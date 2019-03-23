Tony Jackson Jr. Claims COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Opener



Action Moves to Boothill Speedway on Saturday Night

Texarkana, Arkansas (03/22/19) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil lifted the lid on the 2019 season on Saturday night at Texarkana 67 Speedway (Texarkana, Arkansas), where Lebanon, Missouri’s Tony Jackson Jr. survived a caution-plagued feature to score the $2,500 victory.

Jackson Jr. started his night by blazing to the Mark Martin Automotive Fast Time in qualifications. He then backed it up with a heat race win to lock into the pole position for the 40-lapper at the ¼-mile oval. Jackson Jr. was joined on the front row by fellow Show-Me State driver Jesse Stovall.

The tone of chaos for the feature would be set before one lap could be completed. The start was called off by the flagman, but not before several cars tangled including Patrik Daniel and Brian Rickman. Daniel would be done for the night, while Rickman was able to continue.

The next attempt to get the season-opening feature was a success with Jackson Jr. jumping to the lead. He set the pace for the next dozen laps before a series of cautions slowed the event.

While a multitude of Top-10 runners encountered issues, the one solid was Jackson Jr. who led the way. Late in the going, sixth-starting Billy Moyer worked past Stovall into the second spot. Timothy Culp looked to be on his way to a third-place finish before a late-race flat sent him pitside for a fresh tire.

Jackson Jr. went on to lead all 40 circuites to register his seventh career series win. Moyer, Stovall, Jon Mitchell and Morgan Bagley completed the Top-5 finishers.

On Saturday, March 23 the action shifts to Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, Louisiana) as the CCSDS racers set their sights on a $3,000-to-win/ $400-to-start program. Also on the card will be Limited Modifieds ($1,000-To-Win), Factory Stocks ($1,000-To-Win), Pro Mod ($500-To-Win) and Front Wheel Drive ($200-To-Win).

Gates open at 4:00 p.m. with racing action at 7:00 p.m. Adult grandstand admission is $20 with kids (ages 6-12) $5 and children (5 & under) free. Pit admission is $35. For more information on the facility, please visit www.BoothillDirt.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – March 22, 2019

Texarkana 67 Speedway (Texarkana, Arkansas)

Feature Results

1)Tony Jackson Jr. 2)Billy Moyer 3)Jesse Stovall 4)Jon Mitchell 5)Morgan Bagley 6)Hunter Rasdon 7)Kyle Beard 8)B.J. Robinson 9)Charlie Cole 10)Timothy Culp 11)Trey Beene 12)Gavin Landers 13)David Payne 14)Scott Crigler 15)Brandon Hightower 16)Billy Moyer Jr. 17)Robert Baker 18)Brian Rickman 19)Sawyer Crigler 20)Patrik Daniel

DNS: Chad Mallett, Brad Couch, Kale Kosiski

Entries: 24

Mark Martin Fast Qualifier ($100): Tony Jackson Jr. (15.275 seconds)

Black Diamond Chassis Heat Race #1 Winner: Tony Jackson Jr.

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Jesse Stovall

Pannell Chipping Heat Race #3 Winner: Jon Mitchell

Rocket Chassis Heat Race #4 Winner: Jon Mitchell

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter: Tony Jackson Jr.

Hoosier Racing Tire B-Main Winners:

COMP Cams Top Performer: Tony Jackson Jr.

Cautions: 5

Red Flag: 1

Lap Leaders: Tony Jackson Jr. (1-40)

Contingency Awards

Mark Martin Fast Qualifier Award ($100): Tony Jackson Jr.

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50): B.J. Robinson

Black Diamond Chassis 6th-Place Award ($50): Hunter Rasdon

Keyser Manufacturing 7th-Place Award ($50): Kyle Beard

Rocket Chassis 8th-Place Award ($50): B.J. Robinson

Midwest Automation 9th-Place Award ($50): Charlie Cole

Bennings Heating & Air 10th-Place Award ($50): Timothy Culp

Dixon Road U-Pull-It 11th-Place Award ($50): Trey Beene

ASC Warranty 12th-Place Award ($50): Gavin Landers

VP Racing Fuels 13th-Place Award ($50): David Payne

P&W Sales 14th-Place Award ($50): Scott Crigler

Keyser Manufacturing 15th-Place Award ($50): Brandon Hightower

