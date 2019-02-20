Springfield Raceway March Madness Information And Payout March 9th Event

MARCH MADNESS

SPRINGFIELD RACEWAY……

Test & Tune / $25 / Friday March 8th. 6:00 p.m.- 8.00 p.m weather permitting

Saturday MARCH 9th RACING ( inclimate weather date Saturday March 16 )

LATEMODEL, A MODS, B MODS…Pure Stock MW MODZS , Legends

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

LATEMODEL

Comp Cams Rules apply

Tire Rule-Hoosier WRS D55, Hoosier LM

Payout 1)2000 2)1000 3) 700 4) 625 5) 600 6) 575 7) 550 8)520 9)500 10) 450 11) 420 12-20) 400

Non qualifiers- $100-must start Last Chance Event to collect

Car Entry Fee $100

……………………………………………

A MODIFIED

IMCA , USRA , UMP , WISSOTA type rules …….NO mixing or matching….

IMCA – May run a 5 inch spoiler must run 4 Hoosiers / IMCA Rules apply / Springfield Raceway IMCA Transition rules

USRA – May run a 2 inch spoiler / USRA Rules apply

UMP – May run NO spoiler/ UMP Rules apply / Hoosier M60 on R R

Wissota – May run NO spoiler / Wissota Rules apply / Tire Wissota 35-W

PAYOUT1)1000 2)600 3)450 4)300 5)275 6)225 7)200 8)175 9)150 10)$140

11-20) $130

Non-Qualifiers $80 must start Last Chance Event to collect

Entry Fee $50

…………………………………..

B MODS

no mixing of rules on B Mods….

IMCA Northern Sport Mod rules May run Spoiler….may groove sipe tires

IMCA Southern Sport Mod May run Southern Sport Mod Legal Spoiler

Wissota rules : NO spoiler

USRA : NO Spoiler ; may run quickchange

UMP CRATE – Must run Hoosier M-60 on the rear

Tire rule-American Racer G60 KK704 or Hoosier IMCA Stamped G 60.Grooving & Siping Allowed on either tire…..

Southern Sport Mods must run Hoosier 500 Race Tire,with IMCA stamped on side wall..

NO Mixing of B Mod Rules….

Raceceivers Required please.

Payout 1) $1000 2) 500 3) 340 4) 270 5) 240 6) 200 7) 160 8)150 9) 140 10) 130

11) 125 12-20) 120

Non-Qualifiers $70 must start Last Chance race to collect

B Mod Car Entry Fee $50

…………………………….

LEGENDS

1)400 2)250 3)200 4)125 5)100 6)90 7)80 8)75 9)70 10)65 11-20 60

Legend Car Entry Fee $25

……………………………………….

MIDWEST MODZS

RULES: Springfield / EMOD – Lakeside i 35 Grain Valley MUST RUN A 6000 RPM CHIP

1)400 2)250 3)200 4)125 5)100 6)90 7)80 8)75 9)70 10)65 11-20 60

MW Car Entry Fee $25

Pit Gates Open : 1:30 / Pit pass $40

Grandstands Open : 4:00

Drivers meeting : 5:00

Hot laps : 5:00

Racing around : 5:30

Drivers draw cut-off 4:45 ……Any cars after cut-off will tail to rear of a heat race and not Receive passing points only the heat position finish.

Adult Admission $20

KIDS 12 and under FREE

Passing points used to set field for LM , A Mod & B Mod Top 8 to redraw for starting spots…

Midwest Modzs & Legends straight up lineup for feature

Redraw top 8

How many transfer will be determined by Car Count in each class.