Friday, May 31st UMP vs Lucas Oil MLRA Late Models

Paying $3000.00 to WIN, enthusiasm and expectations are high as the Lucas Oil MLRA Late Models are slated to make their inaugural visit to the high banks of Belle-Clair Speedway.   The Lucas Oil Late Models are expected to bring a star-studded field on Friday, May 31st as they go up against some of the best local UMP Late Model drivers in the mid-west.  The event will feature Lucas Oil MLRA Late Models, UMP Kettler & Son’s Late Models, Brian Thompson Roofing Pro-Mods, Belleville Automotive Pure Stocks, Pro 4 and BOSS 600cc Outlaw Micros.

Tire rules have been adjusted to allow both UMP and MLRA Late Models to compete together without spending extra money for different tires.  Tire rules for the Front & Left Rear will be WRS D55, LM20, LM40 and the Right Rear will be WRS D55, LM40. 

Spectator gates will open at 4:30pm, hot laps at 6:00pm with racing following hot laps.  General Admission is $20.00 Kids (under 12) FREE with adult.  For more Information, go to www.belleclairspeedway.com.

Times

Pit Gates Open – 2:00pm

Spectator gates open – 4:30pm

General Admission – $20.00, Kids (under 12) FREE with adult

Hot Laps – 6:00pm, racing following hot laps

Classes

UMP Kettler & Son’s Late Models

Pro-Mods

Belleville Automotive Pure Stocks

Pro 4

BOSS 600cc Outlaw Micros

 

Late Model Tires

Front & Left Rear:  WRS D55, LM20, LM40

Right Rear:  WRS D55, LM40

