Daniel Martin Tabbed to Head Dream Racing Technologies & Assist Tanner English

(CROSSVILLE, TENNESSEE) Chip Stone and Randy Weaver, owners of SWR Racing in Crossville, Tennessee, would like to welcome shock guru Daniel Martin on board to head Dream Racing Technologies! Daniel has been hired to oversee and operate the shock side of the business and also to assist the SWR Racing #116 team, which will strike out in February with young gun Tanner English behind the wheel of their potent Longhorn by Weaver racecars.

Daniel has been in the shock business for twenty (20) years and has ran his own operation for the same amount of time in his Dawsonville, Georgia shop. Dream Racing Technologies, now headed by Daniel, offers extensive shock services on Ohlins, Penske, Bilstein, and JRI shocks, as well as spring smashing consulting and other setup services. For more information on Dream Racing Technologies or to inquire about any of the services offered, give Daniel a call at the SWR Racing shop at 931.707.1355.

“We are just thrilled to have someone with Daniel’s expertise to oversee Dream Racing Technologies,” exclaimed Randy Weaver via telephone. “In today’s racing world, shocks and springs are the difference in winning or losing. Daniel has a ton of knowledge and twenty years of experience to work off of, so we are definitely looking forward to him joining our team. It will not only help our own #116 program, but that vital information will also be shared with all of our other Longhorn by Weaver and Dream Racing Technologies customers!”

The Dream Team and driver Tanner English will unload for the first time in 2019 during “Speedweeks” in Georgia and Florida with the ultra-competitive Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. Tanner plans to enter the ‘Super Bowl of Racing’ at Golden Isles Speedway near Brunswick, Georgia on February 1-2, as well as the ‘Winternationals’ at East Bay Raceway Park in Gibsonton, Florida from February 4-9. As the ’19 campaign wears on, the #116 team has plans to compete full-time on the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series, the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series, and the Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals Series. You can view a tentative version of their 2019 racing schedule by clicking on the SCHEDULE page of www.RandyWeaverRacing.com.

SWR Racing would like to thank the following sponsors for their continued support: A.F. Stone Professional Medical Services, Stone Land Clearing & Excavating, Tommy Pope Construction, Diercks LTD of the Quad Cities, Henderson Motorsports, Outlaw Racing Southeast, Longhorn by Weaver Race Cars, Phantom Race Engines, Outlaw Graphics, FK Rod Ends, VP Racing Fuels, Schaeffer’s Racing Oil, Keizer Wheels, Penske Shocks, Wiles Driveshafts, DMI Rear Ends, Hoosier Racing Tires, Earnhardt Technology Group, PPM Racing Products, Five Star Products, Midwest Sheet Metal, Quarter Master, Bert Transmissions, K-B Carburetors, PRC Radiators, Hooker Harness, QuickCar Racing Products, Wilwood Engineering, Peterson Fluid Systems, Ted Brown’s Quality Body Shop, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, and Beyea Headers.

Keep up on Tanner English and SWR Racing throughout the 2019 season by clicking on www.RandyWeaverRacing.com. A brand-new website is in the works and will be launched as soon as all sponsors and details are finalized!

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com