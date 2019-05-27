Wallace and Nicely Victorious at Fayette County Speedway

The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series would visit the Fayette County Speedway on Sunday night to conclude the Memorial Day Weekend swing the State of Illinois. Kenny Wallace would take the checkered flag in his Lethal Chassis in the make-up event from the April 13th rain-out. Wallace would hold off several challenges from Mike Harrison and Trent Young throughout the event. Wallace’s only scare would come with two laps remaining as he jumped the cushion in turn-two that would allow Young to assume the lead going into turn three. Before the lap could be completed the yellow flag would fly for the slow vehicle of Joey Lee. Wallace would maintain the lead due to the timely caution and lead the final circuits to collect the $2,000 pay day and his first series victory of the 2019 season. Trent Young would place in second and Josh Harris would finish in third. Rounding out the top five would be Mike Harrison and Jacob Rexing.
The remainder of the top ten at the completion of the Summit Racing Equipment A-Main at Fayette County Speedway would be Michael Bolyard, Brian Shaw, Marty Lindeman, Trey Harris, and Chris Cole.
The second A-Main event of the evening would once again see Wallace continue his strong run leading the first 25 laps of the 35-lap event. Cautions throughout the event would allow Tyler Nicely to close the gap and attempt to dethrone Wallace’s stranglehold on the competition. Nicely would be successful and assume the lead on lap-26. Nicely piloting his Elite Chassis would lead the final ten laps of the event to become the first repeat winner of the 2019 season. Josh Harris would sneak by Wallace late in the event to score the second position and Wallace would settle for third. Brian Shaw would place fourth and Danny Schwartz would round out the top five.
The remainder of the top ten at the completion of the Summit Racing Equipment A-Main at Fayette County Speedway would be Trent Young, Marty Lindeman, Trey Harris, Tommy Sheppard, and Jeffrey Ledford.
Race Summary
Saturday, May 26, 2019 (April 13th make-up event)
Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL)
Quick Car Racing Products Overall Fast Time: Kenny Wallace (13.921 seconds)
Fast Time Group A: Lucas Lee (13.952 seconds)
Fast Time Group B: Kenny Wallace (13.921 seconds)
Summit Racing Equipment Heat #1 Finish (10 laps): Mike Harrison, Trey Harris, Josh Harris, Richie Lex, Marty Lindeman, Michael Bolyard, Keith Harre, Brandon Justus, Mark Cole, Lucas Lee
Hypercoils Heat #2 Finish (10 laps): Kenny Wallace, Trent Young, Jacob Rexing, Brian Shaw, Joey Lee, Matt Markham, Chris Cole, Levi Kissinger
A-Main Finish (20 laps):
FINISH CAR # DRIVER NAME
1 36 Kenny Wallace
2 10Y Trent Young
3 22 Josh Harris
4 24H Mike Harrison
5 59R Jacob Rexing
6 28 Michael Bolyard
7 1s Brian Shaw
8 MB4 Marty Lindeman
9 57 Trey Harris
10 81c Chris Cole
11 27 Keith Harre
12 662 Joey Lee
13 81 Mark Cole
Race Statistics
- Entrants: 19
- Race Leaders: 1 (Kenny Wallace 1-30)
- Cautions: 3
- Red Flags: 0
- Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Provisionals: none
- Time of Race: n/a
- Margin of Victory: n/a
- Quick Car Racing Products Fast Time Award: Kenny Wallace
- Allstar Performance Hard Charger Award: Chris Cole
- Maxima Racing Oil Tough Fifth Place Finisher: Jacob Rexing
- Hooker Harness Sixth Place Finisher: Michael Bolyard
- Wilwood Lucky Seven Award: Brian Shaw
- PEM Racing 12th Place Finisher Award: Joey Lee
- Summit Racing Equipment Heat Race #1 Winner: Mike Harrison
- Hypercoil Springs Heat Race #2 Winner: Kenny Wallace
- Fast Shafts Heat Race #3 Winner: n/a
- FAST Ignition Systems Heat Race #4 Winner: n/a
- Out Pace Racing Products B-Main Awards: n/a
Race Summary
Saturday, May 26, 2019 (2nd Event)
Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL)
Quick Car Racing Products Overall Fast Time: Josh Harris (14.530 seconds)
Fast Time Group A: Jeffrey Ledford (15.180 seconds)
Fast Time Group B: Josh Harris (14.530 seconds)
Summit Racing Equipment Heat #1 Finish (10 laps): Marty Lindeman, Danny Schwartz, Brian Shaw, Gabriel Kirtley, Jacob Rexing, Steve Meyer, Trent Young, Rob Lee, Jeffrey Ledford, Mark Cole (DNS), Ryan Eilers (DNS)
Hypercoils Heat #2 Finish (10 laps): Kenny Wallace, Tyler Nicely, Josh Harris, Mike Harrison, Tommy Sheppard, Trey Harris, Wade Wenthe, Michael Bolyard, Tyler Weiss, Chris Cole, Kevin Harre, Joey Lee
A-Main Finish (35 laps):
FINISH CAR # DRIVER NAME
1 25 Tyler Nicely
2 22 Josh Harris
3 36 Kenny Wallace
4 1s Brian Shaw
5 21D Danny Schwartz
6 10Y Trent Young
7 MB4 Marty Lindeman
8 57 Trey Harris
9 T6 Tommy Sheppard
10 18 Jeffrey Ledford
11 59R Jacob Rexing
12 22W Wade Wenthe
13 27 Keith Harre
14 81 Mark Cole
15 K7 Gabriel Kirtley
16 1A Steve Meyer
17 28 Michael Bolyard
18 24H Mike Harrison
19 50 Tyler Weiss
20 81c Chris Cole
21 662 Joey Lee
22 88 Rob Lee
Race Statistics
- Entrants: 23
- Race Leaders: 2 (Kenny Wallace 1-25) | (Tyler Nicely 26-35)
- Cautions: 3
- Red Flags: 0
- Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Provisionals: none
- Time of Race: n/a
- Margin of Victory: n/a
- Quick Car Racing Products Fast Time Award: Josh Harris
- Allstar Performance Hard Charger Award: Keith Harre
- Maxima Racing Oil Tough Fifth Place Finisher: Danny Schwartz
- Hooker Harness Sixth Place Finisher: Trent Young
- Wilwood Lucky Seven Award: Marty Lindeman
- PEM Racing 12th Place Finisher Award: Wade Wenthe
- Summit Racing Equipment Heat Race #1 Winner: Marty Lindeman
- Hypercoil Springs Heat Race #2 Winner: Kenny Wallace
- Fast Shafts Heat Race #3 Winner: n/a
- FAST Ignition Systems Heat Race #4 Winner: n/a
- Out Pace Racing Products B-Main Awards: n/a
Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Top Ten Point Standings (after 05/26/19)
POS CAR # DRIVER NAME POINTS
1 10Y Trent Young 1200
2 1S Brian Shaw 1185
3 24H Mike Harrison 1060
4 36 Kenny Wallace 1000
5 81 Mark Cole 930
6 22 Josh Harris 920
7 K7 Gabriel Kirtley 880
8 81C Chris Cole 830
9 25 Tyler Nicely 730
10 18L Michael Long 685
***point standings are unofficial until close of business on Tuesday following race day***
Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Upcoming 2019 Schedule of Events
- May 31 (Friday) Tri-City Speedway (Pontoon Beach, IL): 30 Laps | $2,000 to win | $200 to start
- June 1 (Saturday) Brownstown Speedway (Brownstown, IN): 30 Laps | $2,000 to win | $200 to start
- June 15 (Saturday) Atomic Speedway (Waverly, OH): 30 Laps | $1,500 to win | $200 to start
- July 11 (Thursday) Tri City Speedway (Pontoon Beach, IL): 30 Laps | $2,000 to win | $200 to start
- July 12 (Friday) Tri City Speedway (Pontoon Beach, IL): 30 Laps | $2,000 to win | $200 to start
- July 19 (Friday) Cedar Ridge Speedway (Morgantown, KY): 30 Laps | $1,500 to win | $150 to start | Annual Hope for Harlie Benefit Race
- July 20 (Saturday) Cedar Ridge Speedway (Morgantown, KY): 40 Laps | $6,000 to win | $1,000 to start | Annual Hope for Harlie Benefit Race
- August 3 (Saturday) Muskingum County Raceway (Zanesville, OH): 30 Laps | $2,000 to win | $200 to start
- August 24 (Saturday) St Francois County Raceway (Farmington, MO): 30 Laps | $2,000 to win | $200 to start
- August 29 (Thursday) Tri City Speedway (Pontoon Beach, IL): 30 Laps | $2,000 to win | $200 to start
- August 30 (Friday) Farmer City Raceway (Farmer City, IL): 35 Laps | $3,000 to win | $200 to start
- August 31 (Saturday) Fairbury American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL): 40 Laps | $5,000 to win Twin Features
- September 1 (Sunday) Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL): 40 Laps | $5,000 to win | $250 to start
- September 27 (Friday) Tri City Speedway (Pontoon Beach, IL): 35 Laps | $5,000 to win | $250 to start | 14th Annual Summit Racing Equipment Modified Mania | 10th Annual American Modified Series Championship Weekend
Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2019 Official Sponsors
- Summit Racing Equipment: “Title Sponsor for the American Modified Series and Sponsor of Heat Race #1”
- ALLSTAR Performance: “Official Hard Charger of the Race” Award Sponsor at all Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series events
- FAST Fuel/Air/Spark/Technology: “Official Ignition System” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and Sponsor of Heat Race #4”
- KBC Graphics: “Official Graphics Company” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series
- Maxima Racing Oil: “Official Oil” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and Tough Fifth Place Award Sponsor
- Quick Car Racing Products: “$100 Fast Qualifier Award” at all Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series events
- VP Racing Fuels: “Official Race Fuel” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series
- Wilwood: “Official Brakes” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and “Lucky 7” Award Sponsor
Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2019 Marketing Partners
- Bandit Race Cars
- Fast Shafts (“Sponsor of Heat Race #3”)
- Fox Shocks
- Hooker Harness (6th Place Award)
- Hoosier Tire Midwest
- Hypercoils (“Sponsor of Heat Race #2”)
- Impressive Race Cars
- Maximum Energy Development
- Mullins Race Engines
- Out-Pace Race Products (Official B-Mains Sponsor)
- PEM Racing (12th Place Award)
- Print Worx
- RACEceiver
- RacinDirt
- UMP Dirt Car
