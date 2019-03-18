Kyle Beard Conquers MSCCS Super Late Model Opener at Jackson



COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Double Header Up Next

Trumann, Arkansas (03/18/19) – Capitalizing on the momentum that he started his season with in Arizona back in January, Kyle Beard piloted his Gary Beard Trucking #86 Black Diamond Race Car/ Kuntz & Co. Racing Engine Super Late Model to his first win of the season on Saturday night.

Beard’s triumph was worth $3,000 and came with the Mississippi State Championship Challenge Series (MSCCS) Super Late Models at Jackson Motor Speedway.

“We’ve been really good at Jackson in the past. I knew we were bringing a really good car, and that if I did my job in the driver’s seat, we had a good shot at winning,” Beard said. “From the time that we unloaded, the car was awesome. I won’t lie that I got a little nervous when that caution came out with two to go because these Mississippi guys are tough to beat, and you hate to give them another chance to make a run. Luckily everything worked out, and we got the win.”

Saturday night saw Kyle Beard return to action at Jackson Motor Speedway (Jackson, Mississippi), where he entered the Mississippi State Championship Challenge Series (MSCCS) season opener. In qualifications, Beard registered the fastest time overall before finishing third in the dash.

Rolling off third for the main event, Kyle eventually slipped past polesitter Rick Rickman to grab the lead in the 40 lapper. Beard looked to be on his way to a comfortable win before a late-race caution set up a two-lap dash to the checkers. Kyle was able to keep the field at bay to pick up his first win of the season and a $3,000 payday. Rick Rickman, Brian Rickman, Dean Carpenter, and Brett White trailed him to the checkers.

Full results from this event are available at www.StateSeries.com .

This weekend – March 22-23 – Kyle Beard Motorsports will kick off the 2019 COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) campaign with a pair of events. The weekend opens on Friday night with a $2,500-to-win affair at Texarkana 67 Speedway (Texarkana, Arkansas). On Saturday night a $3,000-to-win event will be held at Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, Louisiana).

For more information on the weekend’s races, please visit www.COMPdirt.com .



Kyle Beard would like to thank his sponsors including Gary Beard Trucking, Terry Phillips Racing, Black Diamond Race Cars, ROCKHARD Powder Coating, Rage Graphis, Raptor Designs, Mann Motorsports, Swift Springs, Schaeffer’s Oil, Velocita USA, Kuntz & Co. Racing Engines, and MSRMafia.com Marketing Services.

For more information on Kyle Beard, please visit www.KyleBeard86.com .

Ben Shelton, Owner

MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com

Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com