Sheppard Tops Moran at Brownstown

BROWNSTOWN, IND. (March 16, 2019) – Brandon Sheppard denied Devin Moran his first Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the season on Saturday night at Brownstown Speedway.

By doing so, Sheppard scored his first Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series victory of the season with his first career win at the historic Brownstown Speedway. Sheppard becomes the fifth different winner on the tour this season after holding off a late-race charge from Devin Moran for the win. Jonathan Davenport finished third, with Hudson O’Neal and Tyler Erb completing the top five.

Sheppard made a clean sweep of the night; setting the Miller Welders Overall Fast Time; and winning the first heat race of the night to earn the PFC Brakes Pole Award.

Sheppard took the lead at the start of the 50-lap main event with Hudson O’Neal giving chase until the caution for debris on lap 21. On the restart, Devin Moran moved into second and held the runner-up position to the finish.

The final caution of the race came with just two laps remaining. Moran and Davenport managed to get within striking distance, but Sheppard forged ahead at the end.

“It is great to finally win at Brownstown,” said Sheppard. “We have won a lot of heat races and started up front but never been able to put it all together in a night. This car is on rail right now. Thanks to Mark, Austin, Joel, and Danny we are hitting on all cylinders. They have worked their tails off on this car. It is just phenomenal right now. It’s a dream to drive this car. I am ready to go to the next one.”

“I didn’t really know if the cautions were helping me or hurting me,” Sheppard added. “I was kind of maintaining my pace. The traffic was either in the bottom or the top because that was the line, they would be in. I was slowly breaking my way through the middle. I did all I could to get through there.”

Moran took home his best finish of the 2019 season. “Congrats to Brandon on the win. That was a good race for the lead there in the last few laps. This team is just getting better and better. For the Jackson 100 we are expecting a little better. I love coming here to Brownstown. My dad [Donnie] never won here so I was trying my best to get that first win for my family.”

Davenport, who was primed for a late race charge to the lead, took third place at the finish. “Congrats to those guys [Sheppard] that’s their fifth win in a row. I think we need to make him start a lap down to give them a little bit of a challenge. All of my guys worked hard, thanks to Nutrien Ag Solutions.”

The winner’s Mark Richards Racing, Rocket Chassis is powered by a Durham Racing Engine and sponsored by: Valvoline, Seubert Calf Ranches, Ace Metal Works, Keyser Manufacturing, Gunter’s Honey, and Integra Racing Shocks.

Completing the top ten were Don O’Neal, Josh Richards, Earl Pearson Jr., Tim McCreadie, and Allen Weisser.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Saturday, March 16, 2019

Indiana Icebreaker

Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, Ind.

Miller Welders Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Brandon Sheppard / 12.803 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Hudson O’Neal / 12.916 seconds

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Brandon Sheppard, Tyler Erb, Tim McCreadie, Darrell Lanigan, Tanner English, Stormy Scott, Ryan King, Austin Burns, Matt Cosner

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Devin Moran, Jonathan Davenport, Bobby Pierce, Dennis Erb, Jr., Steve Casebolt , Chris Garnes, Justin Rattliff, Chad Stapleton

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Hudson O’Neal, Jimmy Owens, Brian Shirley, Earl Pearson, Jr., Robby Hensley, Kyle Bronson, Shanon Buckingham, Blake Naylor, Skyller Lewis

Lucas Oil Products Penetrating Oil Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Don O’Neal, Josh Richards, Allen Weisser, Kent Robinson, Greg Johnson, Billy Moyer, Jr., Shelby Miles, Jason Jameson

Lucas Oil Products Red “N” Tacky Spray Grease B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Steve Casebolt , Tanner English, Stormy Scott, Chris Garnes, Ryan King, Matt Cosner, Austin Burns, Justin Rattliff, Chad Stapleton



FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Kyle Bronson, Shanon Buckingham, Greg Johnson, Shelby Miles, Jason Jameson, Billy Moyer, Jr., Blake Naylor, Robby Hensley, Skyller Lewis-DNS

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 1 1S Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL $12,000 2 3 1M Devin Moran Dresden, OH $6,200 3 7 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $4,600 4 2 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $3,450 5 5 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX $2,950 6 4 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $2,600 7 8 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $2,300 8 14 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $2,100 9 9 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $1,900 10 12 25W Allen Weisser Bartonville, IL $1,100 11 10 3s Brian Shirley Chatham, IL $1,075 12 17 C9 Steve Casebolt Richmond, IN $1,050 13 15 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $1,025 14 20 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN $1,700 15 16 7R Kent Robinson Bloomington, IN $1,000 16 22 17J Greg Johnson Bedford, IN $1,000 17 18 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $1,700 18 23 12J Jason Jameson Lawrenceburg, IN $1,700 19 21 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruses, NM $1,000 20 26 76 Shelby Miles Bloomington, IN $1,000 21 13 29 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $1,000 22 19 96 Tanner English Benton, KY $1,000 23 24 21 Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR $1,000 24 6 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $1,900 25 11 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $1,000 26 25 1Gk Ryan King Seymour, TN $100

Race Statistics

Entrants: 34

Lap Leaders: Brandon Sheppard (Laps 1 – 50)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Brandon Sheppard

Margin of Victory: 0.409 seconds

Cautions: Debris (Lap 21); Jason Jameson (Lap 33); Darrell Lanigan (Lap 48)

Series Provisionals: Jason Jameson, Billy Moyer Jr.

Miller Welders Fast Time Provisionals: n/a

Series Emergency Provisional: Ryan King

Brownstown Speedway Track Provisional: Shelby Miles

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Earl Pearson Jr. (Advanced 6 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Jason Jameson

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Brandon Sheppard

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: *Rookie of the Race will begin after April 1st.*

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Danny Myers (Devin Moran)

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Brandon Sheppard (Lap #2 – 14.901 seconds)

Hot Rod Processing Tough Break of the Race: Jimmy Owens

STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Brandon Sheppard (50 Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Brandon Sheppard

Time of Race: 22 minutes 14 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 1180 $50,775 2 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 1125 $47,250 3 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 1085 $35,975 4 1M Devin Moran Dresden, OH 1010 $18,575 5 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 930 $17,200 6 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 870 $12,275 6 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 870 $14,700 8 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 845 $17,200 9 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 810 $12,350 10 12J Jason Jameson Lawrenceburg, IN 790 $7,850 11 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 765 $12,425 12 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 750 $12,875 13 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 735 $5,975 13 21 Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR 735 $5,950 15 1S Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 670 $21,400 16 1Gk Ryan King Seymour, TN 660 $5,550 17 66c Matt Cosner Ridgeley, WV 630 $4,100 18 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruses, NM 625 $5,300

