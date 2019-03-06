$50 GRAND BONUS UP FOR GRABS AT SHAMROCK CLASSIC

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Du Quoin, Illinois (March 5, 2019)………Who’s going all-in this Saturday night when a hefty payday of $50,000 is up for grabs in the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Factory Canopies “Shamrock Classic” at the Southern Illinois Center in Du Quoin?

The Factory Canopies “Pot of Gold” Challenge will provide the top-four drivers in passing points throughout the night an opportunity to pad their wallets with a $50,000 bonus. Following the heats and qualifying races, if the top driver in passing points turns down the chance to go to the tail and go for $50K, the option will go on to the next driver and so on, but only the first four in passing points have that option.

The “Shamrock Classic” will offer appearance points only to drivers and their teams, no feature points. That means there’s really nothing to lose in the grand scheme in terms of a championship campaign. With a driver’s finishing position not being a part of the series title race, that creates more enticement for a team and driver to take on the challenge.

With it being the fourth annual event, the base winner’s share is $4000, meaning if a driver could complete the challenge and win from the tail, he or she would collect $54,000, which would be, by far, the richest take-home pay any driver has ever earned for a single race in the history of the USAC NOS Energy Midget National Championship.

Nearly sixty drivers have already signed on to compete in Saturday’s “Shamrock Classic,” including defending race winner and series champion Logan Seavey; reigning USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car champ and the winner of the series’ first two races this year, Tyler Courtney; 2017 USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car champ Chris Windom; the youngest winner in series’ history, Zeb Wise; 2017 “Shamrock Classic” winner Justin Grant; 2018 series runner-up Chad Boat; Ocala USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car victor C.J. Leary; 2018 Du Quoin Midget winner Thomas Meseraull; two-time USAC Sprint champ Brady Bacon, midget and sprint standout Kevin Thomas, Jr., 2018 “Jason Leffler Memorial” winner Tyler Thomas, plus USAC Triple Crown title-holders Dave Darland and Jerry Coons, Jr. among many others.

Greg and Kim Stewart have been selling event merchandise for over 25 years at racing events across the country. They are proud to sponsor the entry fee portion of the 4th Annual “Shamrock Classic.” As part of their sponsorship, every team who enters will receive a 25% off coupon valid at any 2019 event where Fast Lane Racing Apparel is set up and selling merchandise. Your discount can also be used online at FastLaneRacingApparel.com. Fast Lane Racing Apparel will have a booth in Du Quoin where you can purchase your racing merchandise needs.

In addition to USAC National Midget entry fees and the aforementioned discount, every fan in attendance at the “Shamrock Classic” will receive a Fast Lane Racing Apparel coupon valid at every major event at Eldora Speedway, Knoxville Nationals, and Knoxville Late Model Nationals. Fans will receive this coupon upon entry to event.

On raceday, the Southern Illinois Center opens for parking at 8am (Central). Front doors/ticket window opens at 10am. Clear the building/check pit passes & tickets at 11am. Micro Sprint drivers meeting at 11am. Micro Sprint hot laps with heats immediately following at 12:30pm. Public midget drivers meeting (front stretch grandstand) at 3pm. Midget hot laps at 4pm. (All Times Central)

General admission tickets are $20 for age 13 and up. Children’s general admission tickets (Age 6-12) are $10. Kids 5 and under are free.

The race will be live-streamed on http://www.FloRacing.com/.