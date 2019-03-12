Springfield Raceway Adjust Times For Saturday March Madness

Springfield, Mo.-The 2019 Race season is ready to begin at The “Quick-Quarter” of The lightning quick,Multi-groove Springfield Raceway.

Action will feature Late Models, A Mods, B Mods, Midwest Modz, Pure Stocks And Legends with information concerning rules and payout listed below.

MARCH MADNESS…NOTICE UPDATED TIMES…….

SPRINGFIELD RACEWAY……

Test & Tune / $25 / Friday March 15th. 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m

Saturday MARCH 16th RACING

LATEMODEL, A MODS, B MODS…Pure Stock MW MODZS , Legends

LATEMODEL

Comp Cams Rules apply

Tire Rule-Hoosier WRS D55, Hoosier LM

Payout 1)2000 2)1000 3) 700 4) 625 5) 600 6) 575 7) 550 8)520 9)500 10) 450 11) 420 12-20) 400

Non qualifiers- $100-must start Last Chance Event to collect

Car Entry Fee $100

A MODIFIED

IMCA , USRA , UMP , WISSOTA type rules …….NO mixing or matching….

IMCA – May run a 5 inch spoiler must run 4 Hoosiers / IMCA Rules apply / Springfield Raceway IMCA Transition rules

USRA – May run a 2 inch spoiler / USRA Rules apply

UMP – May run NO spoiler/ UMP Rules apply / Hoosier M60 on R R

Wissota – May run NO spoiler / Wissota Rules apply / Tire Wissota 35-W

PAYOUT1)1000 2)600 3)450 4)300 5)275 6)225 7)200 8)175 9)150 10)$140

11-20) $130

Non-Qualifiers $80 must start Last Chance Event to collect

Entry Fee $50

B MODS

no mixing of rules on B Mods….

IMCA Northern Sport Mod rules May run Spoiler….may groove sipe tires

IMCA Southern Sport Mod May run Southern Sport Mod Legal Spoiler

Wissota rules : NO spoiler

USRA : NO Spoiler ; may run quickchange

UMP CRATE – Must run Hoosier M-60 on the rear

Tire rule-American Racer G60 KK704 or Hoosier IMCA Stamped G 60.Grooving & Siping Allowed on either tire…..

Southern Sport Mods must run Hoosier 500 Race Tire,with IMCA stamped on side wall..

NO Mixing of B Mod Rules….

Raceceivers Required please.

Payout 1) $1000 2) 500 3) 340 4) 270 5) 240 6) 200 7) 160 8)150 9) 140 10) 130

11) 125 12-20) 120

Non-Qualifiers $70 must start Last Chance race to collect

B Mod Car Entry Fee $50

LEGENDS

1)250 2)140 3)100 4)85 5)80 6)65 7)65 8)60 9)55 10)45 11-20 40

MIDWEST MODZS

RULES: Springfield / EMOD – Lakeside i 35 GrainValley MUST RUN A 6000 RPM CHIP

1)400 2)250 3)200 4)125 5)100 6)90 7)80 8)75 9)70 10)65 11-20 60

MW Car Entry Fee $25

PURE STOCKS

RULES : Area Track Rules / Bring your rules

1)250 2)140 3)100 4)85 5)80 6)65 7)65 8)60 9)55 10)45 11-20)40

Pit Gates Open : 1:00 / Pit pass $40

Grandstands Open : 4:00

Drivers meeting : 4:00

Hot laps : 4:25

Racing around : 5:00

Drivers draw cut-off 4:15 ……Any cars after cut-off will tail to rear of a heat race and not Recieve passing points only the heat position finish.

Adult Admission $20

KIDS 12 and under FREE

Passing points used to set field for LM , A Mod & B Mod Top 8 to redraw for starting spots…

Midwest Modzs & Legends straight up lineup for feature

Redraw top 8

How many transfer will be determined by Car Count in each class.