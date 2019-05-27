Wallace and Nicely Victorious at Fayette County Speedway

The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series would visit the Fayette County Speedway on Sunday night to conclude the Memorial Day Weekend swing the State of Illinois. Kenny Wallace would take the checkered flag in his Lethal Chassis in the make-up event from the April 13th rain-out. Wallace would hold off several challenges from Mike Harrison and Trent Young throughout the event. Wallace’s only scare would come with two laps remaining as he jumped the cushion in turn-two that would allow Young to assume the lead going into turn three. Before the lap could be completed the yellow flag would fly for the slow vehicle of Joey Lee. Wallace would maintain the lead due to the timely caution and lead the final circuits to collect the $2,000 pay day and his first series victory of the 2019 season. Trent Young would place in second and Josh Harris would finish in third. Rounding out the top five would be Mike Harrison and Jacob Rexing.

The remainder of the top ten at the completion of the Summit Racing Equipment A-Main at Fayette County Speedway would be Michael Bolyard, Brian Shaw, Marty Lindeman, Trey Harris, and Chris Cole.

The second A-Main event of the evening would once again see Wallace continue his strong run leading the first 25 laps of the 35-lap event. Cautions throughout the event would allow Tyler Nicely to close the gap and attempt to dethrone Wallace’s stranglehold on the competition. Nicely would be successful and assume the lead on lap-26. Nicely piloting his Elite Chassis would lead the final ten laps of the event to become the first repeat winner of the 2019 season. Josh Harris would sneak by Wallace late in the event to score the second position and Wallace would settle for third. Brian Shaw would place fourth and Danny Schwartz would round out the top five.

The remainder of the top ten at the completion of the Summit Racing Equipment A-Main at Fayette County Speedway would be Trent Young, Marty Lindeman, Trey Harris, Tommy Sheppard, and Jeffrey Ledford.

Race Summary

Saturday, May 26, 2019 (April 13th make-up event)

Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL)

Quick Car Racing Products Overall Fast Time: Kenny Wallace (13.921 seconds)

Fast Time Group A: Lucas Lee (13.952 seconds)

Fast Time Group B: Kenny Wallace (13.921 seconds)

Summit Racing Equipment Heat #1 Finish (10 laps): Mike Harrison, Trey Harris, Josh Harris, Richie Lex, Marty Lindeman, Michael Bolyard, Keith Harre, Brandon Justus, Mark Cole, Lucas Lee

Hypercoils Heat #2 Finish (10 laps): Kenny Wallace, Trent Young, Jacob Rexing, Brian Shaw, Joey Lee, Matt Markham, Chris Cole, Levi Kissinger

A-Main Finish (20 laps):

FINISH CAR # DRIVER NAME

1 36 Kenny Wallace

2 10Y Trent Young

3 22 Josh Harris

4 24H Mike Harrison

5 59R Jacob Rexing

6 28 Michael Bolyard

7 1s Brian Shaw

8 MB4 Marty Lindeman

9 57 Trey Harris

10 81c Chris Cole

11 27 Keith Harre

12 662 Joey Lee

13 81 Mark Cole

Race Statistics

Entrants: 19

Race Leaders: 1 (Kenny Wallace 1-30)

Cautions: 3

Red Flags: 0

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Provisionals: none

Time of Race: n/a

Margin of Victory: n/a

Quick Car Racing Products Fast Time Award: Kenny Wallace

Allstar Performance Hard Charger Award: Chris Cole

Maxima Racing Oil Tough Fifth Place Finisher: Jacob Rexing

Hooker Harness Sixth Place Finisher: Michael Bolyard

Wilwood Lucky Seven Award: Brian Shaw

PEM Racing 12th Place Finisher Award: Joey Lee

Summit Racing Equipment Heat Race #1 Winner: Mike Harrison

Hypercoil Springs Heat Race #2 Winner: Kenny Wallace

Fast Shafts Heat Race #3 Winner: n/a

FAST Ignition Systems Heat Race #4 Winner: n/a

Out Pace Racing Products B-Main Awards: n/a

Race Summary

Saturday, May 26, 2019 (2nd Event)

Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL)

Quick Car Racing Products Overall Fast Time: Josh Harris (14.530 seconds)

Fast Time Group A: Jeffrey Ledford (15.180 seconds)

Fast Time Group B: Josh Harris (14.530 seconds)

Summit Racing Equipment Heat #1 Finish (10 laps): Marty Lindeman, Danny Schwartz, Brian Shaw, Gabriel Kirtley, Jacob Rexing, Steve Meyer, Trent Young, Rob Lee, Jeffrey Ledford, Mark Cole (DNS), Ryan Eilers (DNS)

Hypercoils Heat #2 Finish (10 laps): Kenny Wallace, Tyler Nicely, Josh Harris, Mike Harrison, Tommy Sheppard, Trey Harris, Wade Wenthe, Michael Bolyard, Tyler Weiss, Chris Cole, Kevin Harre, Joey Lee

A-Main Finish (35 laps):

FINISH CAR # DRIVER NAME

1 25 Tyler Nicely

2 22 Josh Harris

3 36 Kenny Wallace

4 1s Brian Shaw

5 21D Danny Schwartz

6 10Y Trent Young

7 MB4 Marty Lindeman

8 57 Trey Harris

9 T6 Tommy Sheppard

10 18 Jeffrey Ledford

11 59R Jacob Rexing

12 22W Wade Wenthe

13 27 Keith Harre

14 81 Mark Cole

15 K7 Gabriel Kirtley

16 1A Steve Meyer

17 28 Michael Bolyard

18 24H Mike Harrison

19 50 Tyler Weiss

20 81c Chris Cole

21 662 Joey Lee

22 88 Rob Lee

Race Statistics

Entrants: 23

Race Leaders: 2 (Kenny Wallace 1-25) | (Tyler Nicely 26-35)

Cautions: 3

Red Flags: 0

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Provisionals: none

Time of Race: n/a

Margin of Victory: n/a

Quick Car Racing Products Fast Time Award: Josh Harris

Allstar Performance Hard Charger Award: Keith Harre

Maxima Racing Oil Tough Fifth Place Finisher: Danny Schwartz

Hooker Harness Sixth Place Finisher: Trent Young

Wilwood Lucky Seven Award: Marty Lindeman

PEM Racing 12th Place Finisher Award: Wade Wenthe

Summit Racing Equipment Heat Race #1 Winner: Marty Lindeman

Hypercoil Springs Heat Race #2 Winner: Kenny Wallace

Fast Shafts Heat Race #3 Winner: n/a

FAST Ignition Systems Heat Race #4 Winner: n/a

Out Pace Racing Products B-Main Awards: n/a

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Top Ten Point Standings (after 05/26/19)

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME POINTS

1 10Y Trent Young 1200

2 1S Brian Shaw 1185

3 24H Mike Harrison 1060

4 36 Kenny Wallace 1000

5 81 Mark Cole 930

6 22 Josh Harris 920

7 K7 Gabriel Kirtley 880

8 81C Chris Cole 830

9 25 Tyler Nicely 730

10 18L Michael Long 685

***point standings are unofficial until close of business on Tuesday following race day***

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Upcoming 2019 Schedule of Events

May 31 (Friday) Tri-City Speedway (Pontoon Beach, IL): 30 Laps | $2,000 to win | $200 to start

June 1 (Saturday) Brownstown Speedway (Brownstown, IN): 30 Laps | $2,000 to win | $200 to start

June 15 (Saturday) Atomic Speedway (Waverly, OH): 30 Laps | $1,500 to win | $200 to start

July 11 (Thursday) Tri City Speedway (Pontoon Beach, IL): 30 Laps | $2,000 to win | $200 to start

July 12 (Friday) Tri City Speedway (Pontoon Beach, IL): 30 Laps | $2,000 to win | $200 to start

July 19 (Friday) Cedar Ridge Speedway (Morgantown, KY): 30 Laps | $1,500 to win | $150 to start | Annual Hope for Harlie Benefit Race

July 20 (Saturday) Cedar Ridge Speedway (Morgantown, KY): 40 Laps | $6,000 to win | $1,000 to start | Annual Hope for Harlie Benefit Race

August 3 (Saturday) Muskingum County Raceway (Zanesville, OH): 30 Laps | $2,000 to win | $200 to start

August 24 (Saturday) St Francois County Raceway (Farmington, MO): 30 Laps | $2,000 to win | $200 to start

August 29 (Thursday) Tri City Speedway (Pontoon Beach, IL): 30 Laps | $2,000 to win | $200 to start

August 30 (Friday) Farmer City Raceway (Farmer City, IL): 35 Laps | $3,000 to win | $200 to start

August 31 (Saturday) Fairbury American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL): 40 Laps | $5,000 to win Twin Features

September 1 (Sunday) Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL): 40 Laps | $5,000 to win | $250 to start

September 27 (Friday) Tri City Speedway (Pontoon Beach, IL): 35 Laps | $5,000 to win | $250 to start | 14th Annual Summit Racing Equipment Modified Mania | 10th Annual American Modified Series Championship Weekend

