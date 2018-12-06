NOS® ENERGY DRINK NAMED TITLE SPONSOR OF USAC NATIONAL MIDGETS BEGINNING IN 2019

Indianapolis, Indiana (December 6, 2018)………NOS Energy Drink has partnered with the United States Auto Club to become the title sponsor of the USAC Midget National Championship, beginning with the 2019 racing season.

NOS Energy Drink and USAC have agreed multi-year deal that will position the high-performance energy drink as The Official Energy Drink of one of the most highly-competitive and intense racing series in the world with USAC Midget racing.

“We are thrilled to welcome the NOS Energy Drink family to the USAC Midget National Championship,” USAC President/CEO Kevin Miller said. “USAC racers are some of the most extreme athletes in the world and partnering up with a nationally recognized brand with a passion for motorsports is a winning combination. USAC’s Midget division is the most competitive and exciting it’s ever been with intense, wheel-to-wheel racing at marquee events from coast-to-coast. To connect two of the most exciting brands – USAC Midget racing and NOS Energy Drink – is a perfect match.”

“We’re really going to be going in circles in 2019 and we couldn’t be happier,” exclaimed NOS Energy Drink Marketing Director, Lauren Albano. “We started working with the United States Auto Club in 2018 and quickly came to realize that its’ brand of hard charging, lock-to-lock racing was an exact reflection of what NOS Energy Drink is all about. We were all part of so much excitement, horsepower and energy at Indiana Sprint Week, the spectacular BC39 event and, well, racing to victory with our teams and drivers in 2018 that we decided to hop everything up reach and for a higher gear. We are excited to welcome USAC and race fans to the NOS Energy Drink team!”

NOS Energy Drink is known for its association with racing and success. During the 2018 season, the beverage was the title sponsor for the 31st annual “Indiana Sprint Week,” which saw racetracks filled to capacity night-after-night to witness USAC racing. Last September, NOS Energy Drink served as the presenting sponsor for the inaugural “BC39” at The Dirt Track at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which featured the highest car count (110) for a single event in the history of the USAC Midget National Championship as well as the highest winner’s share for a race during season for the series. Additionally, NOS Energy Drink sponsored numerous drivers who found victory lane in USAC competition during the year.

USAC Midget racing is at the top of its game right now, coming off a season in which 11 different drivers found victory lane, the most since 2012. NOS Energy Drink is at the top of its game right now as well, showing a commitment to USAC and the short track racing community, which continues to grow each and every year. NOS Energy Drink is the Official Energy Drink of USAC and will continue to be the presenting sponsor of the BC39 as well as the title sponsor of several races throughout the year.

The 2019 USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship schedule features its largest slate of events in over two decades with a myriad of notable races dotting the U.S. map. The season begins with the series debut at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Fla. for the kickoff of “Winter Dirt Games X” with two complete shows on Feb. 8-9. The head indoors on Mar. 9 for the “Shamrock Classic” at the Southern Illinois Center in Du Quoin, followed by the “Kokomo Grand Prix” doubleheader on Apr. 5-6 at Indiana’s Kokomo Speedway. A double-dip at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Ill. and Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Mo. follow on May 17-18.

A busy summer stretch takes you to the Hoosier State for the 15th edition of “Indiana Midget Week” from June 4-9 at Montpelier, Gas City, Putnamville (Lincoln Park), Bloomington, Lawrenceburg and Kokomo. A stop at The Dirt Oval at Route 66 in Joliet, Ill. precedes Mid-American Midget Week, which includes visits to Meeker, Oklahoma’s Red Dirt Raceway on July 9, Solomon Valley Raceway in Beloit, Kans. on July 10, the two-night “Midwest Midget Championship” at Jefferson County Speedway in Fairbury, Neb. on July 12-13 and concluding at Missouri’s Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex on July 14.

The end of July kicks off “Pennsylvania Midget Week” between July 30 and Aug. 3 at Grandview, Action Track USA, Path Valley, Linda’s and Lanco. The second installment of the “BC39” returns to The Dirt Track at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sept. 4-5 followed by the 38th running of the “4-Crown Nationals” at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio on Sept. 28. The Midwest season finishes up at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Ind. on Oct. 19 before the series heads west for an expanded docket of races starting with the 52nd annual “Western World Championships” at Arizona Speedway on Nov. 15-16, before heading to California’s Placerville Speedway on Nov. 20-21, Bakersfield (Calif.) Speedway on Nov. 23 and the season-capper on Thanksgiving, Nov. 28 at Ventura (Calif.) Raceway for the 79th “Turkey Night Grand Prix.”

Based in Corona, California, NOS Energy is part of the Monster Energy Company, acquired from The Coca-Cola Company in 2015. Launched in 2005, NOS Energy Drink fuels performance by providing the high-performance energy and enhanced mental focus you need to stay ahead of the pack. Whether on the track, tuning a favorite car in the garage, or conquering your day, NOS Energy delivers a kick. Rooted in auto-culture, NOS Energy Drink is a proud partner of Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., Chris Forsberg, Shane Golobic, Justin Grant, Chris Windom, Tyler Courtney and Sheldon Haudenschild – just to name a few. High Performance Energy. High Performance Athletes. For more information, visit http://www.drinknos.com/ or http://www.facebook.com/NOSEnergyDrink/.

2019 USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK NATIONAL MIDGET SCHEDULE

Feb 8: Bubba Raceway Park (Ocala, FL)

Feb 9: Bubba Raceway Park (Ocala, FL)

Mar 9: (A) Southern Illinois Center (Du Quoin, IL)

Apr 5: Kokomo Speedway (Kokomo, IN)

Apr 6: Kokomo Speedway (Kokomo, IN)

May 17: Tri-City Speedway (Granite City, IL)

May 18: Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 (Pevely, MO)

Jun 4: Montpelier Motor Speedway (Montpelier, IN)

Jun 5: Gas City I-69 Speedway (Gas City, IN)

Jun 6: Lincoln Park Speedway (Putnamville, IN)

Jun 7: Bloomington Speedway (Bloomington, IN)

Jun 8: Lawrenceburg Speedway (Lawrenceburg, IN)

Jun 9: Kokomo Speedway (Kokomo, IN)

Jun 29: The Dirt Oval at Route 66 (Joliet, IL)

Jul 9: Red Dirt Raceway (Meeker, OK)

Jul 10: Solomon Valley Raceway (Beloit, KS)

Jul 12: Jefferson County Speedway (Fairbury, NE)

Jul 13: Jefferson County Speedway (Fairbury, NE)

Jul 14: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex (Sweet Springs, MO)

Jul 30: Grandview Speedway (Bechtelsville, PA)

Jul 31: Action Track USA (Kutztown, PA)

Aug 1: Path Valley Speedway Park (Spring Run, PA)

Aug 2: Linda’s Speedway (Jonestown, PA)

Aug 3: Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway (Newmanstown, PA)

Sep 4-5: (A) Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Speedway, IN)

Sep 28: Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, OH)

Oct 19: Tri-State Speedway (Haubstadt, IN)

Nov 15: (W) Arizona Speedway (San Tan Valley, AZ)

Nov 16: (W) Arizona Speedway (San Tan Valley, AZ)

Nov 20: (W) Placerville Speedway (Placerville, CA)

Nov 21: (W) Placerville Speedway (Placerville, CA)

Nov 23: (W) Bakersfield Speedway (Bakersfield, CA)

Nov 28: (W) Ventura Raceway (Ventura, CA)

TBA: (A) Wayne County Speedway (Wayne City, IL)

—————————–

(A) = Appearance Points Only

(W) = Co-Sanctioned by the Light Up The World USAC Western States Midgets