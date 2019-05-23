Home --> Race Track News --> Indiana --> Will Krup takes UMP Modified win at Terre Haute Action Track’s Tony Hulman Classic!

Will Krup takes UMP Modified win at Terre Haute Action Track’s Tony Hulman Classic!

Will Krup – Jim DenHamer photo

Heat 1:
1. Will Krup
2. Brian Shaw
3. Kenny Wallace
4. Ken Schrader
5. Brent Hudson
6. Kenny Carmichael, Sr.
7. Levi Ray Godsey
8. Alex Reid

Heat 2:
1. Brian Ruhlman
2. Bobby Regot
3. Hunt Gossum
4. Dave Baldwin
5. Jonathan Taylor
6. Tyler Loughmiller
7. Daren Krockenberger
8. Josh McDaniel
9. David Stremme

Feature:
1. Will Krup
2. Brian Ruhlman
3. Bobby Regot
4. Ken Schrader
5. Kenny Wallace
6. Brian Shaw
7. Jonathan Taylor
8. Hunt Gossum
9. Dave Baldwin
10. Levi Ray Godsey
11. Tyler Loughmiller
12. Brent Hudson
13. Daren Krockenberger
14. Kenny Carmichael, Sr.
15. Alex Reid
16. David Stremme
17. Josh McDaniel

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Kenny Wallace takes Terre Haute Action Track’s Summit Modified Nationals win!
  2. Krup Wins Terre Haute Modified Opener Over Strong Field
  3. “HULMAN/HURTUBISE” CLASSIC FRIDAY AT TERRE HAUTE
  4. Ken Schrader takes UMP Modified win at Terre Haute!
  5. Jim Denhamer’s photos from Terre Haute Action Track’s Tony Hulman Classic – 5/23/18
  6. Jim DenHamer’s photos from Terre Haute Action Track’s Tony Hulman Classic – 5/22/19

Tagged with:

3 comments

  1. Patrick Davis
    May 23, 2019 at 9:48 am

    New Track Record set by David Stremme in qualifying 22.086

    Reply

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2019 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy