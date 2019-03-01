2019 Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Schedule

Glasgow, KY: Officials with the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series are pleased to announce the confirmed events/dates for the tour’s 2019 racing schedule as the group readies to begin its tenth season of competition. The series will contest its 2019 schedule of events at several different venues throughout the Midwest with appearances at tracks in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, and Ohio.

Officials with the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series are finalizing a few more events that will be included with the 2019 tour. Once confirmed, formal announcements will be provided on series social media outlets and the series website schedule page.

The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series presents UMP Dirt Car Modified sanctioned dirt track entertainment at racing venues throughout Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri and Ohio. For more information concerning the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series, contact series race director Tim Wolfe at (270) 576-6474 or by email at wolfpackracing03@gmail.com

For the latest breaking news concerning the American Modified Series, including the latest series standings, 2019 tour schedule, and more visit the official website at www.americanmodifiedseries.com

Like us on Facebook (American Modified Series)

Follow us on Twitter (@AMSmodified)

View on Instagram (americanmodifiedseries)

2019 Schedule

April 12: Tri City Speedway | $2000 to win | $200 to start

April 13: Fayette County Speedway | $2000 to win | $200 to start

April 27: Atomic Speedway (OH) | $1500 to win | $200 to start

May 18: Cedar Ridge Speedway | $2000 to win | $200 to start

May 23: Tri City Speedway | $2000 to win | $200 to start

May 24: Farmer City Raceway | $2000 to win | $200 to start

May 25: Fairbury American Legion Speedway | $2000 to win | $200 to start

May 26: Fayette County Speedway | $2000 to win | $200 to start

June 1: Brownstown Speedway | $2000 to win | $200 to start

June 15: Atomic Speedway (OH) | $1500 to win | $200 to start

July 19: Cedar Ridge Speedway | $1500 to win | $150 to start

July 20: Cedar Ridge Speedway | $6000 to win | $1000 to start

August 3: Muskingum County Raceway | $2000 to win | $200 to start

August 24: St Francois County Raceway | $2000 to win | $200 to start

August 29: Tri City Speedway | $2000 to win | $200 to start

August 30: Farmer City Raceway | $3000 to win | $200 to start

August 31: Fairbury American Legion Speedway | $5000 to win

September 1: Fayette County Speedway | $2000 to win | $200 to start

September 27: Tri City Speedway | $5000 to win | $250 to start (09-28-19 rain date)