
|February 14
|Thursday
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville, FL
|$10,000
|February 15
|Friday
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville, FL
|$10,000
|February 16
|Saturday
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville, FL
|$10,000
|March 8
|Friday
|Duck River Raceway Park
|Lewisburg, TN
|$10,000
|March 9
|Saturday
|Smoky Mountain Speedway
|Maryville, TN
|$12,000
|April 5
|Friday
|Farmer City Raceway
|Farmer City, IL
|$6,000
|April 6
|Saturday
|Farmer City Raceway
|Farmer City, IL
|$15,000
|May 3
|Friday
|Cherokee Speedway
|Gaffney, SC
|$10,000
|May 4
|Saturday
|Lavonia Speedway
|Lavonia, GA
|$10,000
|May 10
|Friday
|Fayetteville Motor Speedway
|Fayetteville, NC
|Qualifying
|May 11
|Saturday
|Fayetteville Motor Speedway
|Fayetteville, NC
|$25,000
|May 17
|Friday
|Muskingum County Speedway
|Zanesville, OH
|$10,000
|May 18
|Saturday
|Wayne County Speedway
|Orrville, OH
|$10,000
|May 31
|Friday
|Cochran Motor Speedway
|Cochran, GA
|$10,000
|June 1
|Saturday
|Lancaster Speedway
|Lancaster, SC
|$10,000
|June 20
|Thursday
|Lernerville Speedway
|Sarver, PA
|$6,000
|June 21
|Friday
|Lernerville Speedway
|Sarver, PA
|$6,000
|June 22
|Saturday
|Lernerville Speedway
|Sarver, PA
|$30,000
|June 28
|Friday
|Terre Haute Action Track
|Terre Haute, IN
|$10,000
|June 29
|Saturday
|Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55
|Pevely, MO
|$10,000
|July 5
|Friday
|Independence Motor Speedway
|Independence, IA
|$10,000
|July 6
|Saturday
|Deer Creek Speedway
|Spring Valley, MN
|$10,000
|July 9
|Tuesday
|ABC Raceway
|Ashland, WI
|$10,000
|July 12
|Friday
|River Cities Speedway
|Grand Forks, ND
|$10,000
|July 13
|Saturday
|Ogilvie Speedway
|Ogilvie, MN
|$10,000
|July 14
|Sunday
|Red Cedar Speedway
|Menomonie, WI
|$10,000
|July 24
|Wednesday
|Davenport Speedway
|Davenport, IA
|$10,000
|July 26
|Friday
|Fairbury American Legion Speedway
|Fairbury, IL
|$2,500/Heat
|July 27
|Saturday
|Fairbury American Legion Speedway
|Fairbury, IL
|$30,000
|July 29
|Monday
|Plymouth Speedway
|Plymouth, WI
|$10,000
|July 30
|Tuesday
|Shawano Speedway
|Shawano, WI
|$10,000
|August 1
|Thursday
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond, WI
|$6,000
|August 2
|Friday
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond, WI
|Qualifying
|August 3
|Saturday
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond, WI
|$50,000
|August 16
|Friday
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|$10,000
|August 17
|Saturday
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal, PA
|$10,000
|August 18
|Sunday
|Eriez Speedway
|Erie, PA
|$10,000
|August 29
|Thursday
|I-96 Speedway
|Lake Odessa, MI
|$10,000
|August 30
|Friday
|Sharon Speedway
|Hartford, OH
|$6,000
|August 31
|Saturday
|Sharon Speedway
|Hartford, OH
|$15,000
|Sept. 19
|Thursday
|Stateline Speedway
|Jamestown, NY
|$10,000
|Sept. 20
|Friday
|Outlaw Speedway
|Dundee, NY
|$10,000
|Sept. 21
|Saturday
|Selinsgrove Speedway
|Selinsgrove, PA
|$10,000
|October 4
|Friday
|Cherokee Speedway
|Gaffney, SC
|$10,000
|October 5
|Saturday
|411 Motor Speedway
|Seymour, TN
|$10,000
|November 7
|Thursday
|The Dirt Track at Charlotte
|Concord, NC
|Qualifying
|November 8
|Friday
|The Dirt Track at Charlotte
|Concord, NC
|$12,000
|November 9
|Saturday
|The Dirt Track at Charlotte
|Concord, NC
|$12,000
|
The World of Outlaws Craftsman® Late Model Series is brought to fans across the country by many important sponsors and partners, including: Craftsman (Official Tool), Sears (Official Home Store), NGK Spark Plugs (Official Spark Plug), Morton Buildings (Official Building), Textron Off Road, Arizona Sport Shirts (Official Apparel Company), Hoosier Racing Tire (Official Tire), iRacing (Official Online Racing Game), VP Racing Fuels (Official Racing Fuel) and DirtonDirt.com (Hard Charger Award); in addition to contingency sponsors, including: Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, Edelbrock, JE Pistons, MSD, Penske Shocks, PFC Brakes (Fast Time Award), QA1, QuarterMaster, and Wrisco (Exclusive Racing Aluminum); along with manufacturer sponsors, including: Capital Race Cars, Integra Shocks, Impact Racing Products, Intercomp, Racing Electronics, Rocket Chassis and TNT Rescue.
Founded in 1978, the World of Outlaws®, based in Concord, N.C., is the premier national touring series for dirt track racing in North America, featuring the most powerful cars on dirt, the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series and the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series. Annually, the two series race nearly 140 times at tracks across the United States and Canada. CBS Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the World of Outlaws. DIRTVision® also broadcasts World of Outlaws events over the Internet to fans around the world. Learn more about the World of Outlaws.