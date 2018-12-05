Carlton Lamm Tribute Car on Display at PRI Show in Indianapolis This Week

Dunn, NC (December 4, 2018) – Dunn Benson Motorsports has put together a special tribute car to honor and remember their late car owner Carlton Lamm who passed away this past April. Kemp Lamm along with Gerald Williams of Tiger Rear Ends wanted to do something special to remember Mr. Lamm. They decided to put together this special car with his trademark red, white and blue colors and the iconic #1 back on the car. The car will be on display at the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Trade Show in Indianapolis, IN on December 8th though the 10th in the TIGER Rear End Booth #2045.

“This car is a tribute to my dad and his legacy. The colors and graphics really represent what my dad was all about and his love for racing. I want to give a special Thanks to Gerald Williams at Tiger Rear Ends for allowing us to have the car in this year’s PRI Show. It’s an honor to have a car at this trade show and to honor my dad in front of so many people over the three days of the show. Special Thanks to Seann Anderson on the graphic design and Chris Walters of Phase II Graphics for an awesome wrap. Special thanks also to Mark Richards and Steve Baker and everyone at Rocket Chassis for all their support”, stated Kemp Lamm, Owner of Dunn Benson Motorsports.

Dunn Benson Motorsports would like to thank all our product sponsors that support our Race Team including: Rocket Chassis, Pro Power Racing Engines, Sunoco Race Fuel, Tiger Rear Ends, ALLSTAR Performance, Sweet Mfg, Eibach Springs, FLUIDYNE, Performance Bodies, Fast Shafts, FK Rods, Peterson Fluid Systems, Weld Wheels, Miller Welders, QuickCar, Lucas Oil Products, Schoenfeld Headers, Hoosier Tire, BERT, Wilwood, Powermaster, Outerwears, Goodridge, Hooker Harness, Fire Bottle, Rescue Roof, XS Batteries, UniFirst, Delph Communications, ASi Racewear, Hot Rod Processing, Hank Thomas Performance, DYERS Top Rods, Jones Racing Products, Wrisco Industries and Special Thanks to Orange Fatkat Media and Phase II Graphics.

