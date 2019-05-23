Sunoco Race Fuels Commitment Honors Road to Wheatland Bonus

BATAVIA, OHIO (May 23, 2019) – Sunoco Race Fuels – an industry powerhouse manufacturer of high-performance racing fuels – continues their commitment to grassroots motorsports and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.

The Sunoco Race Fuels Road to Wheatland Loyalty Program awards a $1,500 cash bonus to each driver in the current championship standings, who maintains perfect attendance through the Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com.

Although this weekend’s events at Lucas Oil Speedway have been postponed, because of the dedication by Sunoco Race Fuels, fourteen drivers with perfect attendance, thus far in 2019 will receive the Sunoco Race Fuels Road to Wheatland bonus.

