KNEPPER 55 LIVE ON SPEED SHIFT TV THIS SATURDAY

Du Quoin, Illinois………Speed Shift TV will have live coverage of the fourth annual “Junior Knepper 55” USAC Midget Special Event this Saturday, December 15 at the Southern Illinois Center in Du Quoin.

Seventy-four drivers have pre-entered for the event on the 1/6-mile, indoor dirt oval located adjacent to the one mile dirt track at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.

Among those entered are past “Knepper 55” winners Christopher Bell (2017) and Tyler Courtney (2016). Bell (2013) is one of four USAC National Midget champions entered, including Tanner Thorson (2016), Dave Darland (2001 & 02) and Kevin Olson (1982 & 1987).

Justin Grant, the only driver to win races in all three national divisions in 2018, will be a teammate to five-time USAC Light Up the World Western States Midget champion Ronnie Gardner. Zeb Wise, the youngest ever feature winner in USAC National Midget history, is among several USAC National feature winners along with C.J. Leary, Thomas Meseraull, Carson Short, Shane Cockrum and Chris Urish. Meanwhile, five-time Indianapolis 500 starter Conor Daly, of Noblesville, Ind., is set to make his second career midget start.

Tickets are now on sale for the 4th annual “Junior Knepper 55” at https://usacracing.ticketspice.com/2018-knepper-55-ticket-sales. The race will serve as the final event of the 2018 USAC racing season.

Adult general admission tickets are available for just $19 in advance. Adult general admission tickets at the door are $20, kids 6-12 are $10 and kids 5 years-old and under are FREE! Pit passes are $30 for USAC members and $35 for non-members. Pit passes can be purchased at http://www.TracPass.com/.

Furthermore, on https://usacracing.ticketspice.com/2018-knepper-55-ticket-sales, you may order your 2018 “Junior Knepper 55” event t-shirt now for just $25. Sizes small through 4XL are available, but make sure to get yours soon while supplies last.

Doors open for the event at 2:30pm (Central) on Saturday, December 15. A public drivers meeting will take place in the grandstands at 3:30pm. Cars are scheduled to get on track for hot laps at 4pm.

The race will be streamed LIVE on http://www.SpeedShiftTV.com/ with LIVE audio on the USAC app. As always, you can catch each and every USAC National event a day after the race is run, on-demand, on http://www.Loudpedal.TV/.

“JUNIOR KNEPPER 55” ENTRY LIST

(74 cars as of December 11, 2018)

Car # / Driver / Hometown / Team

0 Johnny Murdock / Dallas, TX (Zero Motorsports)

02 Andy Gage / Whiting, IA (Andy Gage)

05D Robert Dalby / Simi Valley, CA (Loyet Motorsports)

08 Grady Chandler / Piedmont, Oklahoma (Dave Mac Motorsports)

1T Thomas Chandler / Festus, MO (Roney Racing)

1z Chris Roseland / Carter Lake, IA (Chris Roseland)

2 Chris Baue / Indianapolis, IN (Baue Family Race Team)

2B Jason Grady / Farmington, NM (2B Racing)

3 Alex Watson / Columbus, OH (3w Racing)

3c Tanner Thorson / Minden, NV (Tri-C Motorsports)

3N Jake Neuman / New Berlin, IL (Jim Neuman)

3s Brian Shirley / Chatham, IL (Jim Neuman)

4A Justin Grant / Ione, CA (RAMS Racing)

5 Chase Briscoe / Mitchell, IN (Chase Briscoe Racing)

5H Kevin Olson / Loves Park, IL (Dennis Hoppe)

5v Jesse Vermillion / Greencastle, IN (Vermillion Racing)

6D Don Dawson II / Carlisle, IA (Don Dawson II)

7 Thomas Meseraull / San Jose, CA (RMS LLC)

7B Cody Beard / Huntingburg, IN (Cody Beard)

7BC Tyler Courtney / Indianapolis, IN (Clauson Marshall Racing)

7T Adam Taylor / Dwight, IL (Taylor Motorsports)

7x Jon Steed / Rushville, IN (Steed Motorsports)

8JR Anton Hernandez / Arlington, TX (Bear Wood)

9 Emilio Hoover / Broken Arrow, OK (Emilio Hoover)

9JR Derek Hagar / Marion, AR (Hagar/Proctor Racing)

9x Paul Nienhiser / Chapin, IL (Paul Nienhiser)

11K Gage Rucker / Bellflower, MO (Kruseman Motorsports)

11L Aaron Leffel / Springfield, OH (Team Taylor Racing)

11T Trey Osborne / Columbus, OH (Richard Osborne)

11y Travis Young / Casey, IL (Travis Young)

14c Danny Clark / Plainfield, IN (Bill Rose Racing)

14s Ronnie Gardner / Riverside, CA (RAMS Racing)

14x Jody Rosenboom / Rock Rapids, IA (Jody Rosenboom Racing)

15J Jeff Wimmenauer / Greenwood, IN (Bill Wimmenauer)

16 Joey Parker / Plainfield, IN (Bill Rose Racing)

17B Ryan Bickett / Ramona, SD (Jody Rosenboom Racing)

18 Tony Bruce, Jr. / Liberal, KS (Team Eights)

19p Brandon Long / Wichita Falls, TX (Brandon Long)

22CD Conor Daly / Noblesville, IN (Jody Rosenboom Racing)

23 Mitchell Davis / Auburn, IL (Patrick Ryan)

23x Patrick Lawson / Edwardsville, IL (Hunt Brothers)

29 Joey Moughan / Springfield, IL (Tom Casson)

32 Trey Marcham / Newcastle, OK (Trey Marcham)

35 Tyler Robbins / Collinsville, IL (Tyler Robbins)

36D Dave Darland / Lincoln, IN (RMS LLC)

39 Kyle May / New Palestine, IN (Kyle May Racing)

39BC Zeb Wise / Angola, IN (Clauson Marshall Racing)

41 Oliver Akard / Fort Myers, FL (Dan Akard)

41x Howard Moore / Memphis, TN (Chris Chappue)

45 Carson Short / Marion, IL (Carson Short)

47 Andrew Layser / Collegeville, PA (Clauson Marshall Racing)

49F Taylor Forbes / Harrisburg, SD (Taylor Forbes)

50 Daniel Adler / St. Louis, MO (Mike Adler)

51B Joe B. Miller / Millersville, MO (Jim Neuman)

52K John Dyson / Chicago, IL (Kruseman Motorsports)

55 C.J. Leary / Greenfield, IN (Alex Bowman)

55x Nick Drake / Mooresville, NC (Troy Cline)

56x Mark Chisholm / Cheyenne, WY (Fifty6x Racing)

57D Daniel Robinson / Ewing, IL (McCreery Motorsports)

67 Kyle O’Gara / Beech Grove, IN (SFH Racing Development)

67R Ryan Smith / Kunkletown, PA (SFH Racing Development)

77u Chris Urish / Elkhart, IL (Tom Casson)

77w Joey Wirth / Waterloo, IL (Joey Wirth)

81 Christopher Bell / Norman, OK (Tucker/Boat Motorsports)

81B Seth Bergman / Snohomish, WA (Team Eights)

81x Drew Fuhrman / Belleville, IL (The Duke Racing)

85 McKenna Haase / Des Moines, IA (Tucker/Boat Motorsports)

88 Terry Babb / Decatur, IL (Terry Babb)

89 Tanner Berryhill / Bixby, OK (Tucker/Boat Motorsports)

91 Shane Cockrum / Benton, IL (Harris Racing)

92m Josh Most / Red Oak, IA (Most Racing)

95 Chris Andrews / Tulsa, OK (Miller Racing)

99p Dillon Welch / Carmel, IN (Kami Ronk)

721 Brendon Wiseley / Sand Springs, OK (MLM Motorsports)

