Lebanon Midway Gearing Up For Spring Fling Opener Friday March 29th



Lebanon, Mo.-The 2019 Racing season opener for The Lebanon Midway Speedway is getting closer as lots of work is going on at The Speedway following a very rough winter in The Ozarks.



The Action on Friday Night March 29th will begin the chase for The Championship with added money event and the debut of The New Kidz Cruiser Class presented by 1st State Community Bank. Set for the bigger type of cars, these are basically bone stock and only open to ages 14-18 with no experience in other type of stock car classes.



drove to a strong feature win that evening over a stout field of entries The Starnes Auto Group Street Stocks will also be going for a $500 to win and $50 to start feature as the full-bodiied, crowd pleasing class brings some tough competition each week as Mark Davis is getting his car along with himself following an incident during the off-season ready to attempt and hold back Joe Francis, Tim Petty, Jay Flinn, and many others.



The Mi-Kel Midwest Modifieds battle for $350 to win with a $40 to start feature. This limited Modified class has provided lots of action and is a great class for a new driver to help begin in Modifieds. Colt Cheevers took home the Spring/Summer point title while Luke Gideon in his 2nd year of driving grabbed the Fall Series title. A great mix of veterans and veterans give this class a guess who will win question each night.



The Coldwell Banker Pure Stocks and Sing Rental Hornets each compete for $250 to win and 35 to start as the local talent of local area drivers keep the list long and exciting.



Drivers will draw for heats, with Passing Points to help set the field. The USRA B Modifieds and Street Stocks will redraw for starting spots.



pit Gates open at 5PM with Hot laps scheduled to start at 7PM. Racing to start at 8PM. Grandstand Admission will be $15 for Adults while pit Passes are $35. No car entry fees and payouts are based on at least 10 entries except for The Kidz Cruisers as the race for $75 to win and $35 to start the feature.



Grandstand gates will open at 5PM.



