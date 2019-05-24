As storm cleanup continues, Lucas Oil Speedway plans to reopen on June 8

WHEATLAND, Missouri (May 24, 2019) – Cleanup continues at Lucas Oil Speedway from Monday night’s severe storm and track officials plan to re-open for racing on June 8 with the next scheduled Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series program.

General Manager Danny Lorton said next weekend (June 1) already was a scheduled off week and that works to help insure some additional time to have things ready for racing to resume the following week.

“We’ve had a lot of inquiries about how we’re doing and I want everyone to know that things are progressing well. We’re making good progress,” Lorton said of cleanup from the storm. “We thank everyone who has sent thoughts and prayers our way, to the community of Wheatland and to all those affected by the storms.”

Lorton said there’s been an outpouring of offers from the public to volunteer to help the speedway cleanup, but he asks that people instead offer their services to the community as a whole.

“The town of Wheatland can also use some support with volunteers and donations,” Lorton said. “They can contact Wheatland City Hall (417-282-6552) to see where help is needed or how to make donations for those who have lost property and need assistance with covering cost of clean up. We want to show our support to them as well.”

Lucas Oil Director or Racing Operations Dan Robinson said he encourages fans to support local racing, at the track of their choice this Memorial Day Weekend.

“Please go support another short track this weekend while we repair our facility and work to get reopened on June 8th,” Robinson said. “There are many excellent tracks around that deserve your business and we want the industry as a whole to succeed and prosper. These owners and promoters work just as tirelessly as we do and we hope you have a great holiday weekend at one or more of them.”

A rescheduled date for the 27th annual Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com – postponed from Memorial Day Weekend – will be announced next Tuesday. Tickets purchased in advance for the Show-Me 100 will be honored at the rescheduled date.

With the Off Road track suffering the worst of the storm damage, a decision will be announced in the near future on the status of the 3rd annual GEICO Off Road Shootout Presented by General Tire, scheduled for June 28-30.

On June 8, TA/Petro along with KY3 Digital Presents the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series. The Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods will headline the action with a $750-to-win, 25-lap main event. The Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models, Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds and O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks also will be in action. The B-Mods also will run a makeup feature to begin the program, from a May 11 rainout.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.

To inquire about tickets, VIP suites or camping for any event in 2019, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@LucasOilSpeedway.com.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com