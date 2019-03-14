Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Scott Bloomquist sidelined indefinitely after serious motorcycle crash!

Scott Bloomquist sidelined indefinitely after serious motorcycle crash!

Scott Bloomquist of Mooresburg, TN remains hospitalized after suffering serious injuries in a motorcycle accident. No details were released regarding his exact condition or any details or the timing of the accident.

The 55 year old will seemingly miss his first Lucas Oil Late Model Series event since August 2013 when the tour visits Atomic Speedway this Friday and Brownstown Speedway Saturday.

