Gateway Motorsports Park INDYCAR race will showcase St. Louis-Metro East region to the world

Worldwide TV broadcast from St. Louis to more than 36 countries on six continents

March 7, 2019, St. Louis Region – In August, TV cameras will zoom in on local icons like the St. Louis Arch and Mississippi River to broadcast these pictures around the world. INDYCAR officials have released its list of international broadcast partners for the 2019 season. Gateway Motorsports Park’s third annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline for the NTT IndyCar Series will be broadcast from the St. Louis-Metro East region to Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America.

GMP’s August 24 INDYCAR race will be seen in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland — not to mention sub-Saharan Africa in both English and French. In Asia, race fans will tune in from Brunei, Cambodia, China, East Timor, Hong Kong, Guam, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Myanmar, North Korea, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam.

“This is a tremendous boost to the region’s international reputation,” said Curtis Francois, owner and CEO of Gateway Motorsports Park. “Once again this is a major opportunity to show the world what the St. Louis region has to offer its visitors.”

“We are pleased to offer this great content to so many people around the world,” said Stephen Starks, INDYCAR Vice President of Promoter and Media Partner Relations. “We believe that through our media arrangements, more people around the world will now have the opportunity to see the NTT IndyCar Series as the fastest and most diverse racing series available.”

Each INDYCAR race truly is an international event. In addition to America’s best drivers, the third annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline will also draw competitors from Australia, Brazil, Canada, England, France, Japan, New Zealand, Spain and the United Arab Emirates.

GMP’s 2019 INDYCAR Weekend also will include NASCAR K&N Pro Series, Indy Pro 2000, Indy Lights and vintage Indy car racing.

About Gateway Motorsports Park

Gateway Motorsports Park is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 340 acres, Gateway Motorsports Park is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. Gateway Motorsports Park’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, 1.6-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility and a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue. Gateway Motorsports Park was the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from St. Louis Attractions Association.