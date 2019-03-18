Test & Tune Days Next For Central Illinois Race Tracks



Macon Speedway & Lincoln Speedway Set For Weekend Practice

(Macon, IL) After a successful Hickory Point Mall Race Car Show this past weekend, drivers in Central Illinois are getting set for their first on track activity, Saturday and Sunday, March 23-24, with test and tune days at Macon Speedway and Lincoln Speedway. Drivers and teams use the days to fine tune their cars, fill out their registration sheets, and get comfortable back behind the wheel after a long winter.

Macon Speedway will open the pits this Saturday, March 23 at 11:00 AM and have cars on track from 12:00 noon to 4:00 PM. Cars, of any division, that compete at Macon Speedway, are welcome. Pit admission is $20, while grandstand admission is free.

Lincoln Speedway will open up this Sunday, March 24 at 11:00 AM and have cars on track from 12:00 noon to 4:00 PM. Practice, like Macon’s, will be open to cars of any division, that race at Lincoln Speedway during the season. Pit admission is $20, while grandstand admission is free.

Additional tests will be held at the two tracks, leading up to the opening weekend, April 12 and 13. For Macon Speedway, the additional tests will be Sunday, March 31 and Saturday, April 6. For Lincoln Speedway, the additional test will be Saturday, March 30.

Lincoln Speedway’s 16th season opener will be held on Friday, April 12. Five divisions are set for the opener with DIRTcar Pro Late Models, Modifieds, Midwest Stock Car Tour Street Stocks, Hornets, and the Nutech Seed DII Midgets presented by Bailey Chassis.

Macon Speedway’s 74th season opener will be held on Saturday, April 13. There will be driver autographs before the races plus CEFCU Kids Club on Millikin University Night. In action will be the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, Neal Tire & Auto Pro Mods, Archer’s Alley Street Stocks, Hornets, and Micros By Bailey Chassis.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Saturday, March 23 Macon Speedway Test & Tune 12:00-4:00

Sunday, March 24 Lincoln Speedway Test & Tune 12:00-4:00

Saturday, March 30 Lincoln Speedway Test & Tune 12:00-4:00

Sunday, March 31 Macon Speedway Test & Tune 12:00-4:00

Saturday, April 6 Macon Speedway Test & Tune 12:00-4:00

Friday, April 12 Lincoln Speedway 16th Season Opener

Saturday, April 13 Macon Speedway 74th Season Opener

