Chris Ferguson Masters Cochran for First Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Victory

By Chris Tilley, Series Publicist

COCHRAN, GA (March 23, 2019)-Chris Ferguson collected $10,000 on Saturday Night at Cochran Motor Speedway after taking the checkered flag to capture his first-career Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels victory.

Ferguson grabbed the lead away from Ross Bailes on lap three and never looked back on the way to his first win on the tour which made him the 26th different winner in now 55 Spring Nationals events to date. Ferguson drove the Clements Racing Engines-powered Sweet-Bloomquist Race Car to the win with sponsorship from RPM Truck & Trailer Sales & Service, Live Oak Aesthetic & Family Dentistry, Champion, Langley Collision Center, Carver & Son’s Roofing and Keith’s Handyman Services.

Ferguson has now captured wins on all three of the Ray Cook-promoted tours (Spring, Southern (summer) and Bonus Series (now Fall Nationals).

Polesitter Ross Bailes and Ferguson brought the 23-car-field to the green flag with both drivers in hot pursuit of the point. They would both battle it out for the top spot with Ferguson ultimately coming out ahead on the third circuit. Three cautions slowed the field on laps 30, 41 and 54. After the final yellow with six laps to go, Ferguson held off fifth-starting Michael Page for the payday. Completing the top-five included Friday’s winner Dale McDowell third, Donald McIntosh and Travis Pennington. Movers through the field included Ashton Winger who rallied from 17th to finish eighth while Austin Horton started 19th in the main event and finished tenth.

The Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels returns to action on Friday Night March 29th for the first-ever visit to Talladega Short Track in Eastaboga, Ala. paying $4,000-to-win. The series will then move to Senoia (Ga.) Raceway on Saturday Night March 30th paying $10,000-to-win.

Official Summary of Results

Round Two-Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series-Cochran Motor Speedway-Cochran, GA-March 23, 2019

Feature Finish:

Chris Ferguson-Mt. Holly, N.C. Michael Page-Douglasville, Ga. Dale McDowell-Chickamauga, Ga. Donald McIntosh-Dawsonville, Ga. Travis Pennington-Stapleton, Ga. Ivedent Lloyd, Jr.-Ocala, Fla. Tim McCreadie-Watertown, N.Y. Ashton Winger-Senoia, Ga. Walker Arthur-Forrest, Va. Austin Horton-Newnan, Ga. Cla Knight-North Augusta, S.C. John Henderson-North Augusta, S.C. Chicky Barton-Middlesboro, Ky. Russell Brown, Jr.-Valdosta, Ga. Larry Harrod-Plains, Ga. Brian Connor-Martinez, Ga. Ross Bailes-Clover, S.C. Cody King-McDonough, Ga. Tyler Millwood-Kingston, Ga. Aaron Ridley-Chatsworth, Ga. Casey Roberts-Toccoa, Ga. Dalton Cook-Columbus, Ga. Jimmy Sharpe, Jr.-Soperton, Ga.

Entries: 23

Fast Qualifier: Ross Bailes-14.595 seconds

Time of Race: 27 minutes, 2 seconds

Yellow Flags: Three (laps 30, 41, 54)

Red Flags: None

Lap Leaders: Bailes (1-2), Ferguson (3-60)

Heat One Finish: Ross Bailes, Michael Page, Tyler Millwood, Brian Connor, Ashton Winger, Aaron Ridley.

Heat Two Finish: Dale McDowell, Donald McIntosh, Walker Arthur, Larry Harrod, Austin Horton, Casey Roberts.

Heat Three Finish: Chris Ferguson, Chicky Barton, Cla Knight, Ivedent Lloyd, Jr., Russell Brown, Jr., Dalton Cook.

Heat Four Finish: Tim McCreadie, Travis Pennington, John Henderson, Chase King, Jimmy Sharpe, Jr.

Current Schaeffer’s Spring Nationals Series Points (after Round Two on March 23)

Dale McDowell-394 Donald McIntosh-384 Ashton Winger-378 Tim McCreadie-376 Ivedent Lloyd, Jr.-372 Walker Arthur-370 Michael Page-370 John Henderson-358 Casey Roberts-354 Ross Bailes-352 Chicky Barton-352

12. Tyler Millwood-342