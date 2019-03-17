Sheppard Tops Moran at Brownstown

BROWNSTOWN, IND. (March 16, 2019) – Brandon Sheppard denied Devin Moran his first Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the season on Saturday night at Brownstown Speedway.
By doing so, Sheppard scored his first Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series victory of the season with his first career win at the historic Brownstown Speedway. Sheppard becomes the fifth different winner on the tour this season after holding off a late-race charge from Devin Moran for the win. Jonathan Davenport finished third, with Hudson O’Neal and Tyler Erb completing the top five.
Sheppard made a clean sweep of the night; setting the Miller Welders Overall Fast Time; and winning the first heat race of the night to earn the PFC Brakes Pole Award.
Sheppard took the lead at the start of the 50-lap main event with Hudson O’Neal giving chase until the caution for debris on lap 21. On the restart, Devin Moran moved into second and held the runner-up position to the finish.
The final caution of the race came with just two laps remaining. Moran and Davenport managed to get within striking distance, but Sheppard forged ahead at the end.
“It is great to finally win at Brownstown,” said Sheppard. “We have won a lot of heat races and started up front but never been able to put it all together in a night. This car is on rail right now. Thanks to Mark, Austin, Joel, and Danny we are hitting on all cylinders. They have worked their tails off on this car. It is just phenomenal right now. It’s a dream to drive this car. I am ready to go to the next one.”
“I didn’t really know if the cautions were helping me or hurting me,” Sheppard added. “I was kind of maintaining my pace. The traffic was either in the bottom or the top because that was the line, they would be in. I was slowly breaking my way through the middle. I did all I could to get through there.”
Moran took home his best finish of the 2019 season. “Congrats to Brandon on the win. That was a good race for the lead there in the last few laps. This team is just getting better and better. For the Jackson 100 we are expecting a little better. I love coming here to Brownstown. My dad [Donnie] never won here so I was trying my best to get that first win for my family.”
Davenport, who was primed for a late race charge to the lead, took third place at the finish. “Congrats to those guys [Sheppard] that’s their fifth win in a row. I think we need to make him start a lap down to give them a little bit of a challenge. All of my guys worked hard, thanks to Nutrien Ag Solutions.”
The winner’s Mark Richards Racing, Rocket Chassis is powered by a Durham Racing Engine and sponsored by: Valvoline, Seubert Calf Ranches, Ace Metal Works, Keyser Manufacturing, Gunter’s Honey, and Integra Racing Shocks.
Completing the top ten were Don O’Neal, Josh Richards, Earl Pearson Jr., Tim McCreadie, and Allen Weisser.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
Race Summary
Saturday, March 16, 2019
Indiana Icebreaker
Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, Ind.
Miller Welders Time Trials
Fast Time Group A: Brandon Sheppard / 12.803 seconds (overall)
Fast Time Group B: Hudson O’Neal / 12.916 seconds
Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Brandon Sheppard, Tyler Erb, Tim McCreadie, Darrell Lanigan, Tanner English, Stormy Scott, Ryan King, Austin Burns, Matt Cosner
FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Devin Moran, Jonathan Davenport, Bobby Pierce, Dennis Erb, Jr., Steve Casebolt , Chris Garnes, Justin Rattliff, Chad Stapleton
Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Hudson O’Neal, Jimmy Owens, Brian Shirley, Earl Pearson, Jr., Robby Hensley, Kyle Bronson, Shanon Buckingham, Blake Naylor, Skyller Lewis
Lucas Oil Products Penetrating Oil Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Don O’Neal, Josh Richards, Allen Weisser, Kent Robinson, Greg Johnson, Billy Moyer, Jr., Shelby Miles, Jason Jameson
Lucas Oil Products Red “N” Tacky Spray Grease B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Steve Casebolt , Tanner English, Stormy Scott, Chris Garnes, Ryan King, Matt Cosner, Austin Burns, Justin Rattliff, Chad Stapleton
FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Kyle Bronson, Shanon Buckingham, Greg Johnson, Shelby Miles, Jason Jameson, Billy Moyer, Jr., Blake Naylor, Robby Hensley, Skyller Lewis-DNS
Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):
|FINISH
|START
|CAR #
|DRIVER NAME
|HOMETOWN
|EARNINGS
|1
|1
|1S
|Brandon Sheppard
|New Berlin, IL
|$12,000
|2
|3
|1M
|Devin Moran
|Dresden, OH
|$6,200
|3
|7
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|$4,600
|4
|2
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|$3,450
|5
|5
|1T
|Tyler Erb
|New Waverly, TX
|$2,950
|6
|4
|5
|Don O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|$2,600
|7
|8
|14
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|$2,300
|8
|14
|1
|Earl Pearson, Jr.
|Jacksonville, FL
|$2,100
|9
|9
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|$1,900
|10
|12
|25W
|Allen Weisser
|Bartonville, IL
|$1,100
|11
|10
|3s
|Brian Shirley
|Chatham, IL
|$1,075
|12
|17
|C9
|Steve Casebolt
|Richmond, IN
|$1,050
|13
|15
|28
|Dennis Erb, Jr.
|Carpentersville, IL
|$1,025
|14
|20
|50
|Shanon Buckingham
|Morristown, TN
|$1,700
|15
|16
|7R
|Kent Robinson
|Bloomington, IN
|$1,000
|16
|22
|17J
|Greg Johnson
|Bedford, IN
|$1,000
|17
|18
|40B
|Kyle Bronson
|Brandon, FL
|$1,700
|18
|23
|12J
|Jason Jameson
|Lawrenceburg, IN
|$1,700
|19
|21
|2s
|Stormy Scott
|Las Cruses, NM
|$1,000
|20
|26
|76
|Shelby Miles
|Bloomington, IN
|$1,000
|21
|13
|29
|Darrell Lanigan
|Union, KY
|$1,000
|22
|19
|96
|Tanner English
|Benton, KY
|$1,000
|23
|24
|21
|Billy Moyer, Jr.
|Batesville, AR
|$1,000
|24
|6
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|$1,900
|25
|11
|32
|Bobby Pierce
|Oakwood, IL
|$1,000
|26
|25
|1Gk
|Ryan King
|Seymour, TN
|$100
Race Statistics
Entrants: 34
Lap Leaders: Brandon Sheppard (Laps 1 – 50)
Wrisco Feature Winner: Brandon Sheppard
Margin of Victory: 0.409 seconds
Cautions: Debris (Lap 21); Jason Jameson (Lap 33); Darrell Lanigan (Lap 48)
Series Provisionals: Jason Jameson, Billy Moyer Jr.
Miller Welders Fast Time Provisionals: n/a
Series Emergency Provisional: Ryan King
Brownstown Speedway Track Provisional: Shelby Miles
Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Earl Pearson Jr. (Advanced 6 Positions)
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport
Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Jason Jameson
Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Brandon Sheppard
Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: *Rookie of the Race will begin after April 1st.*
COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines
Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Danny Myers (Devin Moran)
Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Brandon Sheppard (Lap #2 – 14.901 seconds)
Hot Rod Processing Tough Break of the Race: Jimmy Owens
STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Brandon Sheppard (50 Laps)
PFC Brakes Pole Award: Brandon Sheppard
Time of Race: 22 minutes 14 seconds
Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:
|POS
|CAR #
|DRIVER NAME
|HOMETOWN
|POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|1180
|$50,775
|2
|1T
|Tyler Erb
|New Waverly, TX
|1125
|$47,250
|3
|1
|Earl Pearson, Jr.
|Jacksonville, FL
|1085
|$35,975
|4
|1M
|Devin Moran
|Dresden, OH
|1010
|$18,575
|5
|14
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|930
|$17,200
|6
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|870
|$12,275
|6
|5
|Don O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|870
|$14,700
|8
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|845
|$17,200
|9
|0
|Scott Bloomquist
|Mooresburg, TN
|810
|$12,350
|10
|12J
|Jason Jameson
|Lawrenceburg, IN
|790
|$7,850
|11
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|765
|$12,425
|12
|40B
|Kyle Bronson
|Brandon, FL
|750
|$12,875
|13
|50
|Shanon Buckingham
|Morristown, TN
|735
|$5,975
|13
|21
|Billy Moyer, Jr.
|Batesville, AR
|735
|$5,950
|15
|1S
|Brandon Sheppard
|New Berlin, IL
|670
|$21,400
|16
|1Gk
|Ryan King
|Seymour, TN
|660
|$5,550
|17
|66c
|Matt Cosner
|Ridgeley, WV
|630
|$4,100
|18
|2s
|Stormy Scott
|Las Cruses, NM
|625
|$5,300
*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*