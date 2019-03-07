Dennis Erb, Jr. Fourth in Toilet Bowl Classic Opener; Looks Ahead to Brownstown

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The Dennis Erb Racing team returned to Super Late Model competition over the March 1-2 weekend in the 15th Annual ‘Tuckasee Toilet Bowl Classic’ at Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee. The Schaeffer’s Oil MARS Racing Series and Iron-Man Championship Series co-sanctioned the dirt-slinging action in the Volunteer State, which kicked off with a $3,000 to win opener on Friday night. Dennis Erb, Jr. stopped the clock second quickest in Group B during qualifying to earn the outside of the second row for the start of the 30-lap main event. The Carpentersville, Illinois standout then wound up finishing right where he started… in the fourth spot behind only victor Brian Shirley, Allen Weisser, and Josh Putnam!

On Saturday evening at Clarksville Speedway, Dennis was gunning for the $5,000 top prize and another coveted Toilet Bowl trophy. He timed in sixth fastest in Group A during the qualifying session and later rolled off from the inside of the sixth row in the 40-lap headliner. With passing at a premium throughout the distance due to one-lane track conditions, Dennis was able to gain one position during the course of the race to land a tenth place performance. Full results from both weekend tilts can be accessed online at www.marsracingseries.com.

With the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series doubleheader at Duck River Raceway Park in Wheel, Tennessee and Smoky Mountain Speedway in Maryville, Tennessee already succumbing to inclement weather and pushed back to March 22-23, the #28 team will sit idle this upcoming weekend. Their next scheduled event – weather pending – will be the 22nd edition of the ‘Indiana Icebreaker’ slated for Saturday, March 16 at the legendary Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, Indiana. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will preside over the single-day throwdown at the 1/4-mile Jackson County fairgrounds oval and a $12,000 payday will be up for grabs. More information on the ‘Indiana Icebreaker’ can be viewed by clicking on www.lucasdirt.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, P&W Sales, Deegan's Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, PrintWorx, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Delph Communications, Dyer's Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

