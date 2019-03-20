Diane Bennett Memorial Race Added To 2019 Macon Speedway Schedule

(Macon, IL) The 2019 Macon Speedway schedule has a new addition, as track officials have added the “Diane Bennett Memorial” to the August 10th “Eve Of Destruction” program. In addition to the craziness of the rollover contest, flagpole race, and race ‘em-wreck ‘em, a couple of the divisions will be running for some extra money and special trophies during the event.

The races will be in memory of Diane Bennett, who passed away in 2015. Bennett was a longtime scorekeeper at Macon Speedway and a friend to dirt track racing for more than 30 years. In addition to scoring for over 30 years at Macon Speedway, Bennett also scored for Track Enterprises and at Farmer City Raceway. She was also a promoter of Cerro Gordo Speedway with her husband Tom.

Diane’s daughter, Kellie, has spearheaded the effort to have a great event in her late mom’s name. In addition to extra prize money already put toward the overall purse for the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models and BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, Kellie will be selling position sponsorships to add more bonuses for the drivers. Position sponsors are available for $10 and up and there is no limit on how much money can be put toward a certain finishing position.

“Diane was a wonderful lady, great racing official, and she is greatly missed in the racing community,” said Macon Speedway promoter Bob Sargent. “It will be nice to honor her with a race in her name.”

An additional $1500 in prize money has already been split between the two classes, with plenty more expected from position sponsors. Position sponsors will get mentions on Macon Speedway’s website, social media, and at the track via announcements. To put your name on a position or positions, email Kellie Bennett at kellie2323@yahoo.com or call 217-520-9005.

Macon Speedway’s 74th season opener will be held on Saturday, April 13. There will be driver autographs before the races plus CEFCU Kids Club on Millikin University Night. In action will be the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, Neal Tire & Auto Pro Mods, Archer’s Alley Street Stocks, Hornets, and Micros By Bailey Chassis.

