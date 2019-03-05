STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings

by Don Martin 3.5.2019

With Arizona and Florida behind us we can now take our first look at the STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Late Model Supers for 2019. Re-capping 2018 Brandon Sheppard was the STLRacing.com Top Ranked Dirt Late Model racer in 2018. Sheppard was followed by Scott Bloomquist, Jimmy Owens, Jonathan Davenport, and Bobby Pierce rounding out the top five. Mike Marlar, Josh Richards, Earl Pearson Jr., Dale McDowell and Tim McCreadie rounded out the top ten, while Chris Madden, Brandon Overton, Don O’Neal, Brian Shirley, and Tyler Erb rounded out the top fifteen in 2018.

2019 Kicked off in Arizona and Bobby Piece kicked off by winning 3 races in Arizona after winning the Gateway Dirt Nationals in November. Cade Dillard and Ricky Weiss also picked up wins in Arizona. Tyler Erb and Earl Pearson Jr. each picked up wins at Golden Isle Raceway located in Brunswick, Georgia. It was the opening weekend for the Lucas Oil Late Model Series. The tour than made its annual stop at the East Bay Raceway located in Tampa. Tyler Erb again was red hot in the Best Performance Randall Edwards prepared Rocket. Texan Terbo picked up two wins at East Bay. Lucas Oil Champion Jonathan Davenport won 3 races at East Bay while Hudson O’Neal picked up his first win of the season at East Bay. The World of Outlaws kicked off season in Georgia at Screven Raceway and Brandon Overton and Shane Clanton each picked up a win. Than history was made at Volusia Brandon Sheppard accomplished what no one has ever done – He won 4 straight features at Volusia. Great Job not only by Brandon, but the entire Mark Richards Rocket House Car team.

Also one special note it was the first time Scott Bloomquist was shut out in Florida. Streak had to come to an end sometime especially as hot as Sheppard, Davenport, and Terbo were.

The World of Outlaws are back in action this week with a pair of races in Tennessee with $10,000 to win Friday night at Duck River and $12,000 to win at Smoky Mountain. Duck River is located North of Nashville while Smoky Mountain is located near Knoxville.

You can expect to see not only about a dozen outlaw teams on hand but a few of the Lucas Series regulars should be on hand with some tough regional talent as well. This should be a stacked field this week in Tennessee.

STLRacing.com Top 25 Super Dirt Late Model Rankings 2019 3.5.2019

1 Brandon Sheppard

2 Jonathan Davenport

3 Tyler Erb

4 Earl Pearson Jr.

5 Brandon Overton

6 Ricky Weiss

7 Scott Bloomquist

8 Shane Clanton

9 Mike Marlar

10 Chris Madden

11 Bobby Pierce

12 Brian Shirley

13 Don O’Neal

14 Hudson O’Neal

15 Devin Moran

16 Chase Junghans

17 Josh Richards

18 Kyle Hardy

19 Tanner English

20 Darrell Lanigan

21 Michael Page

22 Dave Seibers

23 Cade Dillard

24 Tim McCreadie

25 Jimmy Owens