Big River Steel Dunn Benson Motorsports Team Finishes 2nd in Indiana, Heads to TN This Weekend for Pair of WoO Events

DUNN, NC (March 19, 2019) – The Big River Steel Dunn Benson Motorsports Team and driver Devin Moran finished a strong 2nd to Brandon Sheppard on Saturday night in Brownstown IN. After winning his heat race Saturday night, Devin started 3rd in the 50-lap Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event and battled in the top 5 the entire event and passing Hudson O’Neal around the halfway mark for 2nd and chased down Brandon Sheppard in the final laps but finished a close 2nd for his fourth top five finish in the last four Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series events.

The Dunn Benson Motorsports Team started the weekend on Friday night with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, OH. Unfortunately the event got postponed before qualifying was completed due to rain.

Devin Moran and the Big River Steel Dunn Benson Motorsports Race Team moved up one spot in the National Point Standings into 4th place on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. Devin remains in 2nd place in the “Eibach Rookie of the Year” point standings.

“We had a good car this past weekend and just came up a little short to Brandon Sheppard. Were steadily improving and getting closer to our first win in our Big River Steel, GETSCO, Dunn Benson Ford Rocket Chassis. Big shout out to my crew, Danny, Kent and Wylie for all their hard work. Looking forward to racing this weekend in Tennessee”, stated Devin Moran.

The Big River Steel Dunn Benson Motorsports Team will travel to the state of Tennessee this weekend to compete in two World of Outlaws Late Model Series events. The Team will be at Duck River Raceway Park on Friday, March 22nd for a $10,000 to Win feature event and Smoky Mountain Speedway on Saturday, March 23rd for a $12,000 to win feature event.

Devin Moran and the Dunn Benson Motorsports Team would like to thank all our partners for their support in 2019. Thanks to: Big River Steel, GETSCO, Dunn Benson Ford, Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, Lincoln Smith Racing, Hot Rod Processing, Rocket Chassis XR1, Pro Power Racing Engines, Roush/Yates FORD Engines, Sunoco Race Fuel, Lucas Oil, Accu-Force Dynos/Testers, Integra Shocks, Eibach Springs, TIGER Quick Change Rear Ends, Fast Shafts, BERT Transmissions, ALLSTAR Performance, FK Rod Ends, Performance Bodies, FLUIDYNE High Performance, Keyser Manufacturing, WEHRS Machine & Racing Products, CTECH Manufacturing, QuickCar, Hoosier Tire, Wilwood, SRI Performance, Arizona Sports Shirts, XS Batteries, Davis Cabinet Co., Donnie Moran Driving School, DYERS Top Rods, Goodridge Lines, The Joie of Seating, KIMS BBQ &Seafood, Miller Welders, UniFirst, Orange Fatkat Media, Quick Rescue Roof, Simpson Race Products, Strange Oval Axles, WRISCO, ASi Racewear, Beyea Headers, Jones Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Powermaster, UniFirst, WELD Wheels, Hooker Harness, Stealth Racing Carburetors, EDDIES and Delph Communications.

Big River Steel, the world’s first Flex Mill which broke ground in 2014 in northeast Arkansas and began steel production in 2016. To learn more about Big River Steel visit their website at www.BIGRIVERSTEEL.com.

For all the latest news, schedule, pictures, sponsors, crew or anything related to Dunn Benson Motorsports and driver Devin Moran, visit our website at www.DunnBensonMotorsports.com or visit Devin Moran’s website also hosted by Delph Communications at www.DevinMoranRacing.com.

For the latest breaking news about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, including the 2019 tour schedule, TV schedule, drivers, sponsors and all the information about the series visit the official website at www.lucasdirt.com.