Haubstadt, IN – May 22, 2019 – As usual Tri-State Speedway will present a special racing event on Sunday of Memorial Day Weekend.

The event, known as the Memorial Weekend Classic, has become a tradition at the Â¼ mile dirt track. Tri-State Speedway has long been recognized as the Class Track. The racing program that night will feature the BRANDEIS Midwest Sprint Car Series, the UMP Dirt Car Modifieds, and the MMSA Mini Sprints.

The BRANDEIS MSCS Sprints will be wrapping up a full holiday weekend of racing activity in Indiana. The Midwest Sprint Car Series will be racing on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights beginning on May 24th.

Racing on Friday will be held at the Bloomington Speedway, continue at Lincoln Park Speedway Saturday, and then wrap up with a third straight night of action at Tri-State Speedway on Sunday. All three of these racing programs will be capped off with MSCS features that pay $2,500 to win.

Sprint car fans will enjoy the opportunity to follow the series from track to track with a minimal amount of travel. Camping space is available on the Northwest side of Tri-State Speedway adjacent to the parking area.

Non-wing 410 sprint car racing on the dirt continues to provide very exciting events and is an enduring tradition in Indiana. Chase Stockon won the Memorial Weekend Classic at Tri-State in 2018, 2017 and 2016. Brady Short was the victor in the Classic in 2015.

Kyle Cummins of Princeton, IN, dominated MSCS opening night action at Tri-State Speedway on May 18th. The four time series champion now holds the lead in MSCS points as the series heads into Memorial Day Weekend. The points runner-up for last season was Donny Brackett.

He was also fast out of the trailer in finishing second to Cummins at the Midwest Madness event. Hence he starts the season second in series points. The two drivers are separated by just 3 points. Kent Schmidt, Stephen Schnapf, and Brady Short complete the list for the top five in the standings.

The UMP Modifieds have also made an appearance at the track this season. Stan Beadles of Owensville, IN, took that feature. Levi Kissinger and Zach Fair were in pursuit as the 25 lap feature ended.

Dustin Beck won the modified feature last year. Beadles also had a feature win at the track in September last season.

The MMSA Mini Sprints always bring a full roster of strong competitors. The series runs with wings at Haubstadt. It will be the first of 4 appearances at Haubstadt this year. Cody Trammel was the winner last year at the Classic. There were 24 entries for the event in 2018.

Times have been posted for the MEMORIAL WEEKEND CLASSIC. Warm ups and group qualifying begin at 6 P.M. with racing to follow at 7:30 P.M. Haubstadt is in the Central Time zone. Admission is $20 for adults and it is $15 for students. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.

This is a great opportunity to enjoy all the action that open wheel racing can and does provide. Memorial Day Weekend would not be complete without being at a race. The pending green flag is the race fans signal to head out to Tri-State Speedway.

Provided as News and Information for Tri-State Speedway.