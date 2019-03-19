King of America IX, Battle at the Bullring super show starts Wednesday

HUMBOLDT, Kan. (March 19)–The Humboldt Speedway is hell-bent for hammer-down with the nation’s fastest and nastiest Modified and B-Mod racers converging on the Southern Kansas clay this Wednesday-Saturday, March 20-23, for a colossal two-headed monster of an event.

With below freezing temperatures three weeks ago, officials from ‘The Hummer’ announced the postponement of the Battle at the Bullring V to take place in conjunction with one of the crown jewels of the USMTS campaign-King of America IX powered by summit.

“This show will be one of the biggest dirt track racing events of the year with the combining of two huge shows into one,” said track owner Ryan Whitworth.

USMTS competitors will be seeking a $12,000 top prize while the B-Mods will battle for $8,500 to win Saturday’s main event.

Drivers in both classes will race in two heat races Thursday and two more on Friday from four different starting positions with 10 to 14 cars in each. Each driver’s best three efforts will count toward Saturday’s feature lineups with any tie-breakers, if needed, being determined by the fourth heat race.

The top 12 in heat race passing points from the first two nights will be locked into the Saturday finale with the remainder of the field coming from Saturday’s “B” Mains.

B-Mods will award three provisionals (one each from IMCA, USRA and Wissota national points) from the pool of drivers that fail to qualify for the “A” Main on Saturday. A past champion provisional will be available for USMTS competitors.

There will be an open practice on Wednesday, March 20, which will be the only time for hot laps during the week’s event. The pits gate opens at noon and practice is from 6-9 p.m. Pit passes are $20 for adults or $10 for kids ages 5-10. Admission to the grandstands is free.

On Thursday and Friday, tech opens at 10:30 a.m., the pit gate opens at noon, grandstands open at 5 p.m., the drivers’ meeting happens at 6:15 and racing starts at 7 p.m. sharp. Pit passes each night are $40 for adults or $20 for kids ages 5-10. Grandstand admission each night is $20 for adults, $15 for juniors (12-16) and seniors (65+) with kids ages 6-11 just $5.

On Saturday, the pit gate opens at 2 p.m., grandstands open at 4, the drivers’ meeting happens at 5:15 and racing starts at 6 p.m. sharp. Pit passes are $40 for adults or $20 for kids ages 5-10. Grandstand admission is $30 for adults, $25 for juniors) and seniors (65+) with kids ages 6-11 just $10.

For those unable to attend the event in person, RacinDirt will broadcast every lap of every race in every division every night. Fans and drivers can also download the MyRacePass app and follow along with live timing and scoring of each race.

The USMTS roster includes Carlos Ahumada Jr., Cole Anderson, Trevor Anderson, Josh Angst, Jacob Bleess, Jim Body III, Cory Crapser, Tad Davis, Tyler Davis, A.J Diemel, Joe Duvall, Kelly Estey, Shawn Fletcher, Darron Fuqua, Willie Gammill, Brady Gerdes, McKenzie Gerdes, Brandon Givens, Scott Green, Ryan Gustin, Nathan Hagar, Mike Harrison, Adam Hensel, Dustin Hodges, Aaron Holtan, Jason Hughes, Ward Imrie, Bumper Jones, Adam Kates, Randy Klein, Matt Leer, Mike McKinney, Chris Moore, Richard Mueller, Tanner Mullens, Jason Murray, Paul Niznik, Jake O’Neil, Paden Phillips, Terry Phillips, Jason Pursley, Dereck Ramirez, Kevin Rutherford, Rodney Sanders, Travis Saurer, Lucas Schott, Stormy Scott, D.J. Shannon, Dustin Sorensen, Mike Striegel, Kyle Strickler, Jason Thoennes, Kyle Thompson, Ricky Thornton Jr., Jake Timm, Lance Town, Zack VanderBeek, Kenny Wallace, R.C. Whitwell, Tyler Wolff and Jesse Young.

The Humboldt Speedway is a located 0.1 mile west of US 169 at the Humboldt Exit, then 0.5 mile south, then 0.9 mile east on Georgia Rd. For more information, call (620) 431-2470 or visit humboldtspeedway.com.

To learn more about the United States Modified Touring Series, visit USMTS.com or call (515) 832-7944.

