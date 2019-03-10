Sixteen year old Cannon McIntosh stuns USAC field with DuQuoin win!

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: March 9, 2019 – Southern Illinois Center – Du Quoin, Illinois – 4th Annual “Shamrock Classic”

FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-40 in passing points after the heats transfer to qualifiers) 1. Daniel Robinson (#11 Harris), 2. Zeb Wise (#39BC Clauson/Marshall), 3. Cannon McIntosh (#08 Dave Mac), 4. Kaylee Bryson (#11B Dave Mac), 5. Tyler Robbins (#35T Robbins), 6. Howard Moore (#41 Chappue), 7. Nick Drake (#55D Cline), 8. Garet Williamson (#19 Mounce). NT

SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top-40 in passing points after the heats transfer to qualifiers) 1. Jesse Colwell (#71 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), 2. Braydon Cromwell (#9 Mounce), 3. Logan Seavey (#67 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), 4. Karsyn Elledge (#1 Tucker/Boat), 5. Cody Beard (#7 Beard), 6. Ethan Mitchell (#19m Bundy Built), 7. Thomas Meseraull (#7R RMS), 8. C.J. Leary (#76m FMR). NT

THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-40 in passing points after the heats transfer to qualifiers) 1. Tucker Klaasmeyer (#27 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), 2. Holley Hollan (#67K Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), 3. Justin Grant (#4A RAMS), 4. Joe Wirth (#77w Wirth), 5. Kendall Ruble (#11m Martin), 6. Derek Hagar (#9JR Hagar/Proctor), 7. Gage Rucker (#45L Amati), 8. Billy Wease (#12w Wease). NT

FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-40 in passing points after the heats transfer to qualifiers) 1. Tyler Courtney (#7BC Clauson/Marshall), 2. Matt Veatch (#57D McCreery), 3. Tony DiMattia (#50 DiMattia), 4. Tyler Nelson (#88 Nelson), 5. Colten Cottle (#56AP Young), 6. Chris Andrews (#95 Miller), 7. James Picardi (#127 Picardi). NT

FIFTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-40 in passing points after the heats transfer to qualifiers) 1. Tyler Thomas (#91T Thomas), 2. Jake Neuman (#3N Neuman), 3. Justin Peck (#17 Bus), 4. Zane Hendricks (#27z Hendricks), 5. Brady Bacon (#21H TKH), 6. Shane Morgan (#15m Morgan), 7. Michael Pickens (#1NZ RMS). NT

SIXTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-40 in passing points after the heats transfer to qualifiers) 1. Tanner Carrick (#71K Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), 2. Andrew Layser (#47BC Clauson/Marshall), 3. Dave Darland (#36 RMS), 4. Zach Daum (#5D Daum), 5. Sterling Cling (#35 Petry), 6. Adam Taylor (#7T Taylor), 7. Thomas Chandler (#1T Roney). NT

SEVENTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-40 in passing points after the heats transfer to qualifiers) 1. Chad Boat (#84 Tucker/Boat), 2. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (#5 Petry), 3. Cole Bodine (#15 Petry), 4. Chris Windom (#17BC Clauson/Marshall), 5. Tim Crawley (#4J Crawley), 6. Kyle O’Gara (#67F SFH), 7. Jerry Coons, Jr. (#25 Petry). NT

C-MAIN: (10 laps, top-4 finishers transfer to qualifiers) 1. Pickens, 2. Andrews, 3. Meseraull, 4. Taylor, 5. Wease, 6. Williamson, 7. Rucker, 8. Cromwell, 9. Picardi, 10. Elledge. NT

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST QUALIFIER: (12 laps, top-12 overall in passing points after qualifiers transfer to the feature) 1. Darland, 2. Seavey, 3. Carrick, 4. Veatch, 5. Hendricks, 6. Hagar, 7. Mitchell, 8. Beard, 9. Courtney, 10. Bryson. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND QUALIFIER: (12 laps, top-12 overall in passing points after qualifiers transfer to the feature) 1. Cottle, 2. Hollan, 3. Layser, 4. Boat, 5. Klaasmeyer, 6. Windom, 7. Leary, 8. Morgan, 9. Nelson, 10. Wirth. NT

AUTO METER THIRD QUALIFIER: (12 laps, top-12 overall in passing points after qualifiers transfer to the feature) 1. Daum, 2. McIntosh, 3. DiMattia, 4. Wise, 5. Neuman, 6. O’Gara, 7. Drake, 8. Ruble, 9. Crawley, 10. Peck. NT

INDY RACE PARTS FOURTH QUALIFIER: (12 laps, top-12 overall in passing points after qualifiers transfer to the feature) 1. Colwell, 2. K. Thomas, 3. Robinson, 4. Bacon, 5. Grant, 6. Moore, 7. Cling, 8. Bodine, 9. T. Thomas, 10. Robbins. NT

FIRST SEMI: (15 laps, top-4 finishers transfer to the feature) 1. Darland, 2. Carrick, 3. Bacon, 4. Windom, 5. Hendricks, 6. Leary, 7. Drake, 8. Peck, 9. DiMattia, 10. Bodine, 11. Wirth, 12. Ruble, 13. Hagar, 14. Meseraull, 15. Pickens. NT

SECOND SEMI: (15 laps, top-4 finishers transfer to the feature) 1. Grant, 2. Boat, 3. O’Gara, 4. T. Thomas, 5. Neuman, 6. Moore, 7. Cling, 8. Andrews, 9. Nelson, 10. Beard, 11. Bryson, 12. Morgan, 13. Courtney, 14. Taylor, 15. Mitchell, 16. Robbins. NT

FEATURE: (50 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Cannon McIntosh (1), 2. Chad Boat (15), 3. Zeb Wise (4), 4. Zach Daum (6), 5. Justin Grant (13), 6. Logan Seavey (2), 7. Tyler Courtney (21), 8. Andrew Layser (3), 9. Chris Windom (18), 10. Tucker Klaasmeyer (11), 11. Holley Hollan (8), 12. Jesse Colwell (7), 13. Tanner Carrick (14), 14. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (9), 15. Dave Darland (12), 16. Matt Veatch (10), 17. Kyle O’Gara (17), 18. Brady Bacon (16), 19. Colten Cottle (22), 20. Tyler Thomas (19), 21. Daniel Robinson (5). NT

**Taylor flipped at the start of the sixth heat. Coons flipped in heat 7. Elledge flipped during the semi. Peck flipped during the third qualifier. Veatch flipped on lap 29 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-19 McIntosh, Laps 20-29 Seavey, Laps 30-50 McIntosh.

RICKY STENHOUSE, JR./KSE RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: Chad Boat (15th to 2nd)

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHER: Tanner Carrick

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS FIRST NON-TRANSFERS: Zane Hendricks & Jake Neuman

NEW USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Courtney-176, 2-K. Thomas-167, 3-Leary-148, 4-Boat-144, 5-Klaasmeyer-135, 6-Windom-131, 7-Carrick-122, 8-Thorson-111, 9-Seavey-110, 10-Colwell-106.

NEXT USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACES: April 5-6, 2019 – Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Indiana – “Kokomo Grand Prix”