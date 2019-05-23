Home --> Race Track News --> Indiana --> Ken Schrader takes UMP Modified win at Indy Mile final event!

Ken Schrader takes UMP Modified win at Indy Mile final event!

Ken Schrader & crew – Jim DenHamer photo

May 23rd, 2019
Feature:
1. Ken Schrader
2. Joey Kramer
3. Jonathan Taylor
4. Curt Spalding
5. David Shain
6. Brian Ruhlman
7. Bryan Higgerson
8. Joe Geisler
9. Daren Krockenberger
10. Jacob Leitzman
11. Rick Weitekamp
12. Adam Schaeff
13. Brian Gray
14. Charles Baker
15. Jesse Snyder
16. Justin Gregory
17. Michael Kettnich

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Ken Schrader takes UMP Modified win at the Indy Mile!
  2. Joey Kramer tops Schrader & Wallace to win UMP Modified feature at the Indy Mile!
  3. Ken Schrader takes DuQuoin Mile Modified win!
  4. FINAL HOOSIER HUNDRED AT THE INDY MILE TO BE HELD MAY 23
  5. Indy Native/USAC Car Owner Nolen After 4th Indy Mile Win
  6. Ken Schrader takes UMP Modified win at Terre Haute!

Tagged with:

10 comments

  1. Steve Stevenson
    May 23, 2019 at 8:37 pm

    King Schrader

    Reply
  2. Dorothea Summers Buchanan
    May 23, 2019 at 8:59 pm

    Way to race Kenny.❤️🏁

    Reply
  3. Lisa Wehrle
    May 23, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    Congratulations!

    Reply
  4. Jesse Bitterling
    May 23, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    He will be the last modified ever to win on the state fair mile. All horses from here.

    Reply
  5. Justin Franks
    May 23, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    Sweet that’s awesome

    Reply
  6. Jake Shelton
    May 23, 2019 at 11:00 pm

    Congrats on the win.

    Reply
  7. Len Garson
    May 23, 2019 at 11:04 pm

    fukin outstandin

    Reply
  8. Billy Vance
    May 24, 2019 at 4:12 am

    Congratulations. One for the OLD GUYS

    Reply
  9. Bobo Young
    May 24, 2019 at 4:26 am

    Making memories congratulations to you Kenny old buddy

    Reply
  10. Kristi Zobrist Osborn
    May 24, 2019 at 6:57 am

    Yay !!! My fav driver of all time behind Voigt of coarse !! 🥰🏁🏎🏆 congratulations Schrader

    Reply

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2019 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy