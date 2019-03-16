Springfield Raceway To Start Southwest Missouri Racing Season WithMarch Madness-Former Nascar Stars To Compete

Springfield, Mo.- Springfield Raceway will kick-off the area’s Stock car season Saturday with the running of The March Madness program presented by Casey’s General Stores and Bad Boy Mowers

Jerry Hoffman, owner of The “Quick Quarter” of the racy, multi-groove high-banked dirt track is putting another outstanding opening program featuring Late Models, A Modifieds, B Modifieds, Pure Stocks, Midwest Modifieds and Legend Cars has put together a mix of the different sanctioning body rules to keep everyone as equal as possible which allows new drivers from different areas to get their season kick started as no points are up for grabs, just the prize money and bragging rights.

Hoffman who owns Hoffman/Dirt Works Race cars, knows how to mix and match the different type of rules to put it back in the drivers hands.

The High-horse power Late Models battle for $2,000 to win with both The A Mods and highly competitive B Mods competing for $1,000. The popular Midwest Modz race for $300 to win and The Pure Stocks and Legends compete for $250 to win

Former Nascar drivers Ken Schrader and Kenny Wallace have already made it known through social media that they are coming to Springfield to compete in their Modifieds.

Schrader has 1 career Springfield win with the famed Turkey Bowl victory held every November.

Drivers from at least 5 or more states are expected to be competing as drivers will be displaying the new rides for the season and knocking off the rust from a hard long winter. The areas top drivers in all classes are expected to be competing as fans will get a look at the new A Modified class rules.

Springfield’s 2018 track champions included Jody Tillman of Branson West( A Modifieds, Jackie Dalton of Carthage ( B Modifieds), Elijah Keeper of Springfield ( Midwest Mods), Tyrel Jones of Springfield( Pure Stocks), and Trenton Simon

The grandstands will open at 4PM with hot laps to begin at 4:25 and racing at 5PM. Adult Grandstand admission is only $20 while kids 12 and under are Free. The pit gates open at 1PM with pit passes $40, kids 6-12 are $15 and under 6 Free. The Speedway will hold a Test and Tune Session on Friday evening from 5 to 7:30 with Free Admission in The Grandstands.

More information can be gathered on The Tracks Facebook Page or Website At WWW.SpringfieldRaceway.Com