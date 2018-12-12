Best Performance Motorsports Welcomes New Driver Roster for 2019

St. Marys, Ohio (12/12/18) – Best Performance Motorsports is busily gearing up for the 2019 season, which is shaping up to be the team’s most ambitious campaign to date.

The team will field entries for both Tyler Erb and Landon Simon. Erb will set his sights on the 2019 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series championship and rookie of the year crown behind the wheel of the Best Performance Motorsports #1 Bulk Material Lift/ XR1 Rocket Chassis Super Late Model.

Meanwhile, Indiana’s Simon will pursue a full slate of competition in both his Best Performance Motorsports #1 DRC Chassis Sprint Car and Best Performance Motorsports #1 XXX Chassis Midget.

“I’m very excited to have these two young and talented drivers in our stable for the 2019 season,” Best Performance Motorsports’ Eric Brock commented. “I think it surprised a lot of people when we announced that we would be fielding both a Super Late Model and Sprint Car operation for 2019. With these two drivers the sky is the limit. 2019 is going to be a fun ride for our team.”

For the 29-year-old Simon, his new opportunity with Best Performance Motorsports offers a chance to bridge the gap between different types of motorsports.

“I am really excited about this opportunity and the future at Best Performance Motorsports. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished at LSR the last 5 seasons and look forward to taking that to BPM. Aligning common goals and bridging the gap between Late Model and Sprint Car racing creates a new world of opportunity,” said Simon.

Known for his throttle-mashing style and charismatic antics, Texas’ racer Tyler Erb views his new ride as a major step in his racing career.

“With the support of my family, my crew, my sponsors, and my fans this is the opportunity that I’ve been working toward for the past several years,” the 21-year-old Erb noted. “This is the chance of a lifetime, and I’m extremely gracious to Eric Brock and Best Performance Motorsports. I’ve never been as focused on an upcoming racing season as I am right now. We are definitely going in with all guns blazing.”

More schedule details for both drivers will be added to the team website at www.BestPerformanceMotorsports.com in the coming weeks.

Any marketing partners, who are interested in becoming involved with Best Performance Motorsports are encouraged to please contact Sarah Adams at sarah@bestperformancemotorsports.com .

