Time to ring in 2019 with the release of the new tour schedule!

CONCORD, NC — Dec. 4, 2018 — The World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series 2019 tour will span 47 races at 36 total tracks in 16 states and includes nine new venues to the schedule, shown below.

The season kicks off on Feb. 8-9 with the Winter Freeze IX at the Screven Motorsports Complex for a two-night show in Sylvania, GA before heading down to Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, FL for the 48th Annual DIRTcar Nationals, Feb. 13-16. Four straight nights of racing alongside the Super DIRTcar Series will showcase a 50-lap, $10,000-to-win feature event each night, with each driver’s best two finishes being counted towards their season points total.

Several of the multi-day destination events were announced last month (click here to see them), now the full picture of the 2019 season has come into focus.

From Florida, the Series invades Tennessee for a huge weekend, where it will compete March 8 at Duck River Raceway Park in Lewisburg, TN for the first time since 2017 followed by the Tennessee Tipoff at Smoky Mountain Speedway on March 9.

Following the Illini 100 in April, the month of May features seven race nights, with the Outlaws visiting Muskingum County Speedway for the first time since 2010, where 2007 Series Champion Steve Francis picked up the win. Then, fast forward to the end of May and the Series caps off the month at a track never before tamed by the Outlaws – Cochran Motor Speedway in Cochran, GA.

The new track trend continues the very next night, June 1 at Lancaster Speedway in Lancaster, SC. This will really throw the Outlaws a curveball, as it’s not often the teams see unchartered territory in back-to-back nights. June features six race nights, including the three-day, $30,000-to-win Firecracker and the third consecutive year where the Outlaws will take on the Summer Nationals stars at Terre Haute Action Track and Federated Auto Parts Raceway @ I-55.

An 11-race month of July, highlighted by the Prairie Dirt Classic, kicks off Independence Day weekend on July 5 at the appropriately-named Independence Motor Speedway in Independence, IA. The month will also feature two tracks brand-new to the Series in Wisconsin – July 9 at ABC Raceway in Ashland and July 14 at Red Cedar Speedway in Menomonie.

August features nine race nights, beginning with the $50,000-to-win USA Nationals at Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, WI and finishes out with visits to the I-96 Speedway in Lake Odessa, MI, for the first time since 2014, and Sharon Speedway for the inaugural Battle at the Border in Hartford, OH. After this final Midwest swing, the stretch run to the championship winds through New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Tennessee before concluding with the World of Outlaws World Finals presented by Can-Am championship weekend at The Dirt Track at Charlotte.

“The schedule in 2019 will feature traditional venues and new tracks,” Series Director Matt Curl said. “Our trend toward monthly destination events continues to grow while we also build on highly competitive races from Georgia to North Dakota, Missouri to New York. As we saw this past season, the battle for the championship will be intense and we expect it to go down to the wire once again in Charlotte.”

For all the 2019 season updates, make sure to check out our Twitter and Facebook. And new in 2019, watch every race live on DIRTVision.com to get all of the storylines before coming out to watch the Outlaws at your home track!

Date Day Track Location To-Win
February 8 Friday Screven Motorsports Complex Sylvania, GA $10,000
February 9 Saturday Screven Motorsports Complex Sylvania, GA $10,000
February 13 Wednesday Volusia Speedway Park Barberville, FL $10,000
February 14 Thursday Volusia Speedway Park Barberville, FL $10,000
February 15 Friday Volusia Speedway Park Barberville, FL $10,000
February 16 Saturday Volusia Speedway Park Barberville, FL $10,000
March 8 Friday Duck River Raceway Park Lewisburg, TN $10,000
March 9 Saturday Smoky Mountain Speedway Maryville, TN $12,000
April 5 Friday Farmer City Raceway Farmer City, IL $6,000
April 6 Saturday Farmer City Raceway Farmer City, IL $15,000
May 3 Friday Cherokee Speedway Gaffney, SC $10,000
May 4 Saturday Lavonia Speedway Lavonia, GA $10,000
May 10 Friday Fayetteville Motor Speedway Fayetteville, NC Qualifying
May 11 Saturday Fayetteville Motor Speedway Fayetteville, NC $25,000
May 17 Friday Muskingum County Speedway Zanesville, OH $10,000
May 18 Saturday Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH $10,000
May 31 Friday Cochran Motor Speedway Cochran, GA $10,000
June 1 Saturday Lancaster Speedway Lancaster, SC $10,000
June 20 Thursday Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA $6,000
June 21 Friday Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA $6,000
June 22 Saturday Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA $30,000
June 28 Friday Terre Haute Action Track Terre Haute, IN $10,000
June 29 Saturday Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Pevely, MO $10,000
July 5 Friday Independence Motor Speedway Independence, IA $10,000
July 6 Saturday Deer Creek Speedway Spring Valley, MN $10,000
July 9 Tuesday ABC Raceway Ashland, WI $10,000
July 12 Friday River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND $10,000
July 13 Saturday Ogilvie Speedway Ogilvie, MN $10,000
July 14 Sunday Red Cedar Speedway Menomonie, WI $10,000
July 24 Wednesday Davenport Speedway Davenport, IA $10,000
July 26 Friday Fairbury American Legion Speedway Fairbury, IL $2,500/Heat
July 27 Saturday Fairbury American Legion Speedway Fairbury, IL $30,000
July 29 Monday Plymouth Speedway Plymouth, WI $10,000
July 30 Tuesday Shawano Speedway Shawano, WI $10,000
August 1 Thursday Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI $6,000
August 2 Friday Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI Qualifying
August 3 Saturday Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI $50,000
August 16 Friday Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA $10,000
August 17 Saturday Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA $10,000
August 18 Sunday Eriez Speedway Erie, PA $10,000
August 29 Thursday I-96 Speedway Lake Odessa, MI $10,000
August 30 Friday Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH $6,000
August 31 Saturday Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH $15,000
Sept. 19 Thursday Stateline Speedway Jamestown, NY $10,000
Sept. 20 Friday Outlaw Speedway Dundee, NY $10,000
Sept. 21 Saturday Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA $10,000
October 4 Friday Cherokee Speedway Gaffney, SC $10,000
October 5 Saturday 411 Motor Speedway Seymour, TN $10,000
November 7 Thursday The Dirt Track at Charlotte Concord, NC Qualifying
November 8 Friday The Dirt Track at Charlotte Concord, NC $12,000
November 9 Saturday The Dirt Track at Charlotte Concord, NC $12,000

The World of Outlaws Craftsman® Late Model Series is brought to fans across the country by many important sponsors and partners, including: Craftsman (Official Tool), Sears (Official Home Store), NGK Spark Plugs (Official Spark Plug), Morton Buildings (Official Building), Textron Off Road, Arizona Sport Shirts (Official Apparel Company), Hoosier Racing Tire (Official Tire), iRacing (Official Online Racing Game), VP Racing Fuels (Official Racing Fuel) and DirtonDirt.com (Hard Charger Award); in addition to contingency sponsors, including: Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, Edelbrock, JE Pistons, MSD, Penske Shocks, PFC Brakes (Fast Time Award), QA1, QuarterMaster, and Wrisco (Exclusive Racing Aluminum); along with manufacturer sponsors, including: Capital Race Cars, Integra Shocks, Impact Racing Products, Intercomp, Racing Electronics, Rocket Chassis and TNT Rescue.

Founded in 1978, the World of Outlaws®, based in Concord, N.C., is the premier national touring series for dirt track racing in North America, featuring the most powerful cars on dirt, the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series and the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series. Annually, the two series race nearly 140 times at tracks across the United States and Canada. CBS Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the World of Outlaws. DIRTVision® also broadcasts World of Outlaws events over the Internet to fans around the world. Learn more about the World of Outlaws.
