Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Sunoco Race Fuels Commitment Honors Road to Wheatland Bonus

Sunoco Race Fuels Commitment Honors Road to Wheatland Bonus

BATAVIA, OHIO (May 23, 2019) – Sunoco Race Fuels – an industry powerhouse manufacturer of high-performance racing fuels – continues their commitment to grassroots motorsports and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.

 

The Sunoco Race Fuels Road to Wheatland Loyalty Program awards a $1,500 cash bonus to each driver in the current championship standings, who maintains perfect attendance through the Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com.

 

Although this weekend’s events at Lucas Oil Speedway have been postponed, because of the dedication by Sunoco Race Fuels, fourteen drivers with perfect attendance, thus far in 2019 will receive the Sunoco Race Fuels Road to Wheatland bonus.

 

For decades, Sunoco’s fuels have been associated with racing excellence. Today, Sunoco has expanded the reach of its racing fuels line around the world to include all types of professional motorsports and other activities where premium race fuels make a difference. With its unsurpassed innovations and years of experience, it’s easy to understand why more and more engine builders, racers, tracks and sanctioning bodies choose Sunoco over all other racing gasoline combined. It takes high-performance racing fuels that are willing to go the distance – fuels like those produced by Sunoco. As the largest manufacturer of racing gasolines in the world, Sunoco has a 40-year track record of winning performances.

 

To learn more about Sunoco Race Fuels, visit: www.sunocoracefuels.com.

 

Lucas Oil Championship Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS
1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 2610 $106,725
2 1 Earl Pearson Jr. Jacksonville, FL 2280 $53,725
3 1T Tyler Erb ® New Waverly, TX 2240 $64,550
4 1M Devin Moran ® Dresden, OH 2130 $38,875
5 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 2100 $37,150
6 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 1995 $28,425
7 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 1965 $40,875
8 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 1920 $39,000
9 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 1850 $32,550
10 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 1815 $27,275
11 21 Billy Moyer Jr. Batesville, AR 1710 $19,225
12 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 1655 $15,350
13 12J Jason Jameson ® Lawrenceburg, IN 1650 $18,950
14 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 1530 $12,825

 

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Sunoco Race Fuels Welcomes National Champion Jimmy Owens to Team Sunoco for 2012
  2. Owens Repeats in Sunoco Race Fuels North-South 100 at Florence Speedway
  3. The 29th Annual Sunoco Race Fuels North/South 100 presented by Lucas Oil Products is Set for August 11-13 at Florence Speedway
  4. Sunoco Race Fuels North/South 100 Bigger Than Ever in 2018!
  5. $50,000 to Win Sunoco Race Fuels North/South 100 at Florence Speedway this Weekend!
  6. O’Neal Finally Captures Sunoco Race Fuels North/South 100 at Florence Speedway

Tagged with:

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2019 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy