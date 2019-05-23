Will Krup takes UMP Modified win at Terre Haute Action Track’s Tony Hulman Classic!

Heat 1:
1. Will Krup
2. Brian Shaw
3. Kenny Wallace
4. Ken Schrader
5. Brent Hudson
6. Kenny Carmichael, Sr.
7. Levi Ray Godsey
8. Alex Reid
Heat 2:
1. Brian Ruhlman
2. Bobby Regot
3. Hunt Gossum
4. Dave Baldwin
5. Jonathan Taylor
6. Tyler Loughmiller
7. Daren Krockenberger
8. Josh McDaniel
9. David Stremme
Feature:
1. Will Krup
2. Brian Ruhlman
3. Bobby Regot
4. Ken Schrader
5. Kenny Wallace
6. Brian Shaw
7. Jonathan Taylor
8. Hunt Gossum
9. Dave Baldwin
10. Levi Ray Godsey
11. Tyler Loughmiller
12. Brent Hudson
13. Daren Krockenberger
14. Kenny Carmichael, Sr.
15. Alex Reid
16. David Stremme
17. Josh McDaniel
New Track Record set by David Stremme in qualifying 22.086
Patrick Davis they ran low 21s in the heats.
Matt James doesn’t count as an official record but I did see that.