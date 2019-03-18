Pepsi Lee County Speedway Set to Open the 2019 Season With “Spring Extravaganza” 

by Brian Neal

Donnellson, IA (Monday, March 18, 2019) – Five months don’t seem like a lot of time in between races, but that is what it has been since the fans, driver’s, and crews have had off since the final race of 2018. Depending on mother nature, the wait to go racing in 2019 at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa is about over. With the kick-off coming Friday, March 22nd and Saturday, March 23rd, with the 7th Annual “Spring Extravaganza” this weekend.

In action both nights this weekend will be the I Smile Silver Late Models, Budweiser Modifieds, Donnellson Tire & Service Stock Cars, Roberts Tire & Service SportMods, and Discount Tire & Service Sport Compacts. Both nights will be a complete show, with a full payout each night. All drivers will draw for there starting spot in the heat races each night, with a redraw being used to help determine the feature line-ups.

The Budweiser Modifieds are racing for $1,000 to win and $120 guaranteed to start the feature, while the Donnellson Tire & Service Stock Cars and Roberts Tire & Service SportMods will be racing Friday night for $1,000 to win and $100 guaranteed to start the feature. While the Discount Tire & Service Sport Compacts are racing for $300 to win and $50 to start their feature on Friday night. On Saturday, if you raced on Friday, the Modifieds will be racing for $1,500 to win. While the Stock Cars and SportMods will be racing for $1,250 to win. The Sport Compacts will be going for $400 to win. A driver can still show up and just race on Saturday, but the Modifieds, Stock Cars, and SportMods that race Saturday only will be racing for $1,000 to win. With the Sport Compacts only going for $300 to win, if you race Saturday only.

Also joining the card both Friday and Saturday will be the I Smile Silver Late Models, racing for $700 to win both nights. Entry fees for both nights will be $50 for the Budweiser Modifieds, Donnellson Tire & Service Stock Cars, and Roberts Tire & Service SportMods, with the Discount Tire & Service Sport Compacts having a $25 entry fee both nights. The I Smile Silver Late Models will have NO entry fee each night.

Friday night, and if you can only race Saturday, complete payouts will be as follows: MODIFIEDS – 1. $1,000, 2. $600, 3. $400, 4. $300, 5. $250, 6. $200, 7. $190, 8. $180, 9. $170, 10. $160, 11. $150, 12. $140, 13. $130, 14. $125, 15.-24. $120 TOW $75…STOCK CARS & SPORTMODS – 1. $1,000, 2. $500, 3. $350, 4. $250, 5. $200, 6. $150, 7. $140, 8. $130, 9. $120, 10. $110, 11. $105, 12.-24. $100 TOW $75….SPORT COMPACTS – 1. $300, 2. $200, 3. $100, 4. $95, 5. $90, 6. $85, 7. $80, 8. $75, 9. $70, 10. $65, 11. $60, 12. $55, 13.-24. $50 TOW $25.

Gates on Friday will open at 5:30 PM, Hot Laps at 7 PM, with Racing at 7:30 PM. On Saturday Gates will open at 4 PM, Hot Laps at 6 PM, with Racing at 6:30 PM. Grandstand admission for each night will be adults $15, seniors (60+) $14, students (11-17) $8, and kids 10 & under FREE! Pit passes each night will be $30, ages (7-13) $20, ages (4-6) $10, and ages 3 & under $5.

The following rules will apply for this weekend: A Working Raceceivers Mandatory In All Classes – 454.000……NO GROOVED TIRES ON REAR IN ANY CLASS!!!…MODIFIEDS – IMCA Rules Apply except for the following: IMCA Stamped Hoosier or American Racer G60 tires may be grooved on the front…Non IMCA legal cars must run 25 lbs. in front of mid plate…All Aluminum headed motors must add 50 lbs. of lead on front by the motor…Roller motors and stud girdles are legal…Quick change rear ends are legal…Fuel pump on transmission is legal…Front tubular is okay…7800 RPM chip with all open motors…Rear suspension must be IMCA legal… Lift arms must add 25 lbs. extra! …NO spoiler, unless running a IMCA legal car with crate…STOCK CARS – IMCA Rules Apply with the following allowed: IMCA Stamped Hoosier or American Racer G60 tires may be grooved on the front…Must utilize IMCA carb. configuration…No mixing of sanctioning rules…Aftermarket blocks are okay…SPORTMODS – IMCA or USRA Rules Apply with the following allowed: IMCA Stamped Hoosier or American Racer G60 tires may be grooved on the front…Bert or Brinn transmissions and/or quick change rear ends must add 25 lbs. in front of motor plate…No mixing of sanctioning rules…USRA legal SportMods must run NO Spoiler…SPORT COMPACTS – IMCA Rules Apply.

For more information about the Pepsi Lee County Speedway you can visit their website page at www.leecountyspeedway.com, like them on Facebook, or call Brian Gaylord at 319-371-6744.