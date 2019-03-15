Big River Steel Dunn Benson Motorsports Team Returns to Action This Weekend

DUNN, NC (March 15, 2019) – The Big River Steel Dunn Benson Motorsports Team and driver Devin Moran will return to action this weekend on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, OH and Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, IN on Friday March 15th and Saturday March 16th.Both events include 50-Lap Feature events paying $12,000 to win.

Devin Moran and the Big River Steel Dunn Benson Motorsports Race Team are currently in 5th place in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Point Standings and 2nd in the “Eibach Rookie of the Year” point standings. Devin looks to improve in the National Point Standings this weekend and hopes to put the Big River Steel Dunn Benson Motorsports Car in victory lane.

“I’m excited about this weekend’s events and the race tracks were going to. My crew has been working hard freshening our cars since speedweeks and we’ve been testing some to get our Big River Steel, GETSCO, Dunn Benson Ford Racecar faster. We also got a chance to tour the Big River Steel Plant in Arkansas recently and it was great to meet the CEO, Dave Stickler, and all the great employees out there. I’m ready to get back in the car and get after it this weekend and hopefully get our first win of the year in my home state of Ohio”, stated Devin Moran.

Big River Steel, the world’s first Flex Mill which broke ground in 2014 in northeast Arkansas and began steel production in 2016. To learn more about Big River Steel visit their website at www.BIGRIVERSTEEL.com.

Devin Moran and the Dunn Benson Motorsports Team would like to thank all our partners for their support in 2019. Thanks to: Big River Steel, GETSCO, Dunn Benson Ford, Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, Lincoln Smith Racing, Hot Rod Processing, Rocket Chassis XR1, Pro Power Racing Engines, Roush/Yates FORD Engines, Sunoco Race Fuel, Lucas Oil, Accu-Force Dynos/Testers, Integra Shocks, Eibach Springs, TIGER Quick Change Rear Ends, Fast Shafts, BERT Transmissions, ALLSTAR Performance, FK Rod Ends, Performance Bodies, FLUIDYNE High Performance, Keyser Manufacturing, WEHRS Machine & Racing Products, CTECH Manufacturing, QuickCar, Hoosier Tire, Wilwood, SRI Performance, Arizona Sports Shirts, XS Batteries, Davis Cabinet Co., Donnie Moran Driving School, DYERS Top Rods, Goodridge Lines, The Joie of Seating, KIMS BBQ &Seafood, Miller Welders, UniFirst, Orange Fatkat Media, Quick Rescue Roof, Simpson Race Products, Strange Oval Axles, WRISCO, ASi Racewear, Beyea Headers, Jones Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Powermaster, UniFirst, WELD Wheels, Hooker Harness, Stealth Racing Carburetors, EDDIES and Delph Communications.

For all the latest news, schedule, pictures, sponsors, crew or anything related to Dunn Benson Motorsports and driver Devin Moran, visit our website at www.DunnBensonMotorsports.com or visit Devin Moran’s website also hosted by Delph Communications at www.DevinMoranRacing.com. For the latest breaking news about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, including the 2019 tour schedule, TV schedule, drivers, sponsors and all the information about the series visit the official website at www.lucasdirt.com.

