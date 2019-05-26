Macon IL Speedway Set For Twin 50’s On Memorial Day Monday

Macon Speedway Begins Busy Racing Week With Memorial Day Event

Miller Lite Twin 50’s On Tap Monday Evening

(Macon, IL) After a rare Saturday night off, Macon Speedway is ready for a busy week which will feature three different days of racing. It all begins on Memorial Day Monday, May 27, as the Midwest Big Ten Super Late Models and Neal Tire & Auto Pro Mods are featured in the Miller Lite Twin 50’s.

The Midwest Big Ten Super Late Models will be making their first visit of 2019 to the 1/5-mile high banked dirt oval. The series opened up at Lincoln Speedway last Friday night with their second event the following night at Highland Speedway. At Lincoln Speedway, Mike Chasteen, Jr. took the victory, while Daryn Klein took the trophy at Highland. A Sunday event at Spoon River Speedway was canceled due to rain.

Monday’s Super Late Model event at Macon will pay $1,500 to the winner with a $100 bonus to the top finishing Pro Late competitor. Typically, a good number of track regulars in the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model division run with the Supers.

The second 50-lapper will take place in the Neal Tire & Auto Pro Mods. The division standings are currently led by Decatur, IL driver, Nick Justice, who has accumulated four top five finishes in as many starts. Perennial favorite, Tim Hancock, is second in points and has won three out of the four features. Hancock had one dnf, which dropped him a spot in the standings. Billy Nail, Rob Timmons, and Tim Riech have also had solid starts and round out the top five in points. The event will pay $700 to the winner.

New Berlin, IL driver Tommy Sheppard, Jr. leads the way in the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds as he has claimed two wins in four starts. Springfield, IL’s Guy Taylor is second in the standings, garnering three top fives in four races but also had some mechanical issues a week ago which hurt his point total. Rodney Standerfer is fourth in points but has been solid, winning a feature and claiming two second place finishes. Jared Thomas and Alan Crowder also find themselves in the top five in points. NASCAR’s Kenny Wallace and Ken Schrader will join Macon’s field of stars on Monday for the event.

It’s been all about the Brothers’ Reed so far this year in the Archer’s Alley Street Stocks. Gene Reed leads the standing by four points over his brother Terry. Terry has won two of the features, Gene has claimed one, and Darrell Dick took the other main event. Larry Russell, Jr. is third in points, Dick fourth, and young rookie, Jonathon Hall fifth.

Decatur, IL’s Brady Reed has been the man to beat in the DIRTcar Hornet class at the track. The division has had strong fields of cars this year with Reed winning two out of the four features. Carter Dart is second in the points, while Billy Mason, Cook Crawford, and Michael Abbott are in the top five.

Rounding out Monday’s action will be the Micros presented by Bailey Chassis. This year, the class is competing for points for the season ending awards banquet. Riverton, IL’s Aaron Andruskevitch leads the points, winning both features so far. Aiden Purduie, Tyler Day, Molly Day, and Tyler Rust are in the top five.

Monday’s events will run an hour ahead of normal starting times with pits opening at 3:00, grandstands at 4:00, hotlaps at 5:00, and racing will take the green at 6:00. General admission will be $15 for adults and free for kids 11 and under.

The Memorial Day Special is the first of three events for the track this week with additional action on Thursday and Saturday. Thursday will feature the 95Q Up On The Wheel Modified 100 with MOWA Sprint Cars and Pro Lates, while Saturday will feature Kids Bike Giveaway, $5 admission, and several divisions. For more information, visit www.maconracing.com.

About Macon Speedway:

For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). It’s easy to join the Macon Speedway text service. Fans can text MSFANS to 74574 to receive fan information. Drivers text MSDRIVERS to 74574 to receive driver information. Message and date rates apply. Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Neal Tire & Auto Pro Mods

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 36 Nick Justice Decatur IL 218 0 2 0 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 208 10 3 B21 Billy Nail Decatur IL 184 34 4 5 Rob Timmons Centralia IL 162 56 5 55 Tim Riech Petersburg IL 152 66 6 14N Nathan Lynch Hillsboro IL 136 82 7 1X Chad Evans Mattoon IL 134 84 8 14B Brady Lynch Hillsboro IL 134 84 9 116 Kevin Rench Hillsboro IL 134 84 10 11 Roy Magee Springfield IL 134 84



BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 236 0 2 77 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 212 24 3 43 Jared Thomas Edinburg IL 210 26 4 28 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield IL 196 40 5 87C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 184 52 6 0 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 180 56 7 96 Michael Rauch Decatur IL 146 90 8 10 Curt Rhodes Taylorville IL 132 104 9 11 Zach Rhodes Taylorville IL 112 124 10 313 Jordan Warren Medora IL 98 138



Archer’s Alley Street Stocks

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 1 Gene Reed Hammond IL 222 0 2 T5 Terry Reed Cerro Gordo IL 218 4 3 X7 Larry Russell Decatur IL 200 22 4 22X Darrell Dick Monticello IL 174 48 5 3J Jonathon Hall Harristown IL 170 52 6 41 Fredie Thomas Macon IL 168 54 7 2Z Andy Zahnd White Heath IL 140 82 8 17 Joshua Beal Springfield IL 140 82 9 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 130 92 10 199 Tommy Pickering Cerro Gordo IL 126 96



DIRTcar Hornets

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 32B Brady Reed Decatur IL 236 0 2 D7 Carter Dart Springfield IL 206 30 3 357 Billy Mason Brownstown IL 200 36 4 64CK Cook Crawford Lincoln IL 164 72 5 69M Michael Abbott Taylorville IL 164 72 6 39M Marty Sullivan Decatur IL 146 90 7 26A Michael McKay Springfield IL 120 116 8 98 Ken Reed Decatur IL 112 124 9 14J Chris Wright Vandalia IL 100 136 10 04 Steve Stine Stonington IL 100 136



Micros By Bailey Chassis