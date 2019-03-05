What races do you have on your schedule in March and April  !!!!  

by Don Martin

Spring is just around the corner and many folks are starting to get the racing itch. I have put a March and April schedule together to highlight some of the bigger shows that are coming up in the Midwest.

No better way to start by escaping the artic by going indoors to DuQuoin, Illinois for the USAC National Midget show this Saturday March 9. You can expect between 60-70 midgets on hand including the some of the best in the business. Defending Champion Logan Seavey will be in the house driving for Keith Kunz Motorsports. The Clauson-Marshall stable is loaded with Tyler Courtney, Chris Windom, and the young talented superstar Zeb Wise. Michael Pickens, Dave Darland, Jake Neuman, Justin Grant, Brady Bacon, Kevin Thomas Jr., Zach Daum, Thomas Meseraull, Jerry Coons Jr., C.J. Leary, Tyler Thomas and Chad Boat will all be on-hand for the event. The event is known as the Shamrock 50 and will take place at the Southern Illinois Center with midget hot laps slated for 4 pm.

Tony Izzo Jr. is putting up some serious cash the last weekend of March. The Ethanol Late Model Series will invade LaSalle Speedway March 29 & 30. Friday the race will pay $5,000 to win and Saturday will pay the feature winner $15,000. You can expect a big car count for this race nothing is going on that weekend so you can expect some of the Lucas and World of Outlaws to enter the Thaw Brawl on the 1/3 mile banked oval.

April will be highlighted with the Illini 100 at Farmer City the first week in April. The Lucas Oil Late Model Series will make its first stop in Illinois and the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series will be at Pevely and Jacksonville where the POWRI midgets will be on hand as well for both of those shows.

March 9 USAC National Midgets Southern Illinois Center DuQuoin, Illinois

March 16 Lucas Oil Late Models Brownstown Speedway Brownstown, IN

March 28-29 Ethanol Late Models LaSalle Speedway LaSalle, Illinois

April 5-6 World of Outlaw Late Models Farmer City Raceway Farmer City, Illinois

April 12 MARS Late Models Belle Clair Speedway Belleville, Illinois

April 12 MOWA Sprints – AMS Mods Tri-City Speedway Pontoon Beach, IL

April 12-13 MLRA Late Models Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland, MO

April 14 USAC Sprints Action Track Terre Haute, IN

April 19 MLRA Late Models Davenport Speedway Davenport, IA

April 20 MLRA Late Models $10K 34 Raceway Burlington, IA

April 26 Lucas Oil Late Models Tri-City Speedway Pontoon Beach, IL

April 26 POWRI Midgets Belle Clair Speedway Belleville, IL

April 26 World of Outlaw Sprints Lake of the Ozark Sp. Eldon, MO

April 27 Lucas Late Models Macon Speedway Macon, IL

April 27 World of Outlaw Sprints Federated Auto Parts Pevely, MO

April 28 World of Outlaw Sprints Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL