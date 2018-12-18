World of Outlaws and Tickets.com Expand Digital Ticketing Options

World of Outlaws Partnership with Tickets.com Set to Provide Fans with Expanded Ticketing Options Never Before Accessible in Dirt Racing, Including Mobile and Print-At-Home

CONCORD, NC — December 17, 2018 — The World of Outlaws and Tickets.com have partnered to launch an entirely new online ticketing platform in dirt track racing, and on Tuesday the 2019 season will begin to unfold as tickets for events through mid-April go on sale at WorldofOutlaws.com. Better yet, with Tickets.com Print-At-Home technology, the World of Outlaws just made your last-minute holiday shopping that much easier!

Tickets.com will power a technology platform featuring digital ticketing options never seen before in dirt racing. In addition to Print-At-Home options, fans can also have their tickets scanned on mobile devices at the gate, and in case weather strikes and a race is canceled the functionality to process refunds will be much quicker than ever before.

Starting Tuesday, events available at WorldofOutlaws.com include the DIRTcar Nationals Feb. 5-16 at Volusia Speedway Park, races in Texas Feb. 22-23 at Cotton Bowl Speedway and LoneStar Speedway, the California swing beginning March 15 at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico followed by the FVP Platinum Battery Western Spring Shootout at the Stockton Dirt Track, the 49er Gold Rush Classic presented by Riebes NAPA at Placerville Speedway, the Ocean Outlaw Showdown at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, and races at Calistoga Speedway, Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford and Perris Auto Speedway.

Tickets for back-to-back nights in Arizona April 5-6 at USA Raceway in Tucson and Arizona Speedway in Queen Creek also go on sale, as will the Texas Outlaw Nationals at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, where the Outlaws were born in 1978.

In addition, tickets for the new Music City Outlaw Nationals at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in Tennessee are already available for purchase.

Then, in January, tickets to most of the remaining events will become available.

“Tickets.com has revolutionized the way we are able to interact with our customers before, during and after events,” World of Outlaws COO Tom Deery said. “The ability to purchase a ticket and scan it makes it easier for everybody, plus it gives us the ability to let fans know of other World of Outlaws and DIRTcar events they could be interested in and let them know when tickets to the event they attended are able to be renewed. It’s seamless communication from beginning to end.”

For more information on the 2019 World of Outlaws season, or to purchase tickets to any of the upcoming spring events, go to WorldofOutlaws.com/tickets, or call 844-DIRT-TIX with any questions.