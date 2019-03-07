THORSON REMAINS HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING SURGERIES

Speedway, Indiana (March 7, 2019)………USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget star Tanner Thorson remains in the hospital following a multi-car incident on Highway 99 in Modesto, Calif. Monday morning, March 4.

On Wednesday, the 2016 USAC National Midget champion underwent a second surgery, this time to repair his broken right foot, following Monday’s surgery on his broken left arm. He also had a breathing tube put in to help pump up his collapsed lungs.

Thorson also suffered a cracked sternum, broken ribs and a punctured lung in the accident and is expected to make a full recovery. With surgeries now complete, Thorson’s family hopes the Minden, Nevada native can return home in the next few days.

The accident occurred while Thorson was on his way back home to the Tri-C Motorsports team’s Sacramento, Calif. shop after competing in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car events at the Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Thorson, a native of Minden, Nev., owns 12 career USAC National Midget feature victories, ranking 55th on the all-time series’ list. Among his major wins in the series are the “Turkey Night Grand Prix” in 2015 and the “Gold Crown Midget Nationals” in 2015 & 2016.

In the first two events of the 2019 USAC National Midget season, Thorson finished 9th on the opening night of “Winter Dirt Games X” at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Fla. and 7th in the second event where he charged from 24th to 7th to earn hard charger honors.

Cards, well wishes and donations can be made to Tanner Thorson at his family’s home located at 5 Hillside Way, Carson City, NV 89703.