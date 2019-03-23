Dale McDowell Opens Schaeffer’s Spring Nationals Series with Oglethorpe Payday

By Chris Tilley, Series Publicist

POOLER, GA (March 22, 2019)-Dale McDowell of Chickamauga, Ga. grabbed the lead away from Casey Roberts on lap-18 and go on to win the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series event at Oglethorpe Speedway Park in Pooler, Ga. on Friday March 22nd.

McDowell drove the Shane McDowell Racing entry to the $4,000 payday, his tenth career Spring Nationals payday. McDowell is sponsored by E-Z-Go, Kinzer Drilling Company, Quality Natural Gas, Cometic Gaskets and New Era Industrial. McDowell drove the Clements Racing Engines-powered Sweet-Bloomquist Race Car to the win.

Fast Qualifier Roberts and Dale McDowell brought the field to life for the start of the 40-lapper with Roberts getting the jump on the bottom side to take the point. On lap one, Roberts led McDowell, Ashton Winger, Donald McIntosh and Ivedent Lloyd Jr. McDowell would grab the lead away from Casey Roberts on a lap-17 restart and officially take the point away on lap-18 and never look back on his way to the victory. This was the first-ever Series visit to Oglethorpe Speedway Park.

Two cautions slowed the field on lap one and lap-17.

The Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels returns to action on Saturday Night March 23rd at Cochran Motor Speedway for the first-ever series visit paying $10,000-to-win.

Official Summary of Results

Southern Nationals Bonus Series-Oglethorpe Speedway Park-Pooler, GA-March 22, 2019

Feature Finish:

Dale McDowell-Chickamauga, Ga. Casey Roberts-Toccoa, Ga. Ashton Winger-Senoia, Ga. Donald McIntosh-Dawsonville, Ga. Tim McCreadie-Watertown, N.Y. Walker Arthur-Forest, Va. Ross Bailes-Clover, S.C. Ivedent Lloyd, Jr.-Ocala, Fla. John Henderson-North Augusta, S.C. Tyler Millwood-Kingston, Ga. Chicky Barton-Middlesboro, Ky. Lonnie Brant-Savannah, Ga. Michael Page-Douglasville, Ga. Brian Connor-Martinez, Ga. Bob Robertson-Evans, Ga. Jimmy Sharpe, Jr.-Soperton, Ga. Larry Anderson-Jacksonville, Fla. (Did Not Start) Brian Nuttall, Jr.-Claxton, Ga. (Did Not Start)

Entries: 18

Fast Qualifier: Casey Roberts-17.730 seconds

Time of Race: 19 minutes, 32 seconds

Yellow Flags: Two (laps 1, 17)

Red Flags: None

Current Schaeffer’s Spring Nationals Series Points (after March 22)

Dale McDowell-200 Casey Roberts-196 Ashton Winger-194 Donald McIntosh-192 Tim McCreadie-190 Walker Arthur-188 Ross Bailes-186 Ivedent Lloyd Jr.-184 John Henderson-182

10. Tyler Millwood-180