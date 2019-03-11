Lucas Late Models Return to Action March 15th-16th

BATAVIA, OHIO (March 11, 2019) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will return to action this weekend, as the nation’s elite dirt late model drivers make their annual trek to Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, Ohio and Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, Ind.

Both events are expected to attract a powerful field of entries as drivers battle in a complete program of: Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and 50-lap, $12,000-to-win finale for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.

Friday’s event at Atomic Speedway, the 5th Annual Buckeye Spring 50, will include a $500-to-win event for the Sport Modifieds. The pit gates will open at 3:00pm, followed by general admission gates at 4:00pm. Hot laps will begin at 6:00pm, followed by action-packed racing. For more information, visit: www.atomicspeedway.net.

Brownstown Speedway, located on the Jackson County Fairgrounds, will kick off its 2019 racing season on Saturday, March 16. In addition to the pulse-pounding action of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, the 22nd Annual Indiana Icebreaker – Presented by John Jones Auto Group will also include Modifieds and Pure Stocks.

The pits gates at Brownstown Speedway will open at noon, followed by general admission gates at 1:00pm. An autograph session with the stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will begin at 4:30pm, followed by on-track action at 6:00pm. To purchase advance tickets or find more information, visit: www.brownstownspeedway.com.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series resumes competition, following a knockout Florida-Georgia Speedweeks, averaging nearly 50 super late models per night during the eight-race stretch. Four different drivers have graced Victory Lane thus far, in 2019. Jonathan Davenport and Tyler Erb have recorded three wins each, with Earl Pearson Jr. and Hudson O’Neal each winning one main event.

Davenport, the reigning Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion, leads the current standings by just 40-points over Tyler Erb, who is competing in his first full year on the tour. Pearson is third, followed by Scott Bloomquist and Devin Moran.

Lucas Oil Championship Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS TRAIL BY 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 960 2 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 920 -40 3 1 Earl Pearson Jr. Jacksonville, FL 895 -65 4 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 810 -150 5 1M Devin Moran Dresden, OH 780 -180 6 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 735 -225 7 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 685 -275 8 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 670 -290 9 12J Jason Jameson Lawrenceburg, IN 650 -310 10 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 640 -320 11 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 625 -335 12 21 Bily Moyer Jr. Batesville, AR 610 -350 12 89 Justin Williams Concord, VA 610 -350 14 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 605 -355 15 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA 580 -380 16 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 575 -385 17 1Gk Ryan King Seymour, TN 535 -425 18 66c Matt Cosner Ridgeley, WV 515 -445 18 33 Jeff Mathews Brandon, FL 515 -445 18 94 Austin Rettig Sikeston, MO 515 -445 21 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruses, NM 490 -470 22 48 Colton Flinner Allison Park, PA 475 -485

Atomic Speedway

Phone Number: 740-703-9749

Location: 2535 Blain Hwy, Waverly, OH 45690

Website: www.atomicspeedway.net

Tire Rule for Atomic Speedway, March 15th:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib 28.5 1300

Right Rear – Hoosier 01, 04

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

*For the Feature, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.

Brownstown Speedway Phone Number: 812-358-5332

Location: 476 East CR 100, Brownstown, IN 47220

Website:

www.brownstownspeedway.com

Tire Rule for Brownstown Speedway, March 16th:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib 28.5 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier 03, LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

*For the Feature, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.

Event Purse: 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000