May 23rd, 2019
Feature:
1. Ken Schrader
2. Joey Kramer
3. Jonathan Taylor
4. Curt Spalding
5. David Shain
6. Brian Ruhlman
7. Bryan Higgerson
8. Joe Geisler
9. Daren Krockenberger
10. Jacob Leitzman
11. Rick Weitekamp
12. Adam Schaeff
13. Brian Gray
14. Charles Baker
15. Jesse Snyder
16. Justin Gregory
17. Michael Kettnich
Ken Schrader takes UMP Modified win at Indy Mile final event!
King Schrader
Way to race Kenny.❤️🏁
Congratulations!
He will be the last modified ever to win on the state fair mile. All horses from here.
Sweet that’s awesome
Congrats on the win.
fukin outstandin
Congratulations. One for the OLD GUYS
Making memories congratulations to you Kenny old buddy
Yay !!! My fav driver of all time behind Voigt of coarse !! 🥰🏁🏎🏆 congratulations Schrader