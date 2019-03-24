Billy Moyer Wires COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Field at Boothill



CCSDS Returns to Action on April 13 at I-30 Speedway

Greenwood, Louisiana (03/23/19) – Dirt Late Model Hall of Famer, Billy Moyer wired the field on Saturday night at Boothill Speedway to score the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil victory.

The Arkansas native started the night by setting fast time in Mark Martin Automotive qualifications, and then won his heat race to lock into the New Vision Graphics Pole Position for the $3,000-to-win, 40 lapper.

Moyer jumped to the lead as the green flag flew on the finale. It was a position that he would never relinquish. In a feature that was slowed by only two cautions, Jesse Stovall ran in the second spot early in the feature before B.J. Robinson took control of the spot, following a lap-16 restart.

The win was Moyer’s ninth with the tour. He was followed across the finish line by B.J. Robinson, Jesse Stovall, Tony Jackson Jr. and Gavin Landers.

The series now takes a few weeks off before returning to action on Saturday, April 13 with the third annual Will McGary Tribute. The night honors the late officer, who lost his life in the line of duty. The feature posts a $5,000 top prize. IMCA Modifies, Super Stocks, and Mod Lights will also be part of the show.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. with racing action at 7:00 p.m. Adult grandstand admission is $20 with kids (ages 6-12) $1 and children (5 & under) free. Pit admission is $35. For more information on the facility, please visit www.I-30Speedway.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – March 23, 2019

Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, Louisiana)

Feature Results

1)Billy Moyer 2)B.J. Robinson 3)Jesse Stovall 4)Tony Jackson Jr. 5)Gavin Landers 6)Morgan Bagley 7)Hunter Rasdon 8)Brian Rickman 9)Kyle Beard 10)Timothy Culp 11)Billy Moyer Jr. 12)David Payne 13)Scott Crigler 14)Ronny Adams 15)Charlie Cole 16)Brad Couch 17)Patrik Daniel 18)Kale Kosiski 19)Jon Mitchell 20)Chad Mallett

DNS: Zach McMillan, Sawyer Crigler, Robbie Stuart, Brandon Hightower, Brett Frazier

Entries: 25

Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier ($100): Billy Moyer (13.513 seconds)

Black Diamond Chassis Heat Race #1 Winner: Billy Moyer

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: B.J. Robinson

Pannell Chipping Heat Race #3 Winner: Tony Jackson Jr.

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter: Billy Moyer

Hoosier Racing Tire B-Main Winner: Ronny Adams

COMP Cams Top Performer: Billy Moyer

Lap Leaders: Billy Moyer (1-40)

Contingency Awards

Mark Martin Fast Qualifier Award ($100): Billy Moyer

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50): Tony Jackson Jr.

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie Award ($50) Charlie Cole

Black Diamond Chassis 6th-Place Award ($50): Morgan Bagley

Keyser Manufacturing 7th-Place Award ($50): Hunter Rasdon

Rocket Chassis 8th-Place Award ($50): Brian Rickman

Midwest Automation 9th-Place Award ($50): Kyle Beard

Bennings Heating & Air 10th-Place Award ($50): Timothy Culp

Dixon Road U-Pull-It 11th-Place Award ($50): Billy Moyer Jr.

ASC Warranty 12th-Place Award ($50): David Payne

VP Racing Fuels 13th-Place Award ($50): Scott Crigler

P&W Sales 14th-Place Award ($50): Ronny Adams

Keyser Manufacturing 15th-Place Award ($50): Charlie Cole

