DIRTcar Sets Stage for 2019 Fall Nationals Oct. 3-5 at Federated Auto Parts Raceway

Six divisions of DIRTcar Racing will be showcased at championship-deciding event

PEVELY, MO — March 4, 2019 — The 2019 DIRTcar Fall Nationals is set for Oct. 3-5 at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 with six divisions of DIRTcar Racing.

The originally scheduled 2018 DIRTcar Fall Nationals that was impacted by weather, and later rescheduled for March, has been canceled because of the current weather conditions and several racetracks with events conflicting events for competitors. The event in October will start new with DIRTcar Late Models, DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, DIRTcar Pro Late Models, DIRTcar Pro Modifieds, DIRTcar Factory Stocks and DIRTcar Sport Compacts.

“The DIRTcar Fall Nationals at I-55 is going to be a great event to showcase six of our DIRTcar Racing divisions,” DIRTcar Director Sam Driggers said. “The weather last year and again this spring just wouldn’t cooperate with us as we aim to put on a big event, but we’re excited for October and the opportunity to crown DIRTcar champions at Pevely where we know the racing and competition is always topnotch.”

Those who participated in the 2018 event will have their entry fee automatically transferred to the 2019 event. Those with pit arm bands can either hold onto the bands until the event and redeem then for full face value credit for any day of the 2019 DIRTcar Fall Nationals, or if the person with the pit band is unable to attend it can be mailed to World Racing Group, Fall Nationals Refund, 7575-D Westwinds Blvd. NW, Concord, NC 28027 for a refund.