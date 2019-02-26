Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Belle-Clair Speedway --> Belle-Clair Speedway to keep UMP DIRTcar as Pro Mod Sanctioning

Belle-Clair Speedway to keep UMP DIRTcar as Pro Mod Sanctioning

I want to thank everyone for taking time out of your busy schedule to meet Saturday. I have always trusted Mike and Allied to do the right thing when it comes to the rules for the drivers and tracks they have.

After our meeting, it was very clear that the rules are in place but the communication and understanding from everyone is where we need to focus next.

I think with clarification to the way the rules are written, it would help the drivers and race tracks understand the intent of the rules. Mike has agreed to sit down with me and try and do that.

I am very busy running my own series, but this means a lot to me for the success of Belle-Clair. Once this is done we should hold an open summit at Belle-Clair to explain the rules to everyone.

Believe it or not, rules are put in place to protect the drivers and the teams. The drivers will do everything they can to work in the gray areas and it’s our job to make the rules black & white.

I am proposing we give this one more year to work out the issues and re-visit the rules at the end of the year.

For 2019, Belle-Clair will stay sanctioned by UMP so that we do not divide the drivers.

Thanks
Kenny Brown

