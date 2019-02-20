Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Springfield Raceway March Madness Information And Payout March 9th Event

Springfield Raceway March Madness Information And Payout March 9th Event

MARCH MADNESS
SPRINGFIELD RACEWAY……
Test & Tune / $25 / Friday March 8th. 6:00 p.m.- 8.00 p.m weather permitting
Saturday MARCH 9th RACING ( inclimate weather date Saturday March 16 )
LATEMODEL, A MODS, B MODS…Pure Stock MW MODZS , Legends
////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
LATEMODEL
Comp Cams Rules apply
Tire Rule-Hoosier WRS D55, Hoosier LM 
Payout 1)2000 2)1000 3) 700 4) 625 5) 600 6) 575 7) 550 8)520 9)500 10) 450 11) 420 12-20) 400
Non qualifiers- $100-must start Last Chance Event to collect 
Car Entry Fee $100
……………………………………………
A MODIFIED
IMCA , USRA , UMP , WISSOTA type rules …….NO mixing or matching….
IMCA – May run a 5 inch spoiler must run 4 Hoosiers / IMCA Rules apply / Springfield Raceway IMCA Transition rules
USRA – May run a 2 inch spoiler / USRA Rules apply 
UMP – May run NO spoiler/ UMP Rules apply / Hoosier M60 on R R
Wissota – May run NO spoiler / Wissota Rules apply / Tire Wissota 35-W
PAYOUT1)1000 2)600 3)450 4)300 5)275 6)225 7)200 8)175 9)150 10)$140 
11-20) $130
Non-Qualifiers $80 must start Last Chance Event to collect 
Entry Fee $50
…………………………………..
B MODS
no mixing of rules on B Mods….
IMCA Northern Sport Mod rules May run Spoiler….may groove sipe tires
IMCA Southern Sport Mod May run Southern Sport Mod Legal Spoiler
Wissota rules : NO spoiler
USRA : NO Spoiler ; may run quickchange
UMP CRATE – Must run Hoosier M-60 on the rear 
Tire rule-American Racer G60 KK704 or Hoosier IMCA Stamped G 60.Grooving & Siping Allowed on either tire…..
Southern Sport Mods must run Hoosier 500 Race Tire,with IMCA stamped on side wall..
NO Mixing of B Mod Rules….
Raceceivers Required please.
Payout 1) $1000 2) 500 3) 340 4) 270 5) 240 6) 200 7) 160 8)150 9) 140 10) 130
11) 125 12-20) 120
Non-Qualifiers $70 must start Last Chance race to collect
B Mod Car Entry Fee $50
…………………………….
LEGENDS
1)400 2)250 3)200 4)125 5)100 6)90 7)80 8)75 9)70 10)65 11-20 60
Legend Car Entry Fee $25
……………………………………….
MIDWEST MODZS
RULES: Springfield / EMOD – Lakeside i 35 Grain Valley MUST RUN A 6000 RPM CHIP
1)400 2)250 3)200 4)125 5)100 6)90 7)80 8)75 9)70 10)65 11-20 60
MW Car Entry Fee $25
Pit Gates Open : 1:30 / Pit pass $40
Grandstands Open : 4:00
Drivers meeting : 5:00
Hot laps : 5:00
Racing around : 5:30
Drivers draw cut-off 4:45 ……Any cars after cut-off will tail to rear of a heat race and not Receive passing points only the heat position finish.
Adult Admission $20 
KIDS 12 and under FREE
Passing points used to set field for LM , A Mod & B Mod Top 8 to redraw for starting spots…
Midwest Modzs & Legends straight up lineup for feature
Redraw top 8
How many transfer will be determined by Car Count in each class.

  Jeremiah Williams
    February 20, 2019 at 2:07 pm

    Can you make it to where we can share this event

