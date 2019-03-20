Dennis Erb, Jr. Returns to Outlaws Trail this Weekend in Volunteer State

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb, Jr. and the #28 team were back in Super Late Model competition on Saturday night, March 16 at the legendary Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, Indiana. The annual running of the ‘Indiana Icebreaker’ was on tap at the 1/4-mile fairgrounds facility and 34 entrants signed into the pit area to vie for the lucrative $12,000 winner’s check.

Dennis started his evening by laying down the eighth quickest time in Group A during Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series qualifying. After grabbing the fourth and final transfer spot through his stacked heat race, Dennis, who hails from Carpentersville, Illinois, fought hard for a top ten showing in the 50-lapper and eventually climbed two spots to finish in the thirteenth position. Full results from the ‘Indiana Icebreaker’ can be accessed online at www.lucasdirt.com.

Dennis Erb Racing will rejoin the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series tour this upcoming weekend (March 22-23) in a doubleheader in the Volunteer State of Tennessee. A $10,000 to win throwdown will take center stage on Friday night at Duck River Raceway Park in Wheel, Tennessee, while the sixth edition of the ‘Tennessee Tipoff,’ which boasts a $12,000 payday, will wrap up the weekend on Saturday evening at Smoky Mountain Speedway in Maryville, Tennessee. Dennis comes into the Tennessee two-step eighth in the latest version of the WOOLMS point standings. More information concerning both weekend shows can be viewed by clicking on www.woolms.com.

In other news, Dennis has officially registered for the ‘Dirt Million’ on August 22-24 at Mansfield Motor Speedway in Mansfield, Ohio. Please visit https://www.dirtmillion.com/denniserbjr/ to purchase tickets, camping, merchandise, etc. for the ‘Dirt Million’ and help support the Dennis Erb Racing team. Each dollar spent at checkout selecting Dennis Erb, Jr. will earn him reward points and the top five drivers in the Driver Reward Points Rankings will receive provisionals into the ‘Dirt Million’ main event, which at this point has a purse of over $255,000! Dennis appreciates your support!!!

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, P&W Sales, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, PrintWorx, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com