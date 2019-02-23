Dennis Erb, Jr. Knocks Down Pair of Top Fives in Busy Georgia/Florida Speedweeks

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb, Jr. and his #28 Super Late Model team have returned home to their Carpentersville, Illinois race shop in recent days following a hectic “Speedweeks” in the southern states of Georgia and Florida. Even with a pair of shows that were lost due to inclement weather, Dennis competed in twelve high-profile programs at four different venues from February 1-16. In those twelve races, Dennis was able to advance into eleven feature events while accumulating a pair of Top Five performances and four Top Ten finishes.

His best run came on February 5 in a $5,000 to win Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series battle during the 43rd annual ‘Winternationals’ at East Bay Raceway Park. The Gibsonton, Florida facility drew a stout 56 car field and Dennis started his night by clicking off the seventh quickest lap in Group A during time trials. He then finished second in his loaded heat race and later rolled off from the inside of the fourth row in the 30-lap feature event. The Land of Lincoln standout ran as high as second in the running order before guiding his familiar blue/white #28 machine to a strong third place podium effort behind only victor Tyler Erb and runner-up Earl Pearson, Jr.

Dennis then wrapped up his “Speedweeks” journey on a high note on Saturday, February 16 in the ‘DIRTcar Nationals’ finale at the storied Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Florida. He stopped the clock second fastest in Group B during World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series qualifying prior to picking up his first heat race triumph during his stint down south. After drawing the pole position before the drop of the green flag in the 50-lap grand finale, Dennis hung around the top five throughout the distance and eventually crossed underneath the checkers fourth behind only $10,000 victor Brandon Sheppard, Chris Madden, and Shane Clanton.

He emerged from the Daytona Beach-area speedplant eighth in the latest version of the WOOLMS standings following point races at both Screven Motor Speedway in Sylvania, Georgia and at Volusia Speedway Park. You can read a race-by-race recap from all twelve contests by clicking on www.DennisErb.com.

The Dennis Erb Racing team is currently hard at work refreshing their equipment from the busy stretch of racing to open up their 2019 campaign. Weather pending, Dennis plans to jump back into competition on March 1-2 in the 15th edition of the ‘Tuckasee Toilet Bowl Classic’ at Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee. The Schaeffer’s Oil MARS Racing Series and Schaeffer’s Oil Iron-Man Championship Series will co-sanction the doubleheader weekend in the Volunteer State. A $3,000 top prize will be on the line in Friday’s opener, while Saturday’s finale will boast a $5,000 paycheck. Dennis, who is always a threat at Clarksville, is a multiple-time winner during the ‘Toilet Bowl Classic’ weekend including capturing the $5,000 victory in the finale the past two years! More information can be accessed by clicking on www.marsracingseries.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, P&W Sales, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, PrintWorx, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

